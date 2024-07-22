Twenty national space projects to receive £33 million in funding

Support truly

The Government has announced more than 20 national space projects worth £33 million.

All of the projects are from the UK Space Agency’s National Space Innovation Programme, and eight will receive £24 million of the total amount.

These include funding for a sub-orbital rocket test by Glasgow-based HyImpulse from the SaxaVord Spaceport in Shetland, and support for Rolls-Royce in Derby to develop micro reactors to support space exploration.

One project involves backing for Cambridge University spin-out SuperSharp to develop and launch a heat-detecting telescope to gather data to help tackle the climate crisis.

Announcing the funding on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow, Science Secretary Peter Kyle said: “From combatting climate change to staying connected with loved ones, space technologies play an important role in many aspects of our day to day lives.

“But backing the growth of UK space companies is also essential for driving economic growth, boosting productivity, and creating wealth in every community.

“Our £33 million investment in these projects highlights the huge potential of the UK’s space industry, especially as we collaborate with international partners.”

Other programmes that will receive funding include Lunasa in Harwell, Oxfordshire, to build and test technology to help satellites safely dock with one another.

Also in Harwell, Orbit Fab will be funded to develop a solution for satellite refuelling, and Wayland Additive in Huddersfield will be helped to develop an electronic propulsion system.

An additional 15 so-called kick-starter projects will receive £9 million between them.

These will support technologies and applications that are in an earlier stage of development.

UK Space Agency chief executive Dr Paul Bate said: “These new projects will help kick-start growth, create more high-quality jobs, protect our planet and preserve the space environment for future generations.

“They go to the heart of what we want to achieve as a national space agency that supports cutting-edge innovation, spreads opportunity across the UK and delivers the benefits of space back to citizens on Earth.”