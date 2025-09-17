British car buyers might not be familiar with Changan – yet. But with the Deepal S07, the Chinese giant is hoping to make a very European first impression.

The S07 is the first model from Changan’s Deepal sub-brand to reach UK showrooms – with more to come. And while the S07 hails from China, it’s been thoroughly fettled for our roads, with engineering work done right here in the UK, plus design input from Changan’s styling team in Turin, Italy. So yes, it’s a Chinese EV – but one with a very British (and Italian) flavour.

It’s also a sharply styled, all-electric SUV aiming squarely at the Tesla Model Y and entry-level versions of the Hyundai Ioniq 5. An 80kWh battery promises up to 295 miles of WLTP range, and everything comes as standard for £39,990, including vegan leather, a panoramic roof, and some surprisingly clever tech.

There’s a lot to like. But in a hotly contested segment, is it enough?

How we tested

I spent some time driving the Changan Deepal S07 around the company’s British HQ in the Midlands, testing it on the cars where the car’s dynamics have been tuned. So I went on motorways, country lanes, into car parks and around town, while also giving the tech a thorough workout and checking on the practicality, too.

Changan Deepal S07: £39,990, changaneurope.com

open image in gallery The Changan Deepal S07 interior feels luxurious but minimalist with a screen tilted toward the driver ( Steve Fowler )

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros Good quality, classy European design, standard kit, clever tech, five-star safety rating

Good quality, classy European design, standard kit, clever tech, five-star safety rating Cons So-so range, overly loud pedestrian noise, awkward door release, rivals go further for the same money

Changan Deepal S07 specs

Price: £39,990

£39,990 Battery size: 80kWh

80kWh Maximum claimed range: 295 miles

295 miles Miles per kWh: TBC

TBC Maximum charging rate: TBC

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Deepal S07 is powered by a single 160kW (215bhp) motor driving the rear wheels, producing a healthy 320Nm of torque. It’s no rocketship, but it feels lively enough in everyday use – especially in Sport mode, where the steering adds just the right amount of weight. In Standard, it’s a touch too light for my liking.

That UK engineering work comes into its own with the way the S07 rides. On British roads, it strikes a well-judged balance between comfort and control. It’s not soft or wallowy – far from it – but there’s a real connection to the road surface without it ever feeling crashy. It’s firm-ish, but in a very acceptable way.

Charging speeds are less impressive. A 30 to 80 per cent top-up takes around 35 minutes, which is some way behind the best. The 295-mile WLTP figure is distinctly average these days – a cheaper Kia EV3 will go much further, while a similarly-priced Tesla Model 3 goes further and charges faster.

open image in gallery The Changan Deepal S07 is styled in Turin, Italy and certainly looks the part ( Changan )

Interior, practicality and boot space

Step inside the Deepal S07 and you’ll be pleasantly surprised. The quality is up there with far pricier rivals, with soft-touch materials, ambient lighting, and a premium feel throughout. The vegan leather seats are comfy, supportive and electrically adjustable, and the panoramic roof adds light and space to the cabin.

There’s a neat yacht-inspired wraparound dash and a clever infotainment screen that can tilt – towards the driver, or the passenger. I liked it tilted my way; it makes the whole interface feel driver-focused, though the system itself is occasionally fiddly.

Storage is reasonable, with a decent boot and generous space in the back for passengers. It’s strictly a five-seater, but a good one at that.

Less good is the overly loud pedestrian warning noise at low speeds – it sounds like an ice cream van’s sneaking up behind you – and the door-release button is a piece of nice design, but it’s on the armrest and oddly placed, so easy to press by mistake.

open image in gallery A choice of five colours and three interior trims are all standard on the Deepal S07 – even orange! ( Changan )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Changan Deepal S07 doesn’t just look high-tech – it really delivers on the digital front. The 15.6in ‘Sunflower’ touchscreen tilts left or right at the push of a button and controls pretty much everything. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, as is a high-resolution augmented-reality head-up display that projects nav directions and speed into your line of sight.

One of the cleverest touches is the speaker built into the driver’s headrest – great when you’re on a phone call, and something you don’t realise you need until you’ve used it. There’s also a clear and accurate blind spot camera feed that appears when you indicate, though it annoyingly obscures the navigation screen when it pops up.

open image in gallery The Changan Deepal S07 boot is a good size and shape, while there's also a 'frunk' under the bonnet ( Changan )

Adaptive cruise, lane-keep assist, and a full 360-degree camera system are all present and correct. And the autonomous driving system – including smart parking – works well, guiding you smoothly into bays and along the motorway.

Everything is standard, making buying easy. There’s no options list, no extras – it’s all included. Even the choice of five exterior colours and three interior trims don’t cost any extra – although the orange inside might be a bit much to live with for a few years.

open image in gallery Headrest speakers in the Deepal S07 make it easier to use the phone in the car ( Changan )

Prices and running costs

The Deepal S07 costs £39,990 – and that’s for the fully loaded version. There’s only one model, and it comes with everything: rotating screen, panoramic roof, head-up display, 14-speaker stereo, vegan leather, adaptive cruise and more.

Rivals include the Tesla Model 3 RWD (same price, longer range, faster charging), Hyundai Kona Electric (cheaper, smaller), and the Xpeng G6 (quicker charging, slicker UI). The Deepal’s USP is its interior quality and ride, both of which punch above its price.

As with most of the newcomers on the market, they’ve taken a leaf out of Kia’s warranty book with seven years or 100,000 miles for the car; eight years and 120,000 miles for the battery.

Changan Deepal S07 rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

DC fast charging from 30 to 80% takes around 35 minutes. That’s slower than some rivals, but enough for most real-world scenarios.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The official WLTP figure is 295 miles. That’s good, but not standout – rivals like the Tesla Model 3 go further for similar money.

Does Changan replace batteries for free?

The Changan Deepal S07’s battery is covered by an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty, the same as all other EVs. There’s a seven-year warranty for the rest of the car.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: Changan Deepal S07

Changan’s Deepal S07 has made a confident UK debut and it’s a car that I enjoyed driving – it should be a very easy car to live with. There’s a lot to like: it looks good, drives well, and feels properly premium inside, while there’s loads of kit on board. But rivals go further and charge faster.