Treasury minister appears to struggle with questions on rising debt

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Treasury minister appeared to struggle with questions over the rise in debt as a share of GDP as she defended the Government’s tax-cutting ambitions.

Laura Trott said she had “different figures” when she was presented with the latest official projections from the spending watchdog which suggest an increase over the next five years.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s PM programme, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury was challenged after claiming debt was falling as a share of GDP, contradicting November’s economic outlook.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has said debt is forecast to climb as a percentage of national income from 89% in 2023/24 to 92.8% in 2028/29.

This is really basic... I'm amazed that you don't know that debt is rising Evan Davies

Ms Trott had faced questions about hints from senior Tory figures over recent months of a possible pre-election giveaway in the spring Budget.

Asked why the Government was discussing tax cuts while one of Rishi Sunak’s five key priorities, reducing debt, was not being met, she said: “The central pledge is one of our fiscal rules which is that that needs to be falling over the five-year fiscal forecast as a percentage of GDP, which it is.”

Presenter Evan Davies interjected, telling her it is set to be “higher in five years than now” and pointing to the latest projections.

After a pause, Ms Trott appeared to start saying “I’m not sure”, to which Davies replied: “This is really basic… I’m amazed that you don’t know that debt is rising.”

The minister said: “I think I need to have the figures. I’ve got different figures which… I think we just need to… yeah.”

Earlier in the programme Ms Trott had attacked Labour over its now-abandoned pledge to spend £28 billion a year on green projects, accusing the Opposition of having a weak grip on the public finances.

Responding to Sir Keir Starmer’s announcement, in which he said the spending pledge would be have to be scaled back if Labour wins power and blamed the Tories for a “very broken economy”, she said: “I mean, it is extraordinary. If you just look at this one thing, this is their key economic policy and they can’t even agree on this… Rachel Reeves has not been able to say the £28 billion.

“Literally two days ago, I think, Keir Starmer was saying it’s absolutely necessary… so this has just been a total mess, the likes of which I don’t think we’ve seen for a number of years.”