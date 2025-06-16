BYD plans new EV blitz by the end of next year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In just over two years, BYD has launched six new models. It’s latest – the BYD Dolphin Surf – is being launched in the UK right now.

Currently the range comprises six of what BYD calls ‘new energy vehicles’ – a combination of fully electric and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models, technology BYD refers to as a DM-i.

However, that’s set to more than double by the end of next year with almost every BYD model to be offered as a full EV or PHEV, plus more new models to come.

In BYD retailers now are the Dolphin Surf, Dolphin, Atto 3, Seal and Sealion 7 all-electric models, plus the Seal U DM-i plug-in hybrid. The Atto 2 compact EV SUV will be joining the line-up in the coming months to make it seven cars in under three years.

There are many more models to come with BYD executive vice-president Stella Li recently telling The Independent: “We will introduce five DM-i models into Europe in the next one and a half years.”

open image in gallery The upcoming BYD Atto 2 will be offered as a full EV or as an Atto 2 DM-i plug-in hybrid model ( BYD )

The first to arrive are the Seal 6 DM-i and the Sealion 6 DM-i. The Seal 6 will be available as a saloon and an estate car, while the Sealion 6 is a mid-size SUV.

BYD has now confirmed that every new model in future – plus existing models – will be available as both DM-i plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars, starting with the Seal 6 and Sealion 6. The only car not to follow that rule will be the new budget EV supermini, the Dolphin Surf.

Talking at the launch of the Dolphin Surf in London, BYD special adviser, Alfredo Altavilla, confirmed that the Seal and Sealion 6 would be coming to the UK “soon, very soon”.

Altavilla went on to confirm the plans for twin EV and PHEV models. “Fundamentally, by the end of 2026, 90 per cent of our line-up will have both the DM-i and EV version,” he said. “It will be every car line with the exception of the Dolphin Surf, which will remain as an EV.”

open image in gallery BYD premium brand Denza's first car in Europe will be the Z9GT rivalling the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo ( BYD )

Asked to confirm that the BYD DM-i and EV models would be twins rather than separate models, meaning the upcoming Atto 2 compact SUV that was planned as an EV will also be a PHEV, Altavilla said: “90 per cent means that they will be both”.

It’s not only BYD models that are coming to the UK in 2026. Next year will see the launch of BYD’s premium brand Denza, with three new models set to arrive. “Denza will start off in three main segments,” said Altavilla. “A sedan the Z9GT, an MPV the D9 and then an SUV – this will be the startup. Then we will complete the line-up, especially in the SUV subsegments.”

Altavilla told us that Denza will also have its own retailers rather than rely on BYD’s growing network of dealers. “Dealing with premium customer is a different job than dealing with the mass market customer,” he said. “We believe that only investors who are already used to dealing with customer in that segment deserve to be appointed Denza dealers. Some of them will be in common with BYD, but most of them will be specific to Denza.”