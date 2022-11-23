Waitrose cuts sun tan scene from Christmas ad following complaints

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Waitrose has altered a section of its Christmas ad that showed two farmers comparing sun tans following criticism by a skin cancer charity and patients.

The ad shows producers across the year as they grow and harvest food for the Christmas dinner table, including a scene in which two farmers compare their tanned arms from working outside.

The supermarket previously apologised after Melanoma UK and viewers raised concerns that the scene glorified sun tans and failed to highlight the dangers of sun exposure.

The scene has now been cut from the ad.

While we included some light-hearted and ‘true to life’ moments, we've listened to the comments made about the serious message of sun safety Waitrose spokeswoman

A Waitrose spokeswoman said: “Our ad celebrates the care and effort that our Partners and real farmers – who work in all weathers – put in to make sure our customers have what they need for Christmas.

“While we included some light-hearted and ‘true to life’ moments, we’ve listened to the comments made about the serious message of sun safety and will be using an updated version of the ad to address these concerns.”

One person who has melanoma wrote on Waitrose’s Facebook post that she found it “absolutely astonishing that a company like yourselves should be showing farmers glorifying in their sun tans.

“This is a kick in the teeth for all melanoma patients and for all the organisations trying to educate everyone into the dangers of sun tans. What on earth were you thinking to include this in a Christmas advert? Words fail me.”

Skin cancer charity Melanoma UK also criticised the advert, saying: “Waitrose can do better than this.”