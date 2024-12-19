SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

Ford has jumped into bed with Volkswagen to help accelerate its shift towards electrification, with this new Capri the second model after the Explorer to use Volkswagen tech. In many ways, Ford has done a better job of using the Volkswagen MEB platform, producing a car that looks good, is built nicely and drives well. And it has Ford’s rather lovely own SYNC infotainment system (with a twist, or should that be a slide?) rather than Volkswagen’s own infuriating touchscreen.

There are VW bits around the cabin, though – the window switches, for example, are a useability nightmare – but even the efficiency of the VW-supplied powertrain impresses in the Ford. We found the range to be a little way off the official claims – although that was in cold weather – but average efficiency for our top-spec, all-wheel drive model was showing 3.7 miles/kWh, which isn’t too far off what we’d expect.

And although this new Capri has only two hints at the old one – the rear three-quarter window and the holes in the steering wheel – it’s a good SUV to drive. Body control is good, the steering is nicely weighted, the ride is firm but bearable and grip levels are good. Stick it in Sport mode and the steering weights up and the throttle response improves, too.

So far, so good, but the Capri is expensive. The range starts at over £48,000, while our top spec car with a few options tops £60,000. We can’t remember a Ford that cost that much!

How we tested

We’ve been driving the new Capri around the south of the UK racking up miles on the motorway, around town and on plenty of B-roads to see if there was any hint of the fun of the original.

Ford Capri: From £48,075, Ford.co.uk

open image in gallery The new electric Ford Capri in premium AWD spec with options costs over £60,000, alarmingly ( Steve Fowler )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Looks good (if nothing like the original), smart and spacious cabin, lovely touchscreen

Looks good (if nothing like the original), smart and spacious cabin, lovely touchscreen Cons: Expensive, lumpy ride, some VW bits are below par

Expensive, lumpy ride, some VW bits are below par Price range: £48,075 to £60,000+

£48,075 to £60,000+ Battery size: 77-79kWh

77-79kWh Maximum claimed range: 390 miles

390 miles Miles per kWh: 4.67

4.67 Maximum charging rate: 185kW

185kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Next Drive: £1.43

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

There are two battery options with the new Capri, and slightly odd ones at that. The Extended Range RWD (rear-wheel drive) car gets a 77kWh battery, while the Extended Range AWD (all-wheel drive) gets a 79kWh battery.

The (current) cheapest model is the Select RWD car at £48,075, which claims a maximum range of 390 miles. Stepping up to Premium RWD at £52,175 sees range drop to 370 miles (thanks to bigger wheels and more kit), while Premium AWD for £56,175 will go for a maximum of 346 miles.

The slightly bigger battery of the AWD car means more power: 336bhp versus 282bhp for the RWD models. That sees the 0-62mph time drop from 6.4 seconds for RWD to 5.3 seconds for AWD.

Early 2025 should see the arrival of a slightly cheaper Select model with a 52kWh battery, although we don’t have specifications for that model yet.

Battery charging isn’t all that fast, with a maximum charging speed of 185kW for the 79kWh battery and 135kW for the smaller 77kWh battery. That means a 10 to 80 per cent charge time of 26 and 28 minutes respectively.

There’s no standard heat pump on the Capri to boost cold-weather efficiency. Our car had it as a £1,050 option.

Our test car was the top spec Premium RWD model with optional 21-inch wheels, a £1,000 upgrade from the 20-inch wheels that come as standard on that model. The Capri is a firm riding car but we wouldn’t call it uncomfortable – just sporty. And for a large coupé SUV, the Capri feels reasonably wieldy – the steering is nicely weighted and responsive, there’s very little body movement if you change direction sharply and grip levels are good. Ford’s engineers have done a good job with the Volkswagen underpinnings to make the Capri feel like a proper Ford – it can be fun to drive.

open image in gallery The new Ford Capri is like the new Ford Explorer but with a coupé SUV shape ( Steve Fowler )

Interior, practicality and boot space

Three things impress most inside the new Capri: space, style and quality.

This is a genuine four seater – five at a push – with a decent 572 litre boot, although the sloping rear window limits usability a little bit. Also frustrating is the lack of a rear wiper – despite designers’ insistence that aerodynamics will clear the rear screen, that’s no use in a wet car park when you’re trying to reverse and the camera’s dirty.

Ford has also given the Capri a fair dose of style inside, too, although if you’ve also checked out the Ford Explorer, you’ll soon realise that the two cars are pretty much exactly the same, apart from the bodyshell and suspension settings. That’s no bad thing – it’s a smart-looking interior with plenty of soft-touch plastics around and decent storage space. We especially like the hidden storage behind the touchscreen; the screen slides up or down, and when it’s in its highest position, it reveals a decent cubby behind it.

There’s also the expected cupholders and decent-sized door bins, but one of the less successful parts of the VW partnership is some of the switchgear, notably the window switches. Rather than have four switches on the driver’s door to operate all four windows, there are just two, with a touch-sensitive switch to select ‘rear’ when you want to put the rear windows down. Then you have to press it again to re-operate the front windows. It’s cost-saving gone too far in our book.

There are also the problematic touch-sensitive VW buttons on the steering wheel that can mean you inadvertently change stations or adjust the volume with a gentle brush of your hand without realising. At least the steering wheel, with its metallic lower arm with circular holes drilled into it, is a vague nod to the old Capri.

open image in gallery The new Ford Capri uses some VW kit inside but much better infotainment ( Steve Fowler )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Ford calls the 14.6-inch touchscreen in the Capri SYNC Move due to its ability to slide up and down the centre console to reveal some extra storage space behind it. The screen is a lovely size that’s responsive and with crisp graphics, but the usability isn’t the best – although miles better than anything you’ll find in Volkswagen’s ID Models.

Our Premium model gets a decent-sounding 10-speaker B&O audio system – Select models make do with a lesser seven-speaker set-up – while all cars get wireless Apple CarPlay (which displays brilliantly across the whole screen) and Android Auto, plus wireless phone charging in slots in the centre console.

There’s also heating for the comfy sports seats and steering wheel, LED headlights with dynamic Matrix beams on Premium Cars, plus adaptive cruise control and all the expected electronic safety systems. However, you don’t get Ford’s clever Blue Cruise autonomous tech – we suspect that’s another hangover from using a Volkswagen platform.

Prices and running costs

Although the Ford Capri and Ford Explorer are basically the same cars with different bodies and slightly different set-ups, the sexier Capri is a few thousand pounds more than the more practical Explorer – you’ll just have to decide which you fancy. The Capri is marginally better to drive, though.

As with all other electric cars of this size and price, a Tesla Model 3 or Model Y will go further for less cash, and give you more tech, too. However, we were really impressed with the efficiency of the Capri – on a mixed run of motorway and town work, we achieved 3.7 miles/kWh, which isn’t too far off the claimed efficiency of the Premium AWD car we tested. It’s a shame a heat pump is only an option and not standard, though.

open image in gallery The new Ford Capri back seats are spacious. Shape of rear-most window is a nod to design of old Capris ( Steve Fowler )

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

With a maximum charging speed of 185kW for the 79kWh battery and 135kW for the smaller 77kWh battery a 10 to 80 per cent charge takes 26 and 28 minutes respectively.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Starting at over £48,000, the Capri is an expensive car when compared to rivals like the Tesla Model 3 and Kia EV6. Our top spec Premium AWD car had options taking it to over £60,000 making it a very expensive Ford.

Does Ford replace batteries for free?

As with all EVs, the Capri battery is covered for eight years and 100,000 miles.

The verdict: New Ford Capri

Forget the furore about the name, the new Capri is a decent EV SUV – it drives nicely, is well made and looks good. It’s pricey, though, with our top-spec car topping £60,000.