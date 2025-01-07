Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three major retailers have confirmed they will stop hiring freelance retail workers for their shops, after criticisms over employee rights including pay at the level of the legal minimum wage, rest breaks and more.

Gig economy apps offered staff for hire on a freelance basis which several retail outlets were utilising, but each of Uniqlo, Gymshark and Lush have now ceased employing individuals through these means.

The Observer reported recently that the Trades Union Congress (TUC) wrote to the trio to express concern over their use of companies which were being promoted on social media platforms by youth influencers.

Gig workers treated as self-employed individuals would not be entitled to the usual rights that agency workers would do, which is an unusual step in hiring retail staff.

A report in the Guardian said the letter, which they had seen, saw the TUC’s assistant general secretary Kate Bell tell the chief executives of the named firms that they should “end this practice immediately and ensure that all your workers receive the rights and protections that they deserve as directly employed or agency workers.

“Trade unions and the workers we represent will fight to ensure that this practice is driven out of the retail sector.”

Uniqlo said they had used the Temper app platform only briefly and had ended their use of it after a trial. “Uniqlo no longer sources freelance workers for temporary store-based roles. We instead recruit for our temporary and permanent positions directly or through other channels to ensure all our staff are eligible for applicable employment benefits,” read a statement.

Lush reportedly hired fewer than six people through the platforms and similarly added they had “no plans to use this method in the future,” with Gymshark similarly ending their use of the hiring apps.

Apps such as Temper and YoungOnes are understood to charge a fee per hour worked by any individuals hired through their platforms, with retailers able to advertise for open positions on a day-by-day basis if need be.