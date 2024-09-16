SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

The BMW iX1 is the smallest electric SUV the German EV expert makes. It complements the petrol-powered X1 range, with BMW using clever calculators to show how its higher price will be offset by lower running costs.

It’s a really good-looking machine, bringing the desirable look of its large luxury SUVs down into a more compact 4.5-metre-long package. It’s particularly appealing when combined with M Sport trim, which has sporty detailing and big wheels on the outside, and super-desirable trim features inside.

The interior is a triumph in any version, thanks to excellent build quality, thoughtful design and a top-notch infotainment system. It’s practical too, with a commanding seating position for those in the front and enough room for two adults to be comfy in the rear. The 490-litre boot is also practical.

Our three grumbles are that the range doesn’t crack the 300-mile mark, the DC rapid charging peak isn’t faster, and prices aren’t a bit closer to the petrol model. The gap will be too much for some EV-curious petrol car buyers to overcome. What’s more, while the entry-level version is fairly well-priced, the desirable M Sport grade is notably more expensive.

How we tested

I went to a very pretty village in Gloucestershire to drive the BMW iX1. A brilliant route took in all kinds of roads, and the ample range meant I could fully enjoy putting it through its paces.

BMW iX1: From £46,205, BMW.co.uk

The BMW iX1 is a stylish and compact electric SUV that’s perfect for city driving. ( BMW )

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Classy looks and interior, great to drive, smooth performance

Classy looks and interior, great to drive, smooth performance Cons: Range and DC charging speed could be better, firm ride in M Sport guise, price gap over petrol X1

Range and DC charging speed could be better, firm ride in M Sport guise, price gap over petrol X1 Price range: £46,205 to £56,875

£46,205 to £56,875 Battery size: 65kWh

65kWh Maximum claimed range: 293 miles

293 miles Miles per kWh: 4.0

4.0 Maximum charging rate: 130kW

130kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.73

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

To keep things straightforward, the BMW iX1 is offered with a single 65kWh battery choice. There are two powertrains, a front-wheel drive eDrive20, and an all-wheel drive xDrive30. The range is up to 293 miles in the eDrive20, and 270 miles in the xDrive30.

Performance is a BMW forte. The eDrive20 produces 204PS for 0-62mph in a crisp 8.6 seconds. The xDrive30 improves significantly on this, with its dual motors producing a total of 313 PS, for 0-62mph in just 5.6 seconds. The extra traction will be useful in wintery weather.

The DC rapid charge peak is surprisingly tepid for a BMW, at 130kW. This means it will take 30 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 per cent. A little more speed wouldn’t go amiss here, particularly as the battery doesn’t allow the range to crack 300 miles.

The BMW iX1 drives really nicely. It has precise steering and nimble handling, giving it a dynamic and engaging feel. Taut suspension delivers this – but can also serve up a fidgety ride in M Sport models, which have larger wheels than other models. Otherwise, the BMW iX1 is very refined and relaxing to drive, and makes for a great motorway cruiser.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The BMW iX1 has an appealing interior with plenty of nice luxury touches and cool design details. Even the door pulls are more like sculpture, and the semi-floating centre console, mounted nice and high with key controls set within, is a feel-good feature. It opens up plenty of stowage space, too.

The firm seats are set high, which makes the BMW iX1 feels bigger than it is. The view across the bonnet is good, which helps make it easy to drive. There’s plenty of headroom in the rear as well, while the two outer passengers will enjoy good legroom. It’s a bit more cramped for the person in the middle, though.

The well-shaped boot is practical and useful, with its 490-litre capacity offering plenty of capacity. Fold the rear seats and it expands to an impressive 1,495 litres. There’s no front boot, or ‘frunk’, but there is space under the boot floor for stowing charging cables.

Inside, the BMW iX1 offers a premium and high-tech interior with plenty of space for passengers. ( BMW )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The BMW iX1 has a first-rate infotainment system, mounted within the distinctive BMW Curved Display. Underneath the single piece of glass is a 10.25-inch driver display and a 10.7-inch centre touchscreen, which runs the latest BMW OS 9 operating system. It’s truly packed with features, and will keep you entertained for hours, while the use of shortcuts and programmable widgets helps you find the important stuff in a hurry.

Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, and the system is fully connected, so you can link it with a smartphone app and ensure your BMW iX1 is always personalised. There’s even an online store, so you can buy or subscribe to extra features, such as more advanced safety assist features.

The standard BMW stereo is decent, but in a car as refined as this, with a cabin as smart as this, you really want the optional Harman Kardon sound system. It’s only £660, and includes 12 speakers, a digital amplifier, and beautiful stainless-steel tweeters that really set off the interior.

Prices and running costs

The BMW iX1 range opens with the eDrive20 Sport, which is reasonably well priced at just over £46k. It’s a shame this represents an £11k jump over its petrol-powered equivalent though, as the price gap ought to be narrower by now. xLine grade is an extra £2k, but the M Sport trim that so many Brits favour looks expensive at nearly £51k.

The BMW iX1 is pretty good in terms of efficiency though, averaging four miles for every kWh of charge. This makes it easy to do the maths at a public rapid charger, too! Lengthy service intervals can be combined with service packs to ease running costs further, and insurance costs shouldn’t be that much higher than the petrol model.

The BMW iX1 has a range of up to 293 miles, which is decent for a small electric SUV. ( BMW )

BMW iX1 rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The BMW iX1 has a 130kW peak DC rapid charge speed, taking it from 10 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The BMW iX1 is decent value in entry-level guise but looks a bit pricey as you move up through the range.

Do BMW replace batteries for free?

BMW guarantees the 65kWh battery for up to eight years or 100,000 miles.

The verdict: BMW iX1

The BMW IX1 is a great-looking EV – like a luxury SUV that’s been miniaturised. It has presence and the interior is great, although I wish the range started with a ‘3’ rather than a ‘2’.