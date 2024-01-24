Union to put forward its own report on future of Royal Mail

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The union representing Royal Mail workers is to draw up its own report on the future of the company in response to changes suggested by the regulator.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) attacked Wednesday’s report by Ofcom, saying it is already “dead in the water”.

General secretary Dave Ward said the regulator had not spoken to the union or any postal workers before drawing up its report on the company.

He warned cutting deliveries to three days a week, as the Ofcom report suggests, could threaten tens of thousands of jobs.

We will produce our own blueprint for the future and start to develop ideas to expand the business Dave Ward, CWU

He told the PA news agency Ofcom’s report is not a “credible vehicle for change”, pledging the union will put forward alternative ideas aimed at growing the business.

The union will engage with businesses and the public before submitting its report prior to the end of a consultation on Ofcom’s plans.

Mr Ward said the CWU will also be calling for Ofcom to be reformed, claiming the regulator now has “no credibility”.

He said relations between the Royal Mail and the union had improved for the first time in years under the company’s new leadership.

“We will produce our own blueprint for the future and start to develop ideas to expand the business,” he said.

“We need to think about new products and services and an expanding role for workers. Royal Mail has the biggest fleet in the country and the greatest presence in every community, which should be seen as an advantage.

“We challenge Royal Mail to join us in properly discussing the future of the universal service obligation (USO), and to reach a position that protects the customers that rely on this company and our members.

“We are not resistant to change, but we will not sign up to a three-day USO, which would destroy Royal Mail as we know and would impact on thousands of jobs.”

Mr Ward said the CWU is not against change, but he added the starting point has to be exploring how to grow the business.