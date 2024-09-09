Peugeot e-208 review: A compact and stylish EV hatchback

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Electric SUVs remain flavour of the month but there’s a lot to be said for battery-powered superminis such as the Peugeot e-208. While not cheap outright, it’s decent value for money and if you’ve got the right home (or workplace) charging set-up running costs could be extremely low.

Battery range is pretty good, especially with the newer 51 kWh battery option – 200 miles or so in real-world conditions should be enough for many users. This is a car that’s not likely to be bought for regular long-distance trips anyway; just as important is the fact that it’s energy-efficient and supports 100kW charging. Overall, despite advancing years the e-208 still feels fresh, with a bold interior design that gives a feelgood factor that some rival cars can’t match. It’s also easy and enjoyable to drive, feeling especially at home in the urban areas where many buyers are likely to use it.

How we tested

I covered lots of miles in the Peugeot e-208, taking in a round trip from Dorset to Derbyshire, a jaunt to the seaside in Devon and the daily rural school run.

Peugeot e-208: From £28,200, Peugeot.co.uk

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Smart interior, good energy efficiency, decent value

Smart interior, good energy efficiency, decent value Cons: ‘Marmite’ ergonomics, average range, tight back-seat space

‘Marmite’ ergonomics, average range, tight back-seat space Price range: £28,200-£32,850

£28,200-£32,850 Battery size: 50-51kWh

50-51kWh Maximum claimed range: 248 miles

248 miles Miles per kWh: 3.9-4.4

3.9-4.4 Maximum charging rate: 100kW

100kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.57-£1.77

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Peugeot updated the e-208 in 2023 with some cosmetic exterior changes, interior tweaks and, most significantly, a new electric motor and battery. The upgraded combo – only available in top-spec GT trim – now gives you a 115 kW electric motor and 51 kWh battery, good for a maximum official range of 248 miles. If you want to save some money, however, the two cheaper trim levels come with the older set-up – a 100 kW motor and 50 kWh that give a still-competitive maximum range of 225 miles. Both versions of the e-208 support a maximum charging rate of 100 kW, which is a match for most other EVS of this size.

There’s little to separate the two versions of the e-208 for performance – both pull away quickly and feel responsive on the move. You can choose between three drive modes – normal, sport or eco – and two braking modes that give you either a similar feel to a petrol car or one more akin to ‘one-pedal’ driving where lifting off the accelerator pedal slows the car down quickly. In general the e-208 is an enjoyable car to drive – nippy around town but settled at speed.

Interior, practicality and boot space

You can’t mistake the interior of the e-208 for anything but a modern Peugeot – like all of the brand’s key models it has a distinctive, sharp-edged look and a layout that Peugeot calls ‘i-Cockpit’. Key to this is an unusually small steering wheel that you look over – rather than through – to see the driver display. For most people it works well enough but some may find that they can’t achieve both a comfortable driving position and a good view of the display. Ergonomics aside, the combination of design flair and (mostly) smart materials gives the e-208’s interior a pleasantly modern, upmarket look.

Practicality is pretty much what you’d expect of a fairly dinky car – there’s plenty of headroom and legroom in the front but a pair of tall adults won’t have much wriggle room in the back. The boot is reasonably small, too, and unlike some electric cars the e-208 doesn’t have a ‘frunk’ (front trunk, or boot).

There’s plenty of headroom and legroom in the front but a pair of tall adults won’t have much wriggle room in the back ( Peugeot )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

It might have been around for a few years but the e-208 still looks pretty current inside. It has a pleasingly high-tech look, and all versions have a 10-inch that looks good, especially the higher-definition version you get with mid-spec Allure trim and above. Some rivals do have a larger, flashier screen but the e-208’s is stylish, responsive and generally user-friendly. The configurable 10-inch driver display (viewed over rather than through the steering wheel, remember) you get with the top two trims is smart, too – it’s a shame that entry-level Active trim makes do with a 3.5-inch conventional display.

All versions allow wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto mirroring. There are USB sockets in the front and rear; a wireless charger at the base of the dashboard is a cost option for Allure models and standard with GT trim. Other tech goodies reserved for GT trim includes a reversing camera and keyless entry.

Prices and running costs

If you’ve been pondering buying an e-208 for a while here’s some great news – Peugeot reduced prices by £3000 in summer 2024, making it a much more affordable option. In fact, it’s now one of the cheapest EVs around, although a starting price of £28,200 is still more than you pay for the least-expensive MG4 or Vauxhall Corsa Electric. The e-208’s entry-level trim – Active – is well-equipped, although you need to upgrade to Allure trim to add features such as alloy wheels, sat-nav and a higher-resolution touchscreen.

Energy efficiency is above average, ranging from 3.9 to 4.4 miles per kWh. A heat pump – which can make it even more efficient – is an option across the range.

Peugeot reduced the 208 by £3000 in summer 2024, making it a much more affordable option ( Peugeot )

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

Peugeot quotes a 0-80 per cent charging time of 24 minutes for the 50 kWk battery using a 100 kW charger, or 27 minutes for the 51 kWh version.

How much does it cost – is it worth it?

The e-208 is competitively priced considering the range and equipment you get – it’s in the same ballpark as its key rivals and is decent value overall.

Does Peugeot replace batteries for free?

Peugeot’s warranty follows the industry standard – three years or 60,000 miles for the car itself, with an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty (whichever comes sooner) for the battery. It includes replacement or repair of the battery if it drops below 70 per cent capacity during the warranty period.

The verdict: Peugeot e-208

Peugeot is on a roll at the moment and I think the e-208 is a great little EV – it’s stylish, competitive for range and still feels up to date compared with newer rivals.