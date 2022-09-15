Jump to content

Union urges head of staff at King’s former household to halt redundancy plans

Up to 100 employees fear they could lose their jobs at Clarence House.

Alan Jones
Thursday 15 September 2022 15:55
A view of Clarence House (Nick Ansell/PA)
A view of Clarence House (Nick Ansell/PA)
(PA Archive)

A leading civil service trade union has written to the head of staff of King Charles’s former household asking him to halt planned redundancies.

Up to 100 employees fear they could lose their jobs at Clarence House.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) has sent a letter to Principal Private Secretary Sir Clive Alderton, asking him to stop the plans and meet with the union ahead of any future consultation.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “To issue a notice of redundancy during the period of mourning is shocking and insensitive.

“We call on Sir Clive to think again, to withdraw his letter and engage with us on any future staffing plans.”

