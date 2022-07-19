Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Virgin Money to hand out £1,000 cost-of-living bonus to staff

The banking group said all employees who are paid £50,000 a year or less, which represents 78% of its workforce, will receive the payment in August.

Henry Saker-Clark
Tuesday 19 July 2022 12:39
Virgin Money is handing staff a £1,000 one-off bonus to help with the cost of living (Matt Alexander/PA)
Virgin Money is handing staff a £1,000 one-off bonus to help with the cost of living (Matt Alexander/PA)
(PA Archive)

Virgin Money has told the majority of its staff they will receive a £1,000 one-off bonus to help with the soaring cost of living.

The banking group said all of its employees who are paid £50,000 a year or less, which represents 78% of its workforce, will be eligible.

Around 6,000 people will receive the windfall as part of their August pay packet.

In an internal memo seen by the PA news agency, chief executive officer David Duffy explained the rationale behind the move.

The increase in the cost of living is on everyone’s minds

David Duffy, Virgin Money

Recommended

“The increase in the cost of living is on everyone’s minds, whether in political circles, in the media, or in the local supermarket,” he said.

“It’s also been part of many conversations among the leadership team because we know that many colleagues are experiencing additional pressure on their finances.

“This has been echoed in what you’ve told us in Pulse surveys, in our colleague engagement sessions, and other forums including discussions with our trade union.”

Mr Duffy said the group has monitored “the situation closely” and decided now is the right time to offer more financial support.

It is the latest bank to hand a one-off bonus to staff amid the soaring cost of living, with Lloyds announcing a similar £1,000 payment to its employees last month.

Caren Evans, national officer at Unite, the union representing the bank’s workers, said: “Unite has secured the £1,000 payment following a campaign to show Virgin Money UK how the increases to the cost of living is hitting the overwhelming majority of its staff.

“The union will now continue to campaign to secure a consolidated pay increase for the whole workforce to ensure that all wages increase in line with inflation.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in