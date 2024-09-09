Tesla Model Y review: A spacious electric alternative to the Model 3

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

If you need more space and a larger boot than the Model 3, then Tesla’s Model Y is the car for you. It doesn’t ride as smoothly as its close relative, but still has access to the best charging network there is, while offering good range and efficiency, plenty of performance even in its base specification, and a technology suite that betters just about every other car on the road.

We recommend avoiding the Performance version, since it is more expensive and has less range than the less powerful dual-motor car. But also because this isn’t an EV that benefits from ballistic acceleration. Save your money and go for either the base model, or the Long Range, and enjoy a car that nails almost every aspect of being an EV. The only real letdown from a UK perspective is the lack of the seven-seat option available in other markets.

How we tested

I’ve driven the Tesla Model Y for several hours on a couple of different occasions. Each time I drove through town and city traffic, as well as on country roads, A roads and motorways.

Tesla Model Y: From £44,990, Tesla.com

The Model Y’s interior is vast, with masses of space for all five occupants ( Tesla )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Good range and efficiency, excellent charging infrastructure, spacious boot

Good range and efficiency, excellent charging infrastructure, spacious boot Cons: Hard ride, no driver display, UK lacks seven-seat option

Hard ride, no driver display, UK lacks seven-seat option Price range: £44,990 to £59,990

£44,990 to £59,990 Battery size: 57.5 to 75 kWh

57.5 to 75 kWh Maximum claimed range: 283 to 331 miles

283 to 331 miles Miles per kWh: 3.59

3.59 Maximum charging rate: 210 kW

210 kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.92

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

There are three versions of Tesla Model Y, called Rear-Wheel Drive, Long Range All-Wheel Drive, and Performance All-Wheel Drive. The entry-level car has a range of 283 miles and a 0-60 mph time of 6.6 seconds. The mid-range car – which is probably the one you’ll want – has a range of 331 miles and a 0-60 mph time of 4.8 seconds, and finally the flagship Model Y Performance has a range of 319 miles and completes the sprint to 60 in a supercar-like 3.5 seconds.

All three have access to Tesla’s fantastic Supercharger charging network, which fills the Y’s battery at up to 210 kW. All variants feel plenty quick enough during everyday driving, while the Performance is seriously quick; honestly, it’s more potent than a car like this ever needs to be, so we think you are best saving your money and going for the Long Range instead. Being taller and heavier, the Model Y doesn’t drive as nicely as the Model 3 on which it is based, with the ride being overly firm for our liking.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Model Y’s interior is vast, with masses of space for all five occupants and a huge, 854-litre boot, plus an extra 117 litres of space under the bonnet. Although a seven-seat option is available in some markets, the Model Y can only be bought with five seats in the UK.

The spacious interior feels even more so thanks to the standard-fit panoramic glass roof, and how Tesla’s minimalist design ethos strips the cabin back to the basics. It’s smart without feeling sparse, with a good amount of storage including cubby holes, cup holders and a couple of wireless phone chargers below the large, central dashboard display. There is no driver diap;ay or instrument panel behind the steering wheel and, in an unusual move for a tech-first carmaker, no head-up display either. Interior trim options are limited to black seats with wood details, or white with silver for an extra £1,100.

The long-range (331 miles) Model Y costs an extra £8,000 and is our pick of the bunch ( Tesla )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

This is where the Model Y really gets into its stride. The single, 15-inch touchscreen in the centre of the dashboard handles everything from mapping and music, to the air conditioning, windscreen defrosting and vehicle settings. It also gives access to games and video streaming services to use while parked at a charger.

Tesla cars do not have Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, which can be frustrating if that’s what you’re used to, but their own operating system works very well. This is especially true of the navigation, which tells you which Tesla Supercharger stations to stop at, and for exactly how long, to reach your destination. How the charge network is integrated with the car (along with its low cost and ease of use) will for many be a good enough reason to buy a Model Y over its closest rivals.

Although unbranded, the 14-speaker stereo is also pretty good, and there’s a whole range of music streaming apps built in, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal, plus Apple Podcasts, Audible and a conventional radio.

Prices and running costs

Occasional quality concerns aside, Teslas have always represented good value for money. This remains true with the Model Y, which starts at £44,990 for the base, single-motor model with 283 miles of range. The long-range (331 miles) version costs an extra £8,000 and is our pick of the bunch, while the much quicker Performance variant is priced from £59,990.

As always, electric cars can be very cheap to run if you charge them at home on a low-cost energy traffic. Tesla’s Supercharger network costs more, but can still be significantly cheaper than most other high-speed networks, at around 30p to 50p per kWh, depending on location and time of day.

When plugged into Tesla’s Supercharger, the Model Y can fill at up to 210 kW ( Tesla )

Tesla Model Y rivals

Audi Q4 e-tron

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Kia EV6

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

As with all EVs, charge speeds vary depending on how full the battery is, as well as its temperature and the power of the charger being used. When plugged into Tesla’s Supercharger, the Model Y can fill at up to 210 kW. Generally speaking, that’s enough to add about 150 miles of range in 15 minutes. A full charge from an 11 kW charger at home takes about 10.5 hours.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Priced from £44,990, the Tesla Model Y delivers a lot of bang for your buck. The spacious interior, big boot, long range and fantastic Tesla Supercharger network are all stand-out reasons to consider this EV as your next car. However, unless cabin and boot space are your biggest priorities, look instead at the Model 3; it’s a bit smaller, cheaper and rides better.

The verdict: Tesla Model Y

Regardless of how you feel about the company and its management, Tesla still produces some excellent EVs. The Model Y is spacious, efficient and easy to drive, with access to Tesla’s class-leading navigation and charge network integration.