The 10 best Tesla alternatives: Our favourite rivals to Elon Musk’s EVs

For many electric car buyers, opting for a Tesla will feel like a foregone conclusion. The Model 3 and closely related Model Y both offer excellent range and efficiency, while also tapping into Tesla’s superb Supercharging network to refill their batteries quickly and relatively cheaply.

But there’s more to buying an EV than the specification sheet. While going for a Tesla used to be the obvious move to make, the electric car market has quickly filled with dozens of alternatives. These come from established car companies like Volkswagen, Renault and Porsche, as well as newer brands like Polestar and Chinese upstarts like BYD.

Some beat their equivalent Tesla in terms of price, while others represent better value and many simply offer the choice of driving something different. The world would be a boring place if we all drove the same car, so we of course welcome a growing EV market with open arms. Which Tesla alternative is best for you? Read on to discover 10 of our favourite rivals to the Tesla Model 3, Model Y, Model S, Model X, and even the Tesla Roadster.

The best Tesla Model 3 alternatives

1. BYD Seal

open image in gallery BYD Seal ( BYD )

Pros: Up-market styling, good range and efficiency, fully-loaded as standard

Up-market styling, good range and efficiency, fully-loaded as standard Cons: Pricier than some rivals, infotainment can be fiddly, quicker model isn’t worth it

Pricier than some rivals, infotainment can be fiddly, quicker model isn’t worth it Price range: £45,495 to £48,695

£45,495 to £48,695 Battery size: 82.5 kWh

82.5 kWh Maximum claimed range: 354 miles

354 miles Miles per kWh: 4.5

4.5 Maximum charging rate: 150 kW

150 kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Next Drive: £1.49

Based in China and a so-called backronym for Build Your Dreams, BYD regularly duels with Tesla for the title of world’s biggest electric car company. BYD produces millions of cars every year, and although the majority of its sales are in China, the company has recently expanded into Europe and the UK.

The BYD Seal is a five-seat, five-door electric saloon car with a maximum claimed range of 354 miles. That’s a fair bit more than the entry-level Tesla Model 3 (318 miles) and the quickest Model 3 Performance (328 miles), but falls short of the suitably named Model 3 Long Range, which can cover over 430 miles between charges. With prices ranging from £45,495 to £48,695, the BYD Seal falls within the Tesla Model 3 family, which extends from £39,990 to £59,990.

We gave the BYD Seal and score of 7/10 and praised its up-market styling, good range and efficiency, and how it comes loaded with kit as standard – including heated, ventilated and electrically-adjusted seats, Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker stereo and wireless phone charging.

Our expert said: “Although new to the UK, BYD is China’s biggest EV maker. The Seal is its plushest car yet for our market, with good range and performance at a decent price, but its tech is frustrating.”

Read our review of the BYD Seal

2. Volkswagen ID.7

open image in gallery Volkswagen ID.7 ( Volkswagen )

Pros: Long range, smooth ride, loads of space

Long range, smooth ride, loads of space Cons: Dull looks, infotainment not great

Dull looks, infotainment not great Price range: £51,550 to £61,980

£51,550 to £61,980 Battery size: 77kWh to 86kWh

77kWh to 86kWh Maximum claimed range: 436 miles

436 miles Miles per kWh: 4.54

4.54 Maximum charging rate: 175kW

175kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Next Drive: £1.48

In our opinion, the ID.7 is the best electric car currently made by Volkswagen. It beats the Tesla Model 3 on space and comfort, while at 436 miles it matches the America exactly on maximum range.

Priced from £51,550 to £61,980, the ID.7 is more expensive than the Model 3. But it’s larger too, and since the Tesla Model S is currently unavailable in the UK, we reckon the Volkswagen is a great alternative for anyone considering a second-hand Model S. It also benefits from relatively quick charging, at up to 175 kW, and a great energy efficiency rating of 4.54 miles per kWh.

We gave the VW ID.7 a score of 8/10 when we reviewed it, and praised its long range, smooth ride and masses of interior space – especially in the back, where we reckon the rear seats serve up Mercedes levels of comfort.

Our expert said: “I reckon the ID. 7 is the best electric car Volkswagen makes. It may not quite measure up to the Tesla Model 3 – mostly because of the price – but it feels in many ways like a mini-Mercedes because it’s so comfortable.”

Read our review of the Volkswagen ID.7

open image in gallery Hyundai Ioniq 5 ( Hyundai )

Recently refreshed for the 2025 model year, we think the Hyundai Ioniq 5 – a former World Car of The Year, no less – is a fine alternative to the Tesla Model Y.

The entry-level Ioniq 5 is £90 cheaper than the base Model 3, at £39,900, while the most expensive version (apart from the racy Ioniq 5 N) is £52,400. There are two battery sizes on offer and the maximum range is a claimed 354 miles. The Hyundai’s maximum charge rate of 260 kW puts it among the best of any electric car on sale today, and means it can fill its battery from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 18 minutes.

We gave the Ioniq 5 a score of 9/10 in our review, and praised its energy efficiency, space and comfort, as well as how good it is to drive.

Our expert said: “In a world without Tesla, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 could well vie for the title of best all-round EV – it really is that good.”

Read our full review of the Hyundai Ioniq 5

4. Renault Scenic E-Tech

open image in gallery Renault Scenic E-Tech ( Renault )

Pros: Long range, family-friendly interior, strong tech

Long range, family-friendly interior, strong tech Cons: Expensive, lumpy ride, interior quality

Expensive, lumpy ride, interior quality Price range: £37,495 - £45,495

£37,495 - £45,495 Battery size: 60kWh & 87 kWh

60kWh & 87 kWh Maximum claimed range: 379 miles

379 miles Miles per kWh: 3.8

3.8 Maximum charging rate: 150kW

150kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Next Drive: £1.76

A winner of European Car of The Year, the reinvented Renault Scenic is a family-friendly EV with a maximum range of 379 miles, a clever Google-powered infotainment and navigation system, and kid-friendly features like armrests with integrated holders and power supplies for phones and tablets.

Priced from £37,495 to £45,495, we reckon the electric Renault family-mover is a great alternative to the Tesla Model Y, which starts at £46,990 and runs right up to £59,990. As for a range comparison, the Renault’s 379-mile maximum is ahead of all three variants of the Model Y.

We gave the Scenic E-Tech a score of 8/10 and praised the Renault EV for its long range, strong tech offering and family-friendly interior.

Our expert said: “The reinvention of the Scenic plays a big part in what Renault calls its Renaulution and, for the most part, it’s a huge success…the Scenic does a good job of proving family travel can be done brilliantly and easily in an electric car.”

Read our full review of the Renault Scenic E-Tech

The best Tesla Model S alternatives

5. BMW i5

open image in gallery ( BMW )

Pros: Performance and refinement, comfort, slick in-car tech

Performance and refinement, comfort, slick in-car tech Cons: Range is average, expensive for a 5 Series

Range is average, expensive for a 5 Series Price range: £67,695 to £97,745

£67,695 to £97,745 Battery size: 81.2kWh

81.2kWh Maximum claimed range: 315 to 354 miles

315 to 354 miles Miles per kWh: 3.4 to 3.8

3.4 to 3.8 Maximum charging rate: 205kW

205kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Next Drive: £1.76

Tesla currently doesn’t offer its Model S saloon for sale in the UK. But since the car has been in production for a decade now, there are lots available on the secondhand market. These can represent fantastic value for money, but if you’d rather pick up a shiny new set of electric wheels, and fancy a Tesla Model S alternative, we recommend the BMW i5.

Priced from £67,695 to £97,745, the i5 is essentially what happens when BMW turns its famous 5-Series electric. The car has an 81.2 kWh battery pack and a maximum claimed range of between 315 and 354 miles. There’s also speedy charging, thanks to a maximum rate of 205 kW, and massive performance if you go for the 600-horsepower M60 xDrive variant.

We gave the BMW i5 a review score of 8/10 and praised its performance and refinement, as well as its comfort and slick in-car tech.

Our expert said: “In most respects the i5 is the complete package the BMW 5 Series has always been, with excellent refinement and build quality, strong performance in all the ways that matter, top-tier tech, and plenty of road presence.”

Read our full BMW i5 review

6. Porsche Taycan

open image in gallery Porsche Taycan ( Porsche )

Pros: Extremely fast charging, good range, outrageous performance in Turbo S guise

Extremely fast charging, good range, outrageous performance in Turbo S guise Cons: Expensive optional extras, cramped back seats, depreciation

Expensive optional extras, cramped back seats, depreciation Price range: £86,500 to £186,300

£86,500 to £186,300 Battery size: 89 to 105 kWh

89 to 105 kWh Maximum claimed range: 394 miles

394 miles Miles per kWh: Up to 3.72

Up to 3.72 Maximum charging rate: 320 kW

320 kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Next Drive: £1.80

Recently facelifted, the Porsche Taycan now has more power, more range and quicker charging than ever, and that all adds up to create a deeply impressive Tesla Model S alternative. The base car is priced from £86,500, and since it’s the least powerful yet can be equipped with the larger of two battery options, it has the most range – a massive 394 miles, Porsche claims.

The Taycan charges incredibly quickly too, with a maximum charge rate of 320 kW – that’s enough to see the battery fill from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes. And, being a Porsche, it’s just as quick off the line, with the flagship Turbo GT model hitting 62 mph in just 2.2 seconds. That’s a match for Tesla’s Model S Plaid.

We gave the latest Taycan a score of 9/10 and praised its extremely fast charging, great range and strong performance.

Our expert said: “The recent facelift has done wonders to the Taycan’s spec sheet. It now has much more range than before and charges quicker than almost any other EV on the road today. Expensive, but a triumph of engineering.”

Read our full Porsche Taycan review

The best Tesla Model X alternatives

7. Kia EV9

open image in gallery Kia EV9 ( Kia )

Pros: Spacious interior, good range and fast charging, one of very few seven-seat EVs

Spacious interior, good range and fast charging, one of very few seven-seat EVs Cons: Feels very big when driving, heavy, interior materials could be better

Feels very big when driving, heavy, interior materials could be better Price range: £65,025 to £77,025

£65,025 to £77,025 Battery size: 99.8 kWh

99.8 kWh Maximum claimed range: 349 miles

349 miles Miles per kWh: 3.1

3.1 Maximum charging rate: 210 kW

210 kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Next Drive: £2.16

It’s big and it’s boxy, but we rather like the big family-mover that is the Kia EV9 – and it makes a pretty great alternative to the Tesla Model X which, like the Model S, is currently only available second-hand in the UK.

The big Kia can carry seven adults with ease, and it serves up the sort of comfort you’d expect from pricier petrol-powered rivals. Prices start at a fairly respectable £65,025 and head up to £77,025. All versions have a 99.8 kWh battery, maximum range is a claimed 349 miles, and the EV9 has a speedy charge rate of 210 kW – meaning 154 miles of range can be added in as little as 15 minutes.

We gave the Kia EV9 a score of 7/10 and praised its spacious interior, good range and fast charging – plus the fact it’s one of very few seven-seat EVs currently available.

Our expert said: “I love how the EV9 looks, especially in blue, and while the interior has plenty of space for seven plus luggage, you’re always very aware of those massive dimensions while driving.”

Read our full Kia EV9 review

8. Polestar 3

open image in gallery ( Polestar )

Pros: Fun to drive, rides well, spacious interior, lots of kit fitted as standard

Fun to drive, rides well, spacious interior, lots of kit fitted as standard Cons: Lack of physical controls can be annoying, no seven-seat option

Lack of physical controls can be annoying, no seven-seat option Price range: £69,900 to £81,900

£69,900 to £81,900 Battery size: 111 kWh

111 kWh Maximum claimed range: 403 miles

403 miles Miles per kWh: 3.3

3.3 Maximum charging rate: 250 kW

250 kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Next Drive: £2.03

Polestar’s largest car yet, the 3 is a full-size SUV that boasts handsome Scandi design and excellent interior tech provided by Google. Being Volvo’s sporty relative, Polestar has created a car in the 3 that drives very well and should appeal as much to enthusiastic drivers as those who value a clean, modern and simple design aesthetic. Throw in fast charging and a range of up to 403 miles, and the Polestar 3 poses serious competition to the Tesla Model X – however, the Swede is strictly a five-seater, with no seven-seat option available.

Our expert said: “I’ve had a soft spot for Polestar ever since the Swedish startup arrived in 2020. Its largest car yet upholds the brand’s reputation for smart design, a minimal interior with clever tech and driving enjoyment.”

Read our full Polestar 3 review

The best Tesla Roadster alternatives

9. Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

open image in gallery Hyundai Ioniq 5 N ( Hyundai )

Pros: Huge performance, simulated gearbox is surprisingly good, spacious interior

Huge performance, simulated gearbox is surprisingly good, spacious interior Cons: Bigger than it looks, heavy, tech can feel overwhelming

Bigger than it looks, heavy, tech can feel overwhelming Price range: £65,000

£65,000 Battery size: 84 kWh

84 kWh Maximum claimed range: 278 miles

278 miles Miles per kWh: 2.93

2.93 Maximum charging rate: 240 kW

240 kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Next Drive: £2.29

Although not a convertible like the delayed, second-generation Tesla Roadster promises to be, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a seriously sporty EV with huge amount of power and sharp handling, despite its bulk. More interesting than the spec sheet, however, is how this car uniquely has a drive mode that simulates an engine with an eight-speed, semi-automatic gearbox. That might sound like a gimmick, but it works shockingly well and is almost entirely convincing; the car accelerates through the ‘gears’ and even sounds like a petrol-powered sports car, at least to its occupants, since the engine, exhaust and turbo noises are fired through the sound system. The 5 N offers a level of driver engagement that no other electric car can match.

Our expert said: “Believe the hype. An EV that pretends to have an engine might sound daft, but Hyundai’s engineers have performed miracles with the 5 N. For a family-sized EV, it’s astonishingly good fun.”

Read our full Hyundai Ioniq 5 N review

10. MG Cyberster

open image in gallery MG Cyberster ( MG )

Pros: Muscular styling, theatrical scissor doors, blistering straight-line pace

Muscular styling, theatrical scissor doors, blistering straight-line pace Cons: Feels heavy, surprisingly high driving position, it pings and beeps at you really loudly

Feels heavy, surprisingly high driving position, it pings and beeps at you really loudly Price range: £54,995 to £59,995

£54,995 to £59,995 Battery size: 77kWh

77kWh Maximum claimed range: 276 miles (340 City)

276 miles (340 City) Miles per kWh: 3.7

3.7 Maximum charging rate: 150kW

150kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Next Drive: £1.81

Who’d have thought that the first mass-produced convertible electric sports car would be an MG? Yet that’s exactly what happened with the Cyberster, which spearheads a reborn and resurgent MG keen to offers exotic cars as well as sensible daily drivers. We like the Cyberster’s muscular styling, its upwards-opening doors and huge straight-line performance. And, while it isn’t quite as quick as the next Tesla Roadster is claimed to be, there’s one major difference: the MG is available to buy right now.

Our expert said: “MG was a company steeped in sporting history, but designs became more practical and sensible under Chinese Ownership. Enter the Cyberster with its commanding road presence, decent EV range and competitive pricing. History brought bang up to date - let’s hope this is a sign of things to come from MG.”

Read our full MG Cyberster review