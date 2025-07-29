Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alfa Romeo will let drivers cut and run after six months with the Junior Elettrica Special under its new ‘Flex & Free’ scheme. Aimed at EV-curious drivers hesitant to commit to a fully electric car, the scheme is a tweak on the usual personal contract hire offer – drive the new Junior Elettrica Speciale for six months and you have the freedom to hand the car back, change to a different Alfa Romeo model, or continue with your contract.

The move is an attempt to address the fear of commitment that new EV buyers face, offering a get out of jail free card for those unsure if an electric vehicle will suit their lifestyle. The modified personal contract hire (PCH) agreement, provided by parent company Stellantis’s financial arm, aims to provide peace of mind in a fast-changing market.

For an initial rental fee of £1,497 followed by monthly payments of £499, customers can get behind the wheel of the Junior Elettrica Speciale on a 48-month contract. Unlike a standard PCH deal, customers can give just one month’s notice to exit the agreement without penalty after five months, so long as you haven’t ruined the car with mileage or damage. To sweeten the deal, Alfa Romeo throws in a home wall box, a service plan, roadside assistance and an additional £1,500 EV grant on top.

Jules Tilstone, Managing Director at Alfa Romeo UK, explained the strategy: “In a rapidly changing market, we’re offering customers the chance to have the vehicle they want, when they want. This offer is designed for those who want to try an EV without the fear of commitment. We are confident that when someone experiences the Junior Elettrica and feels that special Alfa Romeo DNA all our models share, they’ll fall in love with it.”

Tilstone added, “however, if they decide that the switch to electric doesn’t suit them, then they can end their contract or change into another model and still get to experience that Alfa Romeo feeling.”

open image in gallery ( Alfa Romeo )

The offer centres on the well-equipped Junior Elettrica Speciale, which features a 156hp electric motor and a battery capable of up to 255 miles on a single charge. It supports 100kW rapid charging, which can complete a 20-80 per cent topup in less than 30 minutes. The Speciale launch edition comes with a distinctive sports styling kit, 18in Petali alloy wheels and an impressive level of standard interior equipment, including a six-way, electrically operated driver’s seat with a massage function.

This flexible, subscription-style offer is a canny move for a storied brand like Alfa Romeo, as it navigates its transition to electrification amid huge competition. The Junior is a critical part of Alfa Romeo’s plan, tasked with attracting a new generation of EV buyers. By lowering the barrier to entry and removing long-term risk, Alfa Romeo hopes to get more drivers behind the wheel of its electric compact SUV, banking on the car’s style and driving dynamics to win them over for the long haul.

The Flex & Free offer is available on orders placed between 1 July and 30 September, 2025.