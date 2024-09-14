BMW iX review: A range-topping luxury electric SUV

SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

The BMW iX is a bold-looking large luxury SUV that divides opinion amongst some. But its superb interior and brilliant driving dynamics are far harder to argue against. Sitting in a BMW iX is a real event, one underlined by its high seats and excellent visibility – and brilliant refinement makes it a real haven.

It’s a proper BMW to drive, with enjoyable dynamics and excellent stability, helped by all models featuring standard all-wheel drive. Even the entry-level version is quick, and higher-power versions are as rapid as a supercar. They also have an extra-large battery that gives a driving range of up to 382 miles.

Of course, the BMW iX is very expensive, particularly if you go for the most power and the biggest battery. But it really delivers in everyday use, making every journey that bit more special. And we’re sure you’d even grow to like the looks, too.

How we tested

I spent a full day driving the BMW iX around pretty Hampshire. Although I didn’t at first think the iX looked quite as pretty, I was blown away by how well it drove – and, over time, I’m finding its bold design increasingly appealing, too.

BMW iX: From £70,985, BMW.co.uk

The BMW iX xDrive50 has a larger 108.8kWh battery ( BMW )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Great to drive, superb interior, long range of bigger battery

Divisive styling, huge price premium for bigger battery

Divisive styling, huge price premium for bigger battery Price range: £70,985 to £124,605

£70,985 to £124,605 Battery size: 74.1kWh, 108.8kWh

74.1kWh, 108.8kWh Maximum claimed range: 263-382 miles

263-382 miles Miles per kWh: 3.0

3.0 Maximum charging rat:e 195kW

195kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £2.30

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The BMW iX offers a choice of two batteries. The iX xDrive40 has a 74.1kWh battery, which gives a range of up to 263 miles. The ‘xDrive’ in the name indicates it is all-wheel drive, with front and rear electric motors that produce a total of 326PS. 0-62mph performance takes just 6.1 seconds – pretty impressive for an ‘entry-level’ model.

The BMW iX xDrive50 has a considerably larger 108.8kWh battery, giving a huge range of up to 382 miles. It has a considerable boost in power too – and 523PS delivers 0-62mph in just 4.6 seconds. The M60 range-topper uses the same battery and has even more power, with 619PS giving 0-62mph in just 3.8 seconds. The range does drop, though, to 346 miles.

The 74.1kWh battery can rapid-charge at speeds of up to 150kW. This means it can go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent charge in 31 minutes. The 108.8kWh battery has a faster 195kW rapid charge rate, meaning that although it is much larger, it can still charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 35 minutes.

Like most BMWs, the iX drives beautifully. It is surefooted and surprisingly dynamic for such a large luxury SUV, and is likely to put a smile on your face. It also rides surprisingly well, soaking up bumps smoothly – even models with the largest 22-inch alloy wheel choices.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The BMW iX has a wonderful interior. It looks exciting and modern, with the BMW ‘Curved Display’ taking centre stage. It appears to float on the beautifully finished dashboard, which can be trimmed in a range of interesting colours and materials. The door panels are nicely shaped too, with crystal glass electric seat controls mounted within, and the centre armrest has a ‘floating’ panel of controls including the rotary remote control for the infotainment.

BMW has been really innovative with the array of upholstery choices available in the iX, furthering its modern luxury feel. And while the steering wheel looks a bizarre shape, it’s actually quite nice to hold. Seat comfort, of course, is superb, and those in the rear have loads of space plus a flat floor. The sporty high-backed do restrict forward visibility a little, though.

The BMW iX has a 500-litre boot. It’s a reasonable size, but not class-leading, although the space itself is well-shaped. Folding the rear seats expands this to 1,750 litres. There are plenty of stowage slots in the cabin too – the centre armrest is super-useful.

The BMW iX is surefooted and surprisingly dynamic for such a large luxury SUV ( BMW )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

In-car technology is a real BMW iX forte. The huge, and hugely impressive-looking, Curved Display houses a 14.9-inch infotainment screen and 12.3-inch digital driver’s display under a single piece of glass. It runs the very latest BMW iDrive 8.5 operating system, which is extremely comprehensive.

Highlights include the ability to watch YouTube and Netflix, and you can even play games via AirConsole (don’t forget to bring your controllers). A combination of touch, voice and the iDrive controller help make it easier to use, and creating an account via the BMW smartphone app will automatically personalise the car, even down to your preferred seat, radio and climate control settings.

The BMW app store allows you to download extra functions, while the firm continues with its paid-for ‘features on demand’ venture. This allows owners to purchase upgrades such as more advanced active cruise control – paying for them either for a month, a year or lifetime access. The BMW smartphone app also includes Digital Key functionality, so you can unlock and drive using your mobile phone.

The entry-level BMW iX has a decent stereo, but the Harman Kardon surround sound system on M Sport models is even better. For ultimate sound, the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system standard on the M60 offers quite extraordinary sound – some rate it among the best in-car sound systems around.

Prices and running costs

The BMW iX is a range-topping luxury SUV with a price tag to match. It starts from £70,985 in xDrive40 Sport guise, with the preferred M Sport version costing £73,985. It’s well worth the upgrade to M Sport, both for the improved styling features and extra equipment such as that Harman Kardon stereo.

Helping underline how expensive bigger batteries can be, the BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport sees the price leap to £104,285, while the ultra-rapid M60 costs almost £125,000.

At least running costs should be less than many other six-figure price tag cars, due to the efficiency of the electric running gear. It averages around 3 miles per kWh of charge, which isn’t bad for such a large car. And while insurance is likely to be expensive, the xDrive40 models do at least avoid the highest insurance groups, with both coming in at group 47.

The BMW iX is a range-topping luxury SUV ( BMW )

BMW iX rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The BMW iX will rapid-charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in as little as 31 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The BMW iX is an expensive car, but the first-rate driving experience and brilliant interior will serve as a constant reminder as to all that you’re getting for your money.

Do BMW replace batteries for free?

BMW guarantees the high-voltage battery for up to eight years or 100,000 miles.

The verdict: BMW iX

The BMW iX is a bit love it or hate it on the styling front, but it’s a far more universally appealing model when it comes to driving and travelling in it. The interior is fantastic, it’s packed with useful technology and the generous range of top-spec models makes it a perfect EV for long-distance motoring.