Audi Concept C – a new design direction that looks suspiciously like a new Audi TT

Audi has revealed its all-electric Concept C sports car in Milan, offering a glimpse into the brand’s future design direction and the next chapter of its corporate strategy, which includes Audi’s arrival in Formula One in 2026.

The concept’s unveiling marks the public debut of a new design philosophy centred on “radical simplicity” and clarity, part of a wider transformation at Audi.

At the heart of this transition is the brand’s new four-pillar design philosophy under the pillars Clearm Technical, Intelligent and Emotional.

open image in gallery The Audi Concept C uses a more upright version of the traditional Audi grille that will be illuminated ( Audi )

Concept C signals Audi’s commitment to a reduced, timeless look that will shape all future models. The concept is a two-seat electric roadster said to preview a production model – possibly a new version of the iconic Audi TT – and will make its next appearance at the IAA Mobility show in Munich.

Although there’s no mention of the Audi TT, the iconic roadster and coupé is now missing from the Audi range, and this is the latest in a long line of TT-style concepts’that hints at a replacement.

Audi Chief Creative Officer Massimo Frascella, who joined Audi just over a year ago after 13 years with JLR, said: “Radical simplicity is at the heart of our approach. We achieve clarity by reducing everything to the essential.”

open image in gallery A new reductionist design theme will follow from Concept C to other Audi models ( Audi )

This reductionist design language is evident both outside and in. The Concept C is defined by clean surfaces and restrained detailing. Its front end is dominated by a vertical grille, inspired by the Auto Union Type C from 1936 that also integrates the iconic Audi rings with advanced lighting technology. This “verticality” is echoed throughout the design and contributes to what Audi calls a “monolithic” body style.

The new light signature – four horizontal elements in each headlight and tail-light – will feature on future models and provide an unmistakable visual identity during the day and especially at night.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner emphasised that this new design language is more than skin deep. “The way we design our vehicles is the way we will shape our company,” he said. “Clarity is an ethos and the compass that will guide Audi through the times ahead.

open image in gallery The interior of the Audi Concept C is also minimalist with a screen that can hide from view ( Audi )

“Our history is marked by bold leaps in innovation and state-of-the-art technology combined with an uncompromising focus on clarity in design. Our most legendary models perfectly embody this combination.”

The Concept C also showcases Audi’s intention to blend design with technology. Its proportions stem from a central battery layout, allowing the cabin to sit far back on the chassis. The electrically retractable hardtop – a first for an Audi roadster – is formed of two elements that preserve the car’s sleek silhouette even when folded away.

At the back, clean surfaces and horizontal slats underscore the car’s sporty character, while the titanium-coloured exterior evokes “warm, technical elegance”, according to Audi.

open image in gallery The Audi Concept C is a roadster with a hard top that folds away ( Audi )

Inside, the Concept C features a minimalist layout with clean surfaces and a titanium-inspired palette. There’s anodised aluminium switchgear, ambient lighting in natural hues, and haptic controls on the steering wheel and centre console.

The steering wheel features real-metal Audi rings at its centre, and all controls are designed to deliver an unmistakable mechanical “Audi click”.

Technology is present but understated. The 10.4-inch centre display folds away when not needed, while key functions are intuitively located and easy to access. Audi refers to this as “shy tech” – technology that serves without dominating.

The unveiling of the Concept C comes as Audi continues its broader corporate transformation, guided by what it calls the “Audi Agenda”. Since 2023, the company has been working to streamline its processes, products, and structure. The new design direction is one strand of this strategy.

open image in gallery There's a hint of the old Auto Union models in the shape and colour of the Concept C ( Audi )

“The foundation for realigning the company has been laid,” said Döllner. “We are now seeing initial successes – for example, with our model initiative and with our focused portfolio, which enables us to invest in quality and innovation.”

A key part of the company’s future-facing investment is its business model for China, where the recently created sister brand AUDI is already active. Audi is also investing €8bn into its German facilities between now and 2029.

“The phase of taking stock is over. Now is the time to look to the future and pick up speed,” said Döllner. “We are focusing on what really matters to set standards in design and quality.”

Audi’s product rollout continues at pace. By the end of 2025, the brand will have launched more than 20 new models within 24 months – giving it the youngest portfolio in the premium segment. The Audi A6 replacement arrived in spring, followed by a new Q3 in the summer, with the Q3 Sportback e-hybrid set to be unveiled at the Munich Motor Show.

Looking ahead, a fully electric entry-level model will enter production in 2026, while performance models from Audi Sport are also on the horizon, as the brand continues to balance all-electric, plug-in hybrid, and next-generation combustion models across global markets.

Another focal point for the brand is its entry into Formula 1. “Preparations for our start in Formula 1 are moving at full speed,” said Döllner. “We look forward to giving all fans a concrete preview of what to expect from us in Formula 1 starting next year.”