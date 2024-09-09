Vauxhall Corsa Electric review: Updated supermini EV gets a range boost

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



It would be easy to overlook the Vauxhall Corsa Electric in favour of newer, glitzier EVs that have arrived since its introduction in 2019 but, while it’s no longer the new kid on the block, it still has something to offer.

Energy efficiency is good, while battery range is perfectly respectable – a real-world return of 200 or so miles should be plenty for most buyers. It still looks sharp thanks to a bold styling update in 2023 and it’s an easy car to get along with due to its fuss-free interior layout and generally smooth ride.

In all, the Corsa Electric makes most sense as an affordable, no-frills electric runaround. For those reasons the cheaper, shorter-range models are the best bet – specifically the Yes limited-edition model that’s one of the least-expensive EVs around. Higher-priced versions compete with cars that simply offer you more space, range and wow factor for the money.

How we tested

Over the course of a week I used the Corsa Electric as my daily driver, taking in both urban and country roads, testing its practicality with a family jaunt to the seaside.

Vauxhall Corsa Electric: From £26,895, Vauxhall.co.uk

The 2023 Vauxhall Corsa Electric offers an upgraded electric motor ( Vauxhall )

Independent rating: 6/10

Energy-efficient, good to drive, supports 100 kW charging Cons: Some versions are expensive, bland interior, average range

Some versions are expensive, bland interior, average range Price range: £26,895-£38,585

£26,895-£38,585 Battery size: 50-51kWh

50-51kWh Maximum claimed range: 248 miles

248 miles Miles per kWh: 3.8-4.3

3.8-4.3 Maximum charging rate: 100kW

100kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.60-£1.82 (Fixed v3) tariff

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

At the same time as introducing some cosmetic changes (including a completely new look at the front) in 2023, Vauxhall added an upgraded electric motor and battery to give more power and range. The performance gains are marginal, but the new 115 kW motor and 51 kWh battery – available only for the top two trim levels – give a maximum official range of 248 miles. The previous 100 kWh motor and 50 kWh battery are still available for all four trim levels, giving a maximum range of 221 miles. Given that newer rivals such as the Mini Cooper E give you a very similar range it’s pretty impressive really. A maximum charging rate of 100 kW is competitive, too.

Vauxhall quotes the same 0-62mph time for all versions of the Corsa Electric – at 8.2 seconds it’s pretty swift. With plenty of oomph if you want it and a generally smooth ride the Corsa has something of a ‘big car’ feel on the road – it’s quiet and comfortable, if not as much fun as some compact hatchbacks.

Interior, practicality and boot space

‘Solid’ and ‘sensible’ are the words that spring to mind when describing the Corsa Electric’s interior. It’s clear that durability and usability are the priorities here, with sturdy materials and a no-nonsense layout that’s very easy to get accustomed to. It’s commendable, really, but there’s little in the way of the tactile or visual appeal you get with cars such as the Mini Cooper E and Peugeot e-208, even if they aren’t quite as intuitive to use.

Interior space is what you’d expect of a compact hatchback like this, with plenty of headroom and legroom in the front but not so much in the back. Anyone with longer legs is likely to sit with their knees close to the seat in front. Boot space is a bit below average – a 267-litre capacity to the load cover is less than you get in some rivals and 42 litres less than you get with a petrol-powered Corsa.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The 10-inch touchscreen you get in all Corsa Electric models sits right in the middle of the dashboard and its size and prominent location make it easy to use from the driver’s (or front passenger’s) seat. In keeping with the rest of the interior the graphics are clear and logical rather than flashy so even though it’s not as responsive as the touchscreen in some newer EVs it’s generally easy to use. Below it there are separate rotary dials for the air-con – a welcome change from having to scroll through menus on a screen just to adjust the temperature a degree or two.

All Corsa Electrics have a 7-inch digital driver display – it’s not especially stylish (it’s mounted in a rather clumsy-looking plastic surround) but it works well. Wireless support for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto and a six-speaker sound system are standard for all trims while the top two – GS and Ultimate – add some useful features including a reversing camera, wireless charger and sat-nav.

Prices and running costs

Value for money tends to be a big part of most Vauxhall models’ appeal but many Corsa Electric models aren’t much of a bargain. The two higher-spec (and longer-range) models, in particular, are matched against some much newer, larger cars on price.

It makes a lot more sense to go for the cheaper models and, as of September 2024, the cheapest outright is the limited-edition Yes model, which is only available online. It matches Design trim (the permanent entry-level model) for equipment yet costs £5550 less, at £26,895. At this price the Corsa Electric is one of the most affordable electric cars around.

Running costs will be low as long as you’ve got your charging set-up sorted; it helps that the Corsa Electric is impressively energy-efficient, with an official miles per kWh figure ranging from 3.8 to 4.3.

The cheapest Vauxhall Corsa Electric is the limited-edition Yes model ( Vauxhall )

Vauxhall Corsa Electric rivals

Citroen E-C3

Mini Cooper E

Peugeot e-208

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

According to Vauxhall you can charge any Corsa electric model from 0-80 per cent in 30 minutes using a 100 kW charger.

How much does it cost – is it worth it?

The cheapest Corsa Electric – the Yes edition – is worth a look because it’s one of the least expensive new EVs you can buy. The top-of-the-range version costs almost £12,000 more and at that price there are better cars for the money.

Does Vauxhall replace batteries for free?

The Corsa Electric’s battery has the same kind of warranty that you get with most other EVs – it’s covered for eight-year or 100,000 miles (whichever comes sooner) and Vauxhall will replace it if it drops below 70 per cent capacity during the warranty period.

The verdict: Vauxhall Corsa Electric

The Corsa Electric looks great after a 2023 update that also brought useful extra battery range. It’s a solid all-rounder but it’s feeling its age a little and some versions are pricey.