What train services are running on Friday after the latest strike?

Train services continue to be disrupted on Friday due to the knock-on effects of this week’s rail strikes.

Here, the PA news agency answers 10 key questions about what passengers should expect.

– How many trains will run on Friday?

Only around 60% of the 20,000 normal weekday services will be able to operate.

– Why are timetables not returning to normal on Friday if there is no strike?

Walkouts by signallers and control room staff who would usually have worked overnight from Thursday night into Friday morning mean trains left depots later than normal, delaying the start of services.

– What time do trains normally leave depots?

Between around 3am and 4am.

– What time do passenger services usually begin?

Between around 5am and 6am.

– How will that change on Friday?

The process of taking trains out of depots only began when signallers on daytime shifts started work at 6am-6.30am.

Waverley station in Edinburgh

– How long was the start of services delayed?

It was expected to be up to four hours in some locations.

– How quickly are services ramping up?

In London, services are increasing quickly as trains do not have to travel long distances from depots to stations.

It is taking several hours in remote locations.

– Will services eventually return to normal on Friday?

Network Rail said that “even during the day the service will stay thinner” than usual and some operators will wind down services slightly earlier than normal.

– What about Saturday?

It will be a similar picture to the other strike days on Tuesday and Thursday.

Around 20% of services will run and just half of lines will be open, and only between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

– Is there any chance that strikes planned for Saturday will be called off?

Negotiations are ongoing but passengers are still urged to check with train operators for updates to services.