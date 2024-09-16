SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

The Volvo EX40 is the new name for the well-proven Volvo XC40 Recharge, the Swedish brand’s first mainstream EV. Although it may have been around a while, it remains a model to have on your shortlist, simply by being such a good all-rounder.

We think it still looks really cool, with lots of Scandi chic. The intelligently designed interior is a lovely place to be too, particularly as it’s so refined and comfortable. There’s a good amount of space for passengers, and a good amount of standard equipment for your money.

The electric range will be more than enough for most, particularly on the good-value Extended Range version. It has a decent rapid-charging speed as well. This is combined with sprightly performance – startlingly so in the unfeasibly rapid Twin Motor version.

The Volvo EX40 also stands out thanks to its Google-based infotainment system, which is packed with really clever technology that integrates easily into your life. Sure, it’s not the newest model around, but it remains right up there with the class leaders and is well worth a look.

How we tested

I lived with a Volvo EX40 for several months, using it as my daily driver, so I feel I know it like the back of my hand. It says it all that I was sad to see it go.

Volvo EX40: From £44,602, Volvocars.com

Volvo’s EX40 offers up to 343 miles of electric range, depending on the battery you go for. ( Volvo )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Still a great all-rounder, all models have a decent range, Google-based infotainment

Still a great all-rounder, all models have a decent range, Google-based infotainment Cons: Not the freshest EV around, posh grades are a bit pricey

Not the freshest EV around, posh grades are a bit pricey Price range: £44,602 to £58,805

£44,602 to £58,805 Battery size: 69kWh, 78kWh, 82kWh

69kWh, 78kWh, 82kWh Maximum claimed range: 343 miles

343 miles Miles per kWh: 3.7

3.7 Maximum charging rate: 175kW

175kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.86

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Volvo has remained on the ball with the battery tech in the EX40. This latest version offers a choice of three: a 69kWh Core version, a 78kWh Extended Range, and the 82kWh unit in the range-topping Twin Motor. Even the Core offers a range of almost 300 miles, while the Extended Range offers 343.

This latest Volvo EX40 has switched from front- to rear-wheel drive for the regular models. This is a more efficient setup and has helped boost the range. It also helps acceleration, with better traction giving 0-62mph performance in 7.3 seconds. The range-topping Twin Motor has front and rear electric motors, producing a total of 408 PS, for rapid 0-62mph performance in just 4.8 seconds. It’s great in winter, too.

The Volvo EX40 is a lovely car to drive. It’s not overly sporty and flows along in a measured, refined way. The chassis feels reassuringly poised, and the steering is easy. For long-distance, fuss-free comfort, it really takes some beating – and excellent visibility in town makes it a reassuring companion there as well.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Volvo EX40 interior will be familiar to many – but it’s very much a case of if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Besides, the high-quality layout still looks good, with plenty of premium touches. It’s also extremely comfortable for the driver, with a superb driving position and some of the best seats in the business. Huge door bins are among the many practical touches – and they’re flock-lined, so your keys won’t rattle about.

Get your EV tariff and charger in one place Find out more

Rear seat space is good, too. The seat is comfortable, and there’s lots of room for feet and heads. Those in the rear get huge door bins too and enjoy seat heating along with those in the front.

The Volvo EX40 has a square and well-shaped boot. With a flat load lip, it’s easy to access, and all models come with an electric tailgate. We also like the handy baggage hooks in the boot, another thoughtful nod to practicality. At 410 litres with the seats up, it’s not the biggest in its class, but there is an additional 31-litre front boot, or ‘frunk’, to keep wet and grubby charging cables away from your shopping.

All Volvo EX40 models come with a handy powered tailgate as standard. ( Volvo )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Volvo EX40 has a feature-packed 12.0-inch driver display, along with a 9.0-inch portrait-format centre touchscreen. This is perhaps looking a bit small these days, but the technology it runs on remains cutting-edge.

Volvo uses a Google-based infotainment system, with built-in Google Maps, Google Assistant and the Google Play store. Once you sign in with your Google account, everything is synced, including to maps both on your smartphone and computer. The mapping is also fully integrated with the car itself: once you set a destination, you can see how much battery charge you’ll have at the end of the trip – and it will automatically factor in charging stops en route.

Download apps through the Google Play store, such as Spotify, and you can log into those too, again with everything in sync. As the infotainment system also performs snappily and is easy to use, it remains a real USP for the Volvo EX40. Oh, and don’t worry, Apple iPhone users – CarPlay is included too.

Volvo is renowned for its great stereos. The standard setup is an eight-speaker stereo with a 250-watt output – meaning even this is a step above most entry-level systems. The premium alternative is a Harman Kardon stereo with 13 speakers, a subwoofer and a 600-watt output. It really does sound fantastic.

Prices and running costs

Volvo EX40 prices are pretty competitive these days. It is aligned with, say, the Volkswagen ID.4, and has an advantage over premium models such as the BMW iX1. The range starts from £44,602, with the Extended Range Core version looking particularly appealing at £46,300. All models have a good amount of standard equipment, including that Google-based tech, which includes four years’ subscription to the various Google tools. Top-spec Ultra, though, does seem very expensive compared to the other models.

Improved efficiency, combined with the generous battery range, means owners will be able to capitalise on the cheap cost of charging at home. Using a public rapid charger should be a rarity (but as Google Maps is fully integrated, finding one on the move will be easy). The extra-safe and well-proven Volvo EX40 should be reasonable in terms of insurance costs, too.

The range starts from £44,602, with the Extended Range Core version looking particularly appealing at £46,300. ( Volvo )

Volvo EX40 rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Volvo EX40 can charge from 10-80 per cent in as little as 28 minutes using a DC rapid charger.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The Volvo EX40 seems really good value in entry-level Core guise, given its generous standard equipment. The Extended Range battery is a bargain too.

Does Volvo replace batteries for free?

Volvo will replace EV batteries for free for up to eight years or 100,000 miles.

The verdict: Volvo EX40

The Volvo EX40 is a familiar sight these days but remains a really impressive family-focused electric SUV. It performs well, the range is good, it has smart infotainment and its safety is reassuring.