BYD Sealion 7 vs Tesla Model Y: Which mid-size SUV is best?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You can hardly move for new mid-size electric SUVs in 2025. The category has become the de facto battleground for the world’s car makers and, for years now, the Tesla Model Y has topped sales charts. The planet’s best-selling car is the obvious benchmark against which all newcomers are measured.

One of the latest hopefuls seeking to challenge Tesla’s dominance, the BYD Sealion 7 arrives from China with more than a hint of the Model Y about it. Tesla built its reputation on a minimalist, software-first approach, prioritizing range, efficiency and charging network. Chinese battery and automotive giant BYD takes a more traditional route, focusing on premium materials, lavish interior design and a feature-rich experience from the moment you step inside.

Families and company car drivers making the switch to electric have a decision to make. Can the Sealion 7’s build quality and luxurious cabin justify a higher price tag against the newly refined and more affordable Model Y? We’ve compared both cars to find out.

How we tested and compared

We’ve driven both the Tesla Model Y and BYD Sealion 7 extensively on a variety of roads in the UK and abroad. Close attention is paid to performance and handling when navigating around town centres, along country roads and at motorway speeds. As well as assessing ride quality, we put their infotainment systems through their paces and tested the practicality of their back seats and boot capacity.

Specs

BYD Sealion 7: From £46,990, BYD.com

open image in gallery According to BYD bosses, performance is more important than range for BYD buyers ( BYD )

Independent rating: 6/10

Pros: Spacious, well made, loaded with easy-to-use tech

Spacious, well made, loaded with easy-to-use tech Cons: Too expensive and doesn’t go far enough, not great to drive

Too expensive and doesn’t go far enough, not great to drive Price range: £46,990 to £58,990

£46,990 to £58,990 Battery size: 82,5 & 91.3kWh

82,5 & 91.3kWh Maximum claimed range: 312 miles

312 miles Miles per kWh: TBC

TBC Maximum charging rate: 230kW

Tesla Model Y (2025): From £44,990, Tesla.com

open image in gallery ( Tesla )

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros: Now rides better, super quiet, the best tech, efficient

Now rides better, super quiet, the best tech, efficient Cons: Still a firm ride, others do quality better, no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto

Still a firm ride, others do quality better, no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto Price range: £44,990 to £60,990

£44,990 to £60,990 Battery size: 75kWh

75kWh Maximum claimed range: 387 miles

387 miles Miles per kWh: 4.4v

4.4v Maximum charging rate: 250kW

Battery, range and charging

Winner: Tesla Model Y – it goes further on a smaller, more efficient battery and is backed by a convenient charging network

The BYD Sealion 7 enters the arena with a larger top-spec battery at 91.3kWh, but only manages a maximum claimed range of 312 miles from it. The Sealion 7’s 230kW peak charging speed is respectable, but that shorter range means that overall efficiency is just average.

In contrast, the newly updated Tesla Model Y offers a maximum range of 387 miles from a smaller and lighter 75kWh battery. The charging speed is roughly similar at a peak of 250kW, but the Model Y benefits from Tesla’s greatest asset: the Supercharger network. The car’s navigation leads you to the best charger for any given journey and automatically preconditions the battery before you arrive, a value-add that BYD can’t match.

open image in gallery ( BYD )

Performance and drive

Winner: Tesla Model Y – its newly refined suspension and composed handling make it a much more comfortable and enjoyable car to drive

When it comes to performance, both the BYD Sealion 7 and Tesla Model Y offer a snappy 0-62mph time of 4.5 seconds and more than enough instant acceleration for any situation. BYD is so proud of that figure it puts it on the badge on the boot. Although performance is the same, the difference is in how they behave on the road.

Our full BYD Sealion 7 review describes the ride as an unsatisfying combination of “wallowy and firm”. The mid-size SUV leans through corners and can feel bouncy, but it’s also firm over potholes, with unresponsive steering that fails to live up to the sporty performance figures.

This is where the new and updated Model Y pulls ahead. The biggest flaw of the original car – its harsh ride – has been addressed. Our full Tesla Model Y review calls it “far more composed over bumps” and a “much more mature, even luxurious car.” While still firm, the Model Y is no longer uncomfortable and a lot more pleasant to drive, giving it an edge over the BYD.

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

Interior and practicality

Winner: BYD Sealion 7 – for its superior materials and premium cabin

Here’s where the Sealion 7 lands its most convincing punches. Stepping inside, the cabin feels genuinely premium, with high-quality, posh materials and an intricate, flowing design. The build quality is impressive and passenger space is excellent, especially in the rear.

The Tesla Model Y’s minimalist cabin has been subtly upgraded with more comfortable seats and better materials, but it can’t match the traditional luxury or lavish feel of the BYD. For buyers who value plushness and smart design, the Sealion 7 has the clear advantage.

In terms of practicality, both of these mid-size SUVs are evenly matched. The BYD has a slightly bigger 520-litre boot and a 58-litre frunk, and holds a healthy 1,789 litres with the seats folded down. The Tesla officially lists its boot size as 854 litres, though that’s measured to the roof. Measure to the window-line like most brands and you get something nearer to Sealion 7. Fold down the seats and the Model Y boasts a total cargo volume of 2,138 litres.

open image in gallery ( BYD )

Price and value

Winner: Tesla Model Y – it’s cheaper to buy across all trim levels while offering significantly more range

Undercutting the market leader on price is a proven strategy for any challenger brand, so it’s odd that BYD has chosen to do the opposite. The entry-level Sealion 7 starts at £46,990, a full £2,000 more than the entry-level Tesla Model Y at £44,990, despite the Tesla offering more range for the money.

The price gap only widens as you add more kit. The top-spec, all-wheel-drive Sealion 7 Excellence is priced at a hefty £58,990, whereas the new Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive seems cheap by comparison at just £51,990. For your extra £7,000, the BYD gives you significantly less driving range, too. While BYD does offer a longer six-year vehicle warranty compared to Tesla’s four, it’s not enough to overcome a fundamental shortcoming in price and performance – the value proposition is not in the Sealion 7’s favour.

open image in gallery ( Tesla )

Technology and infotainment

Winner: Tesla Model Y – Tesla is renowned for its slick and integrated user experience, but BYD isn’t far behind in terms of intuitive software. Compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto give the Sealion 7 an undeniable usability boost, too

BYD has equipped the Sealion 7 with a showstopping 15.6in rotating touchscreen that’s crisp, responsive and supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. With clever usability touches and a brilliant Dynaudio sound system, it’s an excellent standalone piece of kit.

The Tesla Model Y sticks to its minimalist principles with a single 15.4in screen that controls everything. It still doesn't offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, which will be a deal-breaker for some. However, its strength lies in its neatly integrated software ecosystem. The native navigation, seamless link to the Supercharger network and the best-in-class smartphone app give drivers a hassle-free user experience. The addition of a new 8in screen for rear passengers is another advantage over the BYD.

The verdict: BYD Sealion 7 vs Tesla Model Y

The BYD Sealion 7 would be a compelling rival to the Tesla Model Y, but it’s scuppered out of the gate by its pricing strategy. It’s a spacious and well-built SUV with a premium-feeling interior and some excellent technology – in a vacuum, the Sealion 7 is an impressive car.

But in a market dominated by the Model Y, the Sealion 7 is edged out by the Tesla in too many key areas. The Sealion 7 is more expensive, has less range, is less efficient and offers a less composed driving experience than its main rival.

The 2025 update puts the Tesla Model Y back at the top of its game. It may not have the luxury feel of the BYD’s cabin, but it’s the superior EV and the more rewarding and economical car to own and drive.

Check out our round-up of the best electric cars of 2025