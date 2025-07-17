Get ready to hear a lot more about Aion EVs in the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese automotive powerhouse Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) is set to enter the fiercely-competitive UK electric car market, announcing a joint venture with distributor Jameel Motors. The team-up will see the launch of GAC’s dedicated EV sub-brand, Aion, with the first models expected to reach UK customers in early 2026.

The move marks the latest in a wave of new EV brands from China targeting British consumers. GAC joins an increasingly crowded EV market, competing against established European and Asian manufacturers as well as fellow Chinese newcomers like BYD and Omoda.

The launch will focus on two all-electric models: the Aion V, an SUV poised to challenge the Kia EV3 and BYD Atto 2, and the Aion UT, a hatchback to rival the Vauxhall Corsa Electric, Peugeot e-208 and MG4. Additional models from the Aion line-up are also expected to come to the UK.

GAC is one of China’s biggest automakers, though it’s unlikely you’ll have spotted any of its cars on UK roads. The UK saw a 25.8 per cent year-on-year increase in EV registrations as of May 2025, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, highlighting the significant long-term potential GAC aims to tap into.

Wayne Wei, president of GAC International says “GAC's entry into the UK marks a crucial step in its internationalisation strategy. As we set foot in this dynamic market, GAC is committed to bringing industry-leading products and first-class services to UK consumers.”

By partnering with an experienced distributor in Jameel, GAC looks to take advantage of the network’s logistics, retail, and after-sales support, accelerating their path to market and mitigating the significant investment required to build a network independently.

Jasmmine Wong, chief executive officer of Jameel Motors, says “the joint venture with GAC represents a shared vision, and an exciting opportunity to meet the UK’s growing demand for smarter, cleaner passenger vehicles. Led by customer preference and guided by our expertise, we’re committed to staying ahead of trends and delivering first-class solutions that are both innovative and sustainable.”

GAC arrives in the UK with formidable credentials. The company sold over 100,000 of its self-branded vehicles overseas in 2024. Its Aion brand is central to its electric ambitions, showcasing the company's focus on innovative tech.