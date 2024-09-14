SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

The Vauxhall Mokka Electric is a good-looking small SUV that is sure to cut a dash, particularly in ultra-vivid Iconic Green paint. Visual differences over the petrol-powered Mokka are minimal too, which should help make its new electric tech a bit more familiar.

It has a stylish interior, with the snazzy Vauxhall wrap-around Pure Panel. It’s fairly well equipped too, with climate control, alloy wheels, reversing camera plus both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard on all versions. It’s a shame rear seat space is tight, though, as this could restrict its appeal to growing families. The boot could be bigger, too.

While higher-grade Vauxhall Mokka Electric are expensive, the entry-level Griffin model is a real bargain, coming in at under £30,000. This makes it a compelling proposition for those looking for their first EV, particularly as it will have the support of the huge Vauxhall brand behind it.

How we tested

I visited Vauxhall’s HQ in Coventry to test-drive the Mokka Electric. I drove it on an array of roads, from busy city centre ring roads, to the twisting, flowing roads leading into picturesque Stratford and beyond.

Vauxhall Mokka Electric: From £29,495, Vauxhall.co.uk

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Vauxhall Mokka Electric has a choice of two batteries. The most affordable is the 50kWh unit, a battery seen in other electric Vauxhalls such as the Corsa and Astra. It has a range of 211 miles and is paired with a 136PS electric motor.

The alternative 54kWh battery, which sadly isn’t available in affordable Griffin spec, sees the range improve significantly, to 247 miles. It is a newer and more efficient design, which is why the range improves so much despite its seemingly nominal increase in capacity. A more powerful 156PS electric motor cuts the 0-62mph time a little, to 9.0 seconds.

The Vauxhall Mokka Electric has reasonably fast 100kW rapid charging functionality. This enables it to charge from 15 per cent to 80 per cent capacity in around half an hour.

The Vauxhall Mokka Electric isn’t the most exciting of cars to drive, but it is smooth and effortless, which should win it plenty of fans. There are several different driving modes, through which you can toggle using a button on the centre console – it’s worth noting that power is capped in ‘Eco’ mode, so it won’t feel as fast.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Vauxhall Mokka Electric has a modern-looking interior based around the Vauxhall ‘Pure Panel’ display. This comprises two screens in a single wrap-around panel, below which are located some useful shortcut buttons and proper physical climate controls.

Those in the front sit fairly high, giving a good view out, and Vauxhall fits excellent seats – particularly the firm and supportive semi-sporty chairs in GS grade. This comfort doesn’t extend to the rear, though, due to a shortage of foot and knee room. Adults will find it very tight back there, and it’s awkward to get in and out of, too.

The boot is also only average. It has 311 litres of space, which is down from the 350 litres in the regular petrol-powered Mokka. This is because it doesn’t have any underfloor storage space, although this does at least mean the boot opening is level. It expands to 1,060 litres with the rear seats down, which is again a nice and level space, albeit gain down on some rivals.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

All Vauxhall Mokka Electric feature the bold Pure Panel instrument pack design. However, the Griffin only has dual 7.0-inch screens, which look a bit bare. You need higher grades to get the full 12.0-inch digital cluster and 10.0-inch touchscreen display. The Griffin also doesn’t have standard sat nav, although Android Auto and Apple CarPlay mean you can easily use your smartphone navigation instead.

The Griffin does have a useful reversing camera, though. And the higher-spec system also has connected car functionality, including the ability to check on your Vauxhall Mokka Electric using a smartphone app. You can remotely manage charging too, so you can take advantage of cheaper off-peak electricity.

The Vauxhall Mokka Electric has a conventional stereo as standard, with no premium upgrade. It does offer decent sound quality, though, so audiophiles shouldn’t feel too short-changed.

Prices and running costs

The Vauxhall Mokka Electric is a bargain in special Griffin spec. It costs just £29,495, which is a really affordable price for a well-equipped electric small SUV from a big brand. It is only offered with the 50kWh battery, though. If you want the better 54kWh battery, you need to move into GS trim – and the price hikes to a far less affordable £39,735.

The Vauxhall Mokka Electric should be cheap to run, with good efficiency of nearly four miles per kWh of charge. Insurance groups are reasonable too, with even the fanciest Ultimate 54kWh model only having a group 23 rating. This is little more than its petrol-powered alternative – and you’ll spend far less on electricity when running a Vauxhall Mokka Electric than you would on petrol.

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Vauxhall Mokka Electric will rapid-charge from 15 per cent to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The Vauxhall Mokka Electric Griffin is a real electric car bargain, costing from under £30,000. The larger 54kWh battery offers real-world gains in terms of range and efficiency, but costs a whopping £10k more.

Does Vauxhall replace batteries for free?

As well as the regular three-year new car warranty, the Vauxhall Mokka Electric has an eight-year battery warranty.

The verdict: Vauxhall Mokka Electric

The Vauxhall Mokka Electric stands out because of its exciting design. It’s an electric version of a car also offered with a petrol engine, which helps with familiarity, while the modern interior helps set it apart from more traditional choices.