Peugeot e-3008 review: Stylish electric SUV with superb range

SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

The fabulous-looking Peugeot e-3008 is certainly eye-catching. This electric family SUV also has a first-rate interior, whose design is probably even more distinctive than the exterior. It’s a really exciting place to sit, and will certainly never seem humdrum to the driver.

Even the standard 73kWh battery gives a good range of 327 miles. The real standout is the 98kWh ‘Long Range’ battery, that arrives in early 2025. This delivers a superb range of up to 422 miles, and is likely to banish any lingering range anxiety worries for good.

Plenty of onboard technology is both exciting to use and helps make life easier. The brand new architecture gives a comfortable and safe feeling on the road, with plenty of driver assistance tech working in the background. We do think rear seat space could be better for adults though, and it’s a shame to see an energy-saving heat pump is optional, not standard.

How we tested

Rural Herefordshire provided an opportunity to drive the Peugeot e-3008 for the first time in the UK. The roads were a real mix, and included the sort of sweeping twisty sequences that keen drivers dream about – along with schleps through market towns to bring everyone back to reality.

Peugeot e-3008: From £45,850, Peugeot.co.uk

The Peugeot e-3008 is packed with technology, including programmable i-Toggles and a premium Focal sound system. ( Peugeot )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Design excellence, svelte interior, superb range

Design excellence, svelte interior, superb range Cons: Rear seat space could be better, heat pump is optional

Rear seat space could be better, heat pump is optional Price range: £45,850 to £52,350

£45,850 to £52,350 Battery size: 73kWh, 98kWh

73kWh, 98kWh Maximum claimed range: 327-422 miles

327-422 miles Miles per kWh: 3.2

3.2 Maximum charging rate: 170kW

170kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £2.16

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Peugeot e-3008 is available with two batteries, and both of them are large. The standard 73kWh battery has a range of up to 327 miles, and is paired with a 210PS electric motor for 0-62mph in 8.8 seconds.

The larger 98kWh battery, which arrives in early 2025, is one of the biggest in the electric family SUV sector. The range benefits accordingly, with up to 422 miles available on a full charge. To offset its extra weight, it has a little more power, with a 230PS output. 170kW DC rapid charging gives a boost from 20 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

It is, however, worth noting that a heat pump, which helps save battery energy in cold weather, is a £700 option. We’d rather see it fitted as standard.

The Peugeot e-3008 is based on a brand new architecture called STLA Medium. It feels modern and robust, with characterful touches such as that extra-small steering wheel giving a dynamic, responsive feel. It has a particularly tight turning circle, too, which is great for driving in town. The e-Peugeot 3008 is also nice and comfortable, with plenty of isolation from the road surface to back up its EV refinement.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Peugeot e-3008 has one of the most impressive interiors in the electric family SUV sector. The familiar Peugeot layout, with a small steering wheel and instrument pod mounted above, has been transformed in the ‘Panoramic i-Cockpit’, whose centrepiece is a gorgeous 21-inch curved frameless display that ‘floats’ above the dashboard. Ambient lighting beautifully enhances the effect at night.

In combination with an arch-style centre console, and extensive use of gorgeous textiles, it’s very welcoming and feels both modern and high-quality. There are smart little details everywhere, and it really contrasts with the far more paired back interior of a Tesla Model Y.

The front seats are excellent, particularly the more generous chairs in GT grade. However, despite this being a brand new platform, rear seat space is in shorter supply. It will be OK for children, but adults might yearn for the extra room they get in that Tesla Model Y. Boot space is very good though, with a voluminous 588 litres behind the rear seats. This expands to 1,663 litres with them folded.

Inside, the Peugeot e-3008 boasts a futuristic ‘Panoramic i-Cockpit’ with a 21-inch curved display. ( Peugeot )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Technology is another Peugeot e-3008 forte. That 21-inch display comprises an HD driver display and a central touchscreen. Both are mounted beneath a single curved piece of glass. Running the latest Peugeot infotainment system, it is fully connected, benefits from over-the-air updates, and has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – both wireless.

While many modern cars have ditched buttons, Peugeot has retained some of them, and blended them in to that floating centre console spine. It has an interesting extra piece of tech too, called programmable i-Toggles. Via a digital screen below the infotainment display, owners can save shortcuts to their favourite functions, ensuring this technology is even easier to use. It also has dual Bluetooth, offering connectivity to two smartphones – and there are two speakers for the hands-free telephone, one above both driver and front seat passenger.

The Peugeot e-3008 has a standard six speaker stereo. A tempting upgrade is the optional 690-watt, 10-speaker premium system from French audio specialists Focal.

Prices and running costs

Peugeot e-3008 prices are class-competitive, with a starting point of around £46,000. Impressively, the jump up to the Long Range 98kWh battery is only £2,700, which is an investment we’re sure many will make, given its very generous range. Trading up from Allure to GT spec costs £3,800, meaning a Long Range GT model is £52,350.

The electric efficiency of the Peugeot e-3008 will keep running costs in check. This is particularly so with the Long Range model, because it will be less reliant on expensive public rapid chargers when out and about. Peugeot’s service intervals are a lengthy two years or 16,000 miles, too.

The Peugeot e-3008 is available with two battery options, with the 98kWh ‘Long Range’ version offering up to 422 miles of range. ( Peugeot )

Peugeot e-3008 rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

Using a 170kW DC rapid charger, the Peugeot e-3008 will go from 20 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The Peugeot e-3008 seems fairly priced by electric family SUV standards, and the larger battery seems particularly compelling.

Does Peugeot replace batteries for free?

Peugeot offers an eight-year, 100,000-mile battery warranty on the e-3008.

The verdict: Peugeot e-3008

The Peugeot e-3008 is a really striking-looking family SUV. Whenever I see one, I still do a double-take to admire it. The interior is distinctive, too, and, when combined with the superb range of both versions, it’s easy to see why it’s so appealing.