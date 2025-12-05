BMW 3 Series review: Brilliant plug-in hybrid take on a BMW icon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BMW 3 Series is one of the firm’s most important cars. Around one in eight of all BMW sales are a 3 Series, and it’s a car that’s particularly important here in the UK. Reflecting the trend towards electrification, it has for a while been offered in plug-in hybrid guise, called 330e.

This latest model – which petrolheads refer to by its codename, G20 – was introduced in 2018 and facelifted in 2024. This was a particularly noteworthy update for the 330e, because it introduced a larger battery with an even longer range – the plug-in hybrid 3 Series can now cover up to 63 miles in pure EV guise.

BMW updated the infotainment too, building further on an area in which it’s already an industry leader. It also further enhanced the driving dynamics, which have always been a standout of all 3 Series. The class-leading car for those behind the wheel became even more appealing.

The BMW 330e is available as both a four-door saloon and five-door estate, which BMW calls the 3 Series Touring. Like the saloon, the Touring has a smaller boot than regular models in plug-in hybrid guise, but there are few other compromises from it being a PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle).

For those not ready to go fully electric, it’s a superb alternative that – with CO2 emissions as low as 19g/km and a 9% Benefit-in-Kind rating – still carries tax benefits for company car drivers.

How we test

I have driven the latest BMW 3 Series numerous times. I was most struck when I drove it for a day in Wiltshire, where it immediately felt a real cut above the car I’d driven down in. The quality and depth of engineering in the BMW was obvious, and it also drove like a dream.

BMW 3 Series: From £47,185, bmw.co.uk

open image in gallery A top speed of over 140mph shows its ultimate potential on the German autobahn ( BMW )

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros: Brilliant to drive, infotainment, good EV range

Brilliant to drive, infotainment, good EV range Cons: Premium pricing, no DC rapid charging

BMW 3 Series Specs

Price range: £47,185-£48,435

£47,185-£48,435 Battery size: 19.5kWh

19.5kWh Maximum EV range: 63 miles

63 miles Engine: 2.0-litre petrol

2.0-litre petrol Claimed battery & engine range: TBC

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The latest BMW 330e plug-in hybrid has a generous 19.5kWh battery. This gives an EV range of up to 63 miles, which is now competitive with its newer Audi A5 TFSI e rival. The Mercedes-Benz C300e also has an EV range of over 60 miles. However, while BMW has improved the onboard AC charger to a three-phase unit capable of taking 11kW – giving a full charge time of as little as two hours 15 minutes – there is no DC rapid charge capability.

In terms of performance, a punchy 109hp electric motor is combined with the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine to deliver a generous system output of 292hp. This produces a 0-62mph time of just 5.9 seconds, and it’s delivered through a slick-shifting eight-speed automatic gearbox. Steering wheel paddles are standard on the BMW 330e plug-in hybrid, for whenever you want to take manual control of the gears.

The system works flawlessly, smoothly switching between electric and petrol drive. The engine is reasonably refined even when worked hard and the BMW has ample oomph to never feel underpowered. A top speed of over 140mph shows its ultimate potential on the German autobahn, too.

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of delighting the driver, the BMW 3 Series is class-leading. Handling is superb, with nimble dynamics and excellent steering feel. The classic rear-wheel-drive layout helps no end here. It has a taut ride, particularly in M Sport grade, but it’s rarely uncomfortable, and the well-controlled suspension helps add to the feeling of control. If you want even more comfort and sophistication, clever adaptive suspension is available as an optional extra.

open image in gallery In terms of delighting the driver, the BMW 3 Series is class-leading ( BMW )

Interior, practicality and boot space

The BMW 3 Series has a feel-good driving position. The pedals are offset a little to the right, but as the 330e is an auto, this isn’t too much of an issue. Sport models have an upgraded two-spoke steering wheel and M Sport have a three-spoke rim. M Sport also brings more supportive seats, and BMW will let you choose from a range of upholsteries if you pay extra. It’s a shame lumbar support isn’t standard (it costs £225), and even a heated steering wheel is a £250 option.

Space in the front is plentiful and rear seat space is pretty good too – gone are the days when the 3 Series was extra-cramped for those in the rear. Folding rear seat backs (and folding rear headrests) are standard and this will add to the standard 375-litre boot. With the seats up, it’s smaller than the 480 litres you get in a regular BMW 3 Series, since the hybrid batteries eat into space, but the shape is still practical. It’s a pity an electric boot lid is, you guessed it, an optional extra.

The BMW 3 Series Touring is available for those who need more practicality, but the boot remains smaller than the non-plug-in-hybrid alternatives. At least here the electric tailgate is standard…

open image in gallery BMW has embraced touchscreen tech, but there’s still the familiar iDrive physical controller in the centre console too ( BMW )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

All BMW 3 Series plug-in hybrid feature the firm’s so-called Curved Display. This comprises two screens mounted beneath a single piece of glass, giving a seamless and sophisticated appearance. BMW has now embraced touchscreen tech, but there’s still the familiar iDrive physical controller in the centre console, giving the best of both worlds.

BMW has worked hard to make its menu structures ‘flatter’, meaning less pressing and cycling through submenus. The so-called Quick Select tech is flexible and the use of widgets helps further simplify things. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and both a head-up display and augmented reality sat nav are optional.

It’s a shame that the physical climate controls were lost with the latest update, though. Instead, they have been relegated to a menu within the touchscreen.

Alongside the regular stereo, customers can choose an optional ‘hi-fi loudspeaker’ system, with 10 speakers and a 205-watt output, or a premium Harman Kardon setup with 17 speakers and 535 watts.

Tech lovers can also control the BMW 330e through the BMW smartphone app. This includes scheduling when the battery charges to take advantage of off-peak rates.

open image in gallery The system works flawlessly, smoothly switching between electric and petrol drive ( BMW )

Prices and running costs

The BMW 3 Series naturally has premium pricing, starting from over £47,000, but this actually looks decent value when compared to its rivals from Audi and Mercedes-Benz. The long-range, plug-in hybrid tech will also help drivers save a fortune in running costs, if they’re able to regularly charge – and, of course, company car drivers will also love the beneficial Benefit-in-Kind rates.

Extra-strong retained values help keep monthly PCP and leasing costs in check, although insurance from group 34 is a reflection of the BMW’s premium status and swift performance. Saying that, an Audi A5 e-hybrid is probably even more expensive, starting from group 39. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class plug-in hybrid has even higher insurance groups – a difference that’s worth bearing in mind.

BMW 3 Series rivals

Audi A5

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

BYD Seal 6 DM-i

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The BMW 3 Series offers 11kW AC charging, which will top the battery up from zero to 100 per cent in two hours 15 minutes.

How much does it cost – is it worth it?

The BMW 330e is a premium-priced car, but it has the depth of quality and ability to easily justify this. A generous battery range is the icing on the cake.

Does BMW replace batteries for free?

BMW’s plug-in hybrid battery warranty is a bit mean. It’s only six years, or 60,000 miles – most rivals offer eight years’ coverage.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict

The BMW 3 Series has been an icon for more than 50 years, and this plug-in hybrid version superbly embraces modern technology without spoiling the many driver-pleasing strengths that have made the 3 Series so famous over the years.