Mercedes-Benz CLA review: Merc goes star crazy with brilliant new EV

In the new CLA, Mercedes has delivered an electric car that has the potential to be one of the best on the market.

Once you’ve got over the frankly absurd number of stars on the car – 142 illuminated ones on the grille, a similar number on the panel in front of the passenger (worth upgrading to a screen just to avoid that), stars on the bonnet, boot, in the front lights, in the rear lights and on the wheels – this is, in my view, one of the best Mercs in a generation.

But it has one rather frustrating flaw – for now. Its super-advanced 800v platform means it can charge at the fastest public chargers at speeds of up to 320kW. But only at the fastest, newest public chargers that also use 800v tech. The CLA is not compatible with 400v chargers which, while still quick, make up quite a lot of the UK’s public charging network. Mercedes says that its fancy new navigation system will guide you to the right charger, but most users will rather use the navigation system in their phones – which is better. CLAs that arrive next year – hopefully including the gorgeous Shooting Brake – should feature a fix. A couple of SUVs on the same platform is due at some stage, too.

It’s a great shame as the CLA is a fabulous car to drive. It’s quick – as you’d expect – and has a lovely ride and handling balance that’s fantastic in the CLA 250+ and even better in the four-wheel drive 35-+ we get next year.

The tech inside the lovely, comfortable cabin is great and the quality is okay, if not as perfect as we’d want a Merc to be – there are signs of cost-cutting around.

How we test

I drove the new Mercedes-Benz CLA on the international launch of the car in Copenhagen. My test route included driving around the city, out on the country roads and on the motorways. And as usual, I gave the tech a thorough test, as well as assessing all practicality features, including taking a ride in the back seats.

open image in gallery ( The Independent/Steve Fowler )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Lovely to drive, long range, excellent efficiency

Lovely to drive, long range, excellent efficiency Cons: Won’t work with all chargers – yet, styling a bit chintzy, cost-cutting in places

Mercedes-Benz CLA specs

Price range £45,615 to £51,770

£45,615 to £51,770 Battery size 85kWh

85kWh Maximum claimed range 484 miles

484 miles Miles per kWh 5.1

5.1 Maximum charging rate 320kW

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Initially we’re getting the CLA 250+ which comes with a 268bhp electric motor with what is in effect a two-speed gearbox that helps give the Merc saloon a decent turn of speed – 0-62mph in 6.7 seconds.

One of the most impressive features of the CLA is how well engineered it feels, both in terms of the motor’s performance and the quality of the ride. You’ll rarely notice the twin-speed gearbox – I just detected the slightest jolt when slowing through regenerative braking, but power comes in smoothly with no sudden snap of performance. If this is what a luxury EVs should feel like, I like it very much.

The same applies to the ride comfort. Body control is excellent, the car doesn’t feel too floaty while the ride is communicative, letting you know what the road surface is like, but it never feels uncomfortable. For me, the steering could be a touch heavier, but that’s solved in the CLA 350+ that I also had a drive in.

That more expensive model will arrive next year with four-wheel drive meaning a motor on both front and rear axles. It gives the steering just a little more weight making it even nice than in the 250+, although the ride and handling balance is just as nice.

That’s all hugely impressive, as is the battery tech. The CLA sits on an 800v platform, while the latest generation battery has a lower carbon footprint and higher energy density. It means that a relatively small and light 84kWh battery in the CLA will offer a range of up to 484 miles – over 50 miles more than the most efficient Tesla Model 3.

That figure drops slightly when you go for bigger wheels or the more powerful and four-wheel drive 350+ model, but it’s never short of impressive and the efficiency when I was driving the car of 4.5 miles/kWh was good considering the type of fast roads I was driving on.

open image in gallery ( The Independent/Steve Fowler )

However, currently the CLA will only charge at fast-chargers with 800-volt tech. That does mean it’ll accept a maximum charge rate of 320kW and will add 200 miles of charge in just ten minutes. But with so many UK fast chargers running on 400-volt tech – admittedly not the very fastest – there will be plenty of chargers off-limits to the CLA.

Mercedes is promising a fix for this next year – and hopefully the lovely Shooting Brake model will feature that fix, too. Mercedes is also quick to point out that the advanced new Google Maps-based navigation is set up to not only provide optimum advice on charging places and pre-condition the car, it will also sniff out the charge points that the CLA can actually use. That will require owners to use the in-car navigation rather than the phone-based system most people prefer.

If I was interested in buying a CLA, I’d hold off until a fix for this battery charging issue is confirmed.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The CLA is Mercedes’ smallest saloon model, yet it still feels surprisingly practical. Room in the back is okay – although I’m close to six-feet tall I didn’t feel headroom was a problem, despite the CLA’s sporty, sloping roofline, which gets a standard and rather lovely panoramic roof in every model. The boot is a decent size and shape with 405-litres of room, too.

More of an issue is the space in the footwell – if the driver or front passenger has their seat low down there might not be enough space underneath to slide your feet.

There’s no doubting the high-tech nature of the interior with the potential of three screens across the dash, but the big plastic panel doesn’t exude quality and there’s not the usual careful alignment of the dashboard panel with the doors. The doors also shut with a shimmy rather than a thud – due partly to the lack of pillars to give the car more of a coupé feel.

Generally, the quality inside is okay, but there are a few other areas of cost cutting. For example, there are no rear window switches on the driver’s door – instead there are just two switches and another to select either front or rear windows. It’s a feature that’s disappointing on a Volkswagen, and more so on a Mercedes.

Being Mercedes’ smallest saloon, the car feels relatively narrow, making the steering wheel feel just a tiny bit too big – no doubt due to the CLA having to share the steering wheel with its bigger cousins. The driving position is comfortable, though, and the view out is good despite the car’s sporty styling.

open image in gallery ( The Independent/Steve Fowler )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The CLA debuts Mercedes very own latest operating system MB.OS, the fourth version of its MBUX infotainment. It incorporates AI from Chat GPT, Microsoft and Google, choosing which platform to direct your questions that are asked via the ‘Hey Mercedes’ system. It works well and seamlessly with numerous apps available too, mimicking a smart phone.

However, I can’t help but think that most users will just connect their Apple or Android devices and use them instead.

The three screens across the dash are smart and clear – you get a ten-inch driver display, a 14-inch infotainment screen and the option of a 14-inch screen in front of the passenger, too. If you don’t go for the passenger screen, you have a plastic panel with over a hundred more tiny, illuminated stars staring at you – enough already!

The two-level centre console features a decent amount of storage space, while there are a couple of cup holders and a wireless phone charger on the top.

The star theme is back when it comes to the headlights, with Multibeam LED technology. The daytime running lights are star shaped, the 142 stars are illuminated on the grille, and the rear lights are, unsurprisingly, star-shaped, too. There are plenty of ambient lighting options inside, too.

There’s the expected range of driver assistance features under the MB.Drive banner with level two autonomous driving that’ll take care of steering, accelerating and braking (with you in charge, obviously) where appropriate. And everything will be kept up to date with over-the-air updates.

The level of kit as standard is impressive, plus there’s a Burmester 3D surround sound system upgrade with 16 speakers and Dolby Atmos. There are also various Sound Experience options to choose from to give this EV some sound characters, and you can even sit in the car stationary and simulate revs by prodding the accelerator.

Prices and running costs

The starting price for the CLA 250+ Sport Edition is competitive at £45,615, just £625 more than a Long Range Tesla Model 3 yet the Mercedes will go 47 more miles on a full charge.

A sportier AMG Line version will cost £49,375, with the current range-topping AMG Line Premium model costing £51,770 – its bigger wheels and sportier styling reduces range, but it can still outpunch the Tesla by 26 miles. The Tesla is quicker, though.

That 484-mile range from a relatively small 84kWh battery is hugely impressive, as is the efficiency – 4.5 miles/kWh on my mixed test route, and not hanging around, is very good result indeed.

Mercedes CLA rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

With charging speeds of up to 320kW, you can add 200 miles to the CLA’s battery in just ten minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Mercedes has clearly been looking long and hard at Tesla pricing, as the CLA is priced very slightly above the Model 3. It’ll go a fair bit further on a single charge, though.

Does Mercedes replace batteries for free?

As with all EVs, the CLA’s battery is covered for eight years and 100,000 miles.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: Mercedes-Benz CLA

The new CLA feels like Mercedes back to its very best – and it hasn’t been there for a while. I love the way the car drives, the range it offers and the on-board tech. I can take or leave the styling – there are just too many stars on there! But the biggest drawback – for the moment – is the charging compatibility of the 800v platform. I’d wait for my CLA until that issue is fixed next year.