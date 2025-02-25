Wizz Air to launch UK’s only non-stop flights to Medina

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wizz Air is to launch the UK’s only non-stop flights to the Saudi Arabian city of Medina.

The budget airline announced it will begin daily return flights between Gatwick Airport in West Sussex and Medina – a holy city in the Islamic faith – from August 1 using a new Airbus A321XLR plane.

Single fares are available from £233.99, the carrier said.

The enhanced fuel capacity of the Airbus A321XLRs means they will have a maximum range of up to 11 hours’ flying time and burn up to 30% less fuel per seat than previous generation aircraft, according to Airbus.

Wizz Air has ordered 47 of the jets.

It will use its first to fly between Gatwick and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from March 31, which will be the airline’s longest UK route.

Wizz Air already has an extensive network in the Middle East, with nearly 100 routes across the region.

Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said the announcement of the Gatwick-Medina route is “an important milestone for the airline, as we continue to widen our network from the UK beyond Europe”.

She added: “We strive to make flying as accessible as possible, and this new direct route will give thousands of travellers the chance to connect with a city rich in culture and history, for an affordable price.

“We are proud to be the airline that connects iconic cities around the world, and we look forward to providing even more opportunities for travel in the future.”

Flights will last up to nearly seven hours, with seats that do not recline.

Currently, travellers wanting to fly between the UK and Medina must take connecting flights.

Ms Geoffroy told the PA news agency: “The ultra low-cost seat has evolved over time.

“The comfort is the same (as other airlines’ economy seats).”

She said she was recently on an Emirates flight and found she “didn’t have more space” compared with a Wizz Air plane.

Ms Geoffroy added: “It’s down to also how you feel on board.

“We have an improved cabin with a different light.

“It’s also down to how the cabin crew make you feel when you’re on board.

“Our cabin crew are very used to those long flights now, and they know how to advise passengers on what to do on board.

“It’s a matter of really looking at the fares because (between) economy on Emirates and economy on Wizz, I think there is not so much difference nowadays when it comes to the seat comfort.”