All-electric Range Rover Evoque lookalike for just £27,505

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Chinese brand Jaecoo has taken the UK by storm in 2025 delivering over 10,000 of its new Jaecoo 7 SUVs already this year. The Range Rover Velar lookalike has gone down a storm with buyers who have fallen for its good looks, efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain and – most of all – its value for money.

Next up in the UK this October is the smaller, all-electric Jaecoo E5 that promises more of the same. First shown at the Shanghai Motor Show in April this year, the E5 follows the same styling themes with more than a hint of Range Rover Evoque about it.

open image in gallery The new Jaecoo 5 made its debut at this year’s Shanghai Motor Show ( Steve Fowler )

Although smaller than the Jaecoo 7, the E5 offers even better value. Just £27,505 gets you the entry Pure model with a six-speaker Sony audio system, adaptive cruise control, a panoramic camera system and a 13.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto and ‘Hi Jaecoo’ voice control.

Moving up to Luxury costs you a still very reasonable £30,505 and adds a panoramic sunroof, wireless mobile phone charging, heated and ventilated electrically adjustable front seats, multi-coloured ambient lighting, and an eight-speaker Sony stereo.

open image in gallery From the back, the new Jaecoo E5 looks very much like a Range Rover Evoque ( Jaecoo )

Both models are powered by a 61.1kWh battery feeding a 204bhp electric motor, getting the E5 from 0 to 62mph in 7.7 seconds. Jaecoo claims a maximum range for the E5 of 248 miles, while charging at speeds up to 80kW might not be class leading these days, but it still means a 30 to 80 per cent charge should take around 27 minutes.

Both models also get V2L (Vehicle to Load) capability, meaning you can power household appliances from the car via a three-pin plug. Jaecoo also says there are 35 interior storage spaces, while the boot is an impressive 480 litres that can grow to 1,180 litres with the seats down.

The E5 is dog friendly, too, with a ‘Pet Mode’ that keeps the cabin cool for pets when the car is parked, while there is also a range of Jaecoo-branded pet accessories available.

open image in gallery The Jaecoo E5 follows the Jaecoo 7 in offering impressive value for money ( Jaecoo )

Jaecoo also claims that the E5 has been developed specifically for UK roads, hopefully answering some of the criticisms levelled at the E5’s sister car, the Omoda E5, with which it shares many of its EV components.

Jaecoo, along with Omoda, is owned by Chinese car maker Chery, which has also decided to bring its own-brand cars to the UK starting with the cheerily-named Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8. And like those cars, the Jaecoo E5 will come with a standard seven-year warranty with eight years cover for the battery. As with the Jaecoo 7, a petrol Jaecoo 5 model will follow the electrified model in due course.