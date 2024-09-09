Renault Scenic E-Tech review: An all-electric SUV with great range

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The reinvention of the Scenic plays a big part in what Renault calls its Renaulution and, for the most part, it’s a huge success.

The headlines are the 379-mile range, meaning many people will only have to plug in once a fortnight, and the Google-powered infotainment system which means impressive connectivity, navigation and voice control that actually works well.

Family-friendly features that made the original car such a star have been given a boost with no end of cubbies and pockets to stores stuff and an ingenious armrest in between the back seats that’s so ingenious it’s actually called an Ingenious Armrest – with holders and power for phones or tablets.

There’s decent space inside, it’s easy to drive although the ride is a bit firm on bigger wheels and the quality of some bits is a bit disappointing. But the Scenic does a good job of proving family travel can be done brilliantly and easily in an electric car.

How we tested

I avoided going too far down memory lane in the Scenic, instead focusing on the sort of driving Scenic owners would do with their families, so I enjoyed a trip to the supermarket and saw just how good the ingenious armrest is at keeping kids quiet.

Renault Scenic E-Tech: From £37,495, Renault.co.uk

Rear visibility isn’t great, but you’ve the option of a digital rear-view mirror ( Renault )

Pros: Long range, family-friendly interior, strong tech

Cons: Expensive, lumpy ride, interior quality

Price range: £37,495 - £45,495

Battery size: 60kWh & 87 kWh

Maximum claimed range: 379 miles

Miles per kWh: 3.8

Maximum charging rate: 150kW

Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.82

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Scenic will consume about 3.8kWh of battery per mile travelled, which is marginally worse than rivals such as the Tesla Model Y or a Kia EV6, but it is superior to a Peugeot E-3008 or Ford Mustang Mach-E.

I haven’t said much about how the Scenic drives because it’s not that memorable, and given its remit that’s no problem. The steering reacts quickly yet is light enough to make it easy for parking and, like all BEVs, the electric motor gives more than enough urgency from rest and it’s always quiet, even with the synthetic humming noise “composed” by Jean-Michel Jarre, no less.

Despite being a new entrant, it’s not the most efficient in its class, and we all have to start thinking more about that in the electric age. People tend to obsess about outright range, which is important, but says nothing about efficiency. It’s a bit like buying a petrol-powered car just because it has a huge fuel tank

Interior, practicality and boot space

My press car was the top model, complete with some striking 20-inch alloy wheels and something called a “solarbay opacifying panoramic sunroof”. This is a real talking point for the Scenic driver. It doesn’t open, but unlike a conventional glass roof it has no sliding blind – instead by the touch of a switch you can adjust its transparency (or opacity) and it’s quite a magical little trick.

The other novelty is what Renault have literally trademarked as their “ingenious armrest” in the back sets, a Swiss Army knife-like affair that unfolds to reveal a storage cubby, two USB ports, cup holders, plus a smartphone/tablet holder. Very handy, although you’ll likely have to take your phones out of their cases to slot into the holders.

The cabin generally is finished in decent quality materials, although some areas – like the door tops exactly where you might rest your arm – show signs of cost-cutting.

The boot, though, is big with 545 litres of space that includes a huge, very usable bin underneath the boot floor that’s ideal for hiding cables and toys in.

The same can’t be said of the rear window, which is a little like peering through a letter box. Perhaps that’s why Renault has the option of a digital rear-view mirror, although that doesn’t work well if you’re long-sighted and use reading glasses to see screens properly.

Top-spec models get a Harman Kardon audio system with various themes to choose from ( Steve Fowler )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The touchscreens are crisp and clear, and the tailored Google Maps satnav system (you don’t need to use your phone) is brilliant, as is the head-up display and voice recognition system for the radio and satnav (and which also operates the variable glass sunroof). These are areas where Renault really has an advantage and if excellent and easy-to-use technology is high on your list of priorities, then the Scenic is definitely worth considering.

Even if you’re not a Google user, Apple CarPlay connects quickly wirelessly, and there’s a handy wireless charging slot beneath the infotainment system to store your phone. Even the CarPlay display is given plenty of screen real estate to make it easy to use.

Top-spec models get a Harman Kardon audio system with various themes to choose from, although I was a little disappointed with its power and sound quality.

Prices and running costs

The Iconic version with its near 300-mile range (in reasonably favourable conditions) and equipment levels on par with anything this side of the super luxury segment is pushing £50,000, but you ought not resent the cost too much.

By the way, maybe because it’s so new, there aren’t the same deep discounts you’ll find on some other BEVs, but Renault is already wheeling out low-rate finance and offers such as free home chargers, charging credit or free servicing.

The Iconic trim Renault Scenic E-Tech gets a near 300-mile range ( Steve Fowler )

The verdict: Renault Scenic E-Tech

Like the older Scenics, I’d call it more of a suburban car, with pretty good space. It just ain’t a multipurpose vehicle with all the promise of adventure that that almost now-extinct type of car used to hold.