Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

UK economy stagnates after no growth in latest quarter

The ONS also reported 0.2% growth in the economy for the month of September, amid a boost from the film production industry.

Henry Saker-Clark
Friday 10 November 2023 07:21
London commuters arrive in the City on London Bridge (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
London commuters arrive in the City on London Bridge (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Archive)

The UK economy stagnated over the latest quarter but surpassed the expectations of economists, according to official figures.

Gross domestic product (GDP) – which measures the value of goods and services produced – showed no growth in the three months from July to September, the Office for National Statistics said.

It came as the statistics body also reported 0.2% growth in the economy for the month of September, amid a boost from the film production, health and education industries.

Analysts had predicted a 0.2% fall for the quarter and a flat reading for September.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “The economy is estimated to have shown no growth in the third quarter.

“Services dropped a little with falls in health, management consultancy and commercial property rentals.

“These were partially offset by growth in engineering, car sales and machinery leasing.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in