Wilko reveals locations of 111 stores to shut next week

Wilko has revealed the locations of its stores which will close for good next week.

Administrators said on Tuesday that 111 more stores will serve customers for a final time next week.

The firm will close 37 stores after trading on Sunday September 24, a further 37 on Tuesday September 26 and another 37 on Thursday September 28.

The high street chain, which entered administration last month, started its closure process last week.

All of Wilko’s 400 shops will close by early October, according to administrators from PwC.

– The following stores will shut on Sunday September 24:

Altrincham, Greater ManchesterAshton, Greater ManchesterBarry, WalesBridgwater, SomersetCleveleys, LancashireCockermouth, CumbriaCrossgates, LeedsDarlington, County DurhamDartford, KentDereham, NorfolkGiltbrook, NottinghamGreat Malvern, WorcestershireHaverfordwest, WalesHeadingley, West YorkshireHigh Wycombe, BuckinghamshireIlkeston, DerbyshireKillingworth, North TynesideLichfield, StaffordshireLouth, LincolnshireMarket Drayton, ShropshireNorthfield, BirminghamOakham, RutlandPembroke Dock, PembrokeshirePeterborough, CambridgeshireRamsgate, KentSkelmersdale, LancashireStaines, SurreyStrood, KentStroud, GloucestershireThamesmead, Greater LondonThetford, NorfolkTrowbridge, WiltshireWalthamstow, Greater LondonWarrington, LancashireWaterlooville, HampshireWinton, DorsetYiewsley, Greater London

– The following stores will shut on Tuesday September 26:

Acocks Green, Birmingham, West MidlandsAlnwick, NorthumberlandAmmanford, Carmarthenshire, WalesArmley, Leeds, West YorkshireArnison-Durham, Durham, County DurhamBedford, BedfordshireBlyth, NorthumberlandBoston, Lincolnshire, East MidlandsBrentwood, EssexCambridge, CambridgeshireChester Le Street, County DurhamGillingham, KentGloucester, GloucestershireGreenwich, LondonHalesowen, Dudley, West MidlandsHarlow, EssexHartlepool, County DurhamKidderminster, WorcestershireLewisham, LondonLongton, Stoke-on-TrentMeadowhall, Sheffield, South YorkshireMotherwell, North LanarkshireNewark, NottinghamshireNuneaton, WarwickshireRainham, LondonRuncorn, CheshireSix Acre Shopping Centre, Sale, Greater ManchesterSalford, Greater ManchesterSouth Shields, Tyne and WearSutton-In-Ashfield, NottinghamshireThornaby, North YorkshireWatford, HertfordshireWellington, SomersetWhitehaven, CumbriaWigston, LeicestershireWorksop, NottinghamshireYeovil, Somerset

– The following stores will shut on Thursday September 28:

Allenton, Derby, DerbyshireAylesbury, BuckinghamshireBedminster, BristolBiggleswade, BedfordshireBoscombe, Bournemouth, DorsetBull Ring, Birmingham, West MidlandsChippenham, WiltshireClowne, DerbyshireCorby, NorthamptonshireCowley, OxfordshireDudley, West MidlandsFareham, HampshireGainsborough, LincolnshireGravesend, KentHayes, MiddlesexHemel Hempstead, HertfordshireHull, East YorkshireKenilworth, WarwickshireKettering, NorthamptonshireKings Lynn, NorfolkLeamington Spa, WarwickshireLeek, StaffordshireMansfield, NottinghamshireMiddlebrook, Bolton, Greater ManchesterMildenhall, SuffolkNewbury, BerkshireNorthallerton, North YorkshireRedditch, WorcestershireRedhill, SurreyRetford, NottinghamshireRugby, WarwickshireRushden, NorthamptonshireSpalding, LincolnshireSt Helens, MerseysideSyston, LeicestershireWallasey, MerseysideWellingborough, Northamptonshire