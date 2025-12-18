Chery Tiggo 9 review – it’s big, clever and goes a long way in luxury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid is Chery at its most confident. Where the Tiggo 8 arrived in the UK as a value-led family SUV designed to undercut the mainstream, the Tiggo 9 moves the brand firmly into flagship territory. This is a large, seven-seat SUV that wants to be judged alongside established premium players, not budget alternatives – and in many respects, it earns that comparison.

Chery is no stranger to scale or ambition globally, but the Tiggo 9 represents a statement of intent for UK buyers. It sits at the top of the Tiggo range, offered exclusively in a single, fully-loaded Summit specification and powered solely by the brand’s most advanced Super Hybrid system. There’s no need to tick options boxes here; everything Chery believes a modern luxury SUV should have is included as standard.

At just over £43,000, the Tiggo 9 is not cheap in absolute terms, but context is everything. Comparable seven-seat plug-in hybrids from premium European brands can easily push beyond £60,000 before options. Viewed through that lens, the Tiggo 9’s pricing starts to look genuinely disruptive, especially when you factor in its long electric range, four-wheel drive capability and generous warranty.

It’s also a car clearly tuned with European tastes in mind. Developed with input from Chery’s European R&D centre, the Tiggo 9 feels composed, substantial and reassuring from the first few miles. It doesn’t chase attention with flashy styling or gimmicks; instead, it focuses on comfort, space and technology – the things that matter most to families covering big distances in a big car.

How we tested

The newest member of the Chery Tiggo family was available alongside the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 models on our cross-Europe jaunt from the UK through France, Belgium and down into Germany. As well as giving the Tiggo 9’s practicality a thorough test on our trip – and using the seats across all three rows – we drove on everything from fast motorways to cobbled streets of old market towns. We parked in the tightest of parking spaces, played with all the tech and, of course, checked on the efficiency, too.

open image in gallery The Chery Tiggo 9 was the perfect luxury companion for a cross-Europe jaunt ( Chery )

Pros: Exceptional value for a flagship SUV, huge amount of standard kit, comfortable front seats, impressive efficiency, quiet and refined on the move, easy to live with

Exceptional value for a flagship SUV, huge amount of standard kit, comfortable front seats, impressive efficiency, quiet and refined on the move, easy to live with Cons: Ride quality can feel a little jiggly on broken roads, infotainment system takes time to learn, Tiggo 8 offers much of the experience for significantly less money

Chery Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid Specs

Price: £43,105

£43,105 Battery size: 34.46 kWh

34.46 kWh Maximum EV range: 91 miles

91 miles Engine : 1.5-litre four-cylinder

: 1.5-litre four-cylinder Claimed battery & engine range: 650 miles

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Under the skin, the Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid is a significant step up from the Tiggo 8. The powertrain combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with twin electric motors and a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission, driving all four wheels as standard. The result is a combined output of 422bhp and 580Nm of torque, which is serious performance for a seven-seat SUV.

open image in gallery The Chery Tiggo 9 is a sizeable car, but that fits in with its luxury outlook ( Chery )

On paper, that translates to a 0–62mph time of just 5.4 seconds, and in the real world the Tiggo 9 feels effortlessly quick. There’s strong, immediate response from the electric motors, and plenty of reserve performance for overtaking or joining fast-moving motorways. Yet despite that pace, the car never feels aggressive. Power delivery is smooth and progressive, reinforcing the Tiggo 9’s luxury-focused character.

Efficiency is where the Super Hybrid system really impresses. The 34.46kWh battery enables up to 91 miles of electric-only driving, which is exceptional for a vehicle of this size and weight. For many drivers, that means daily use can be almost entirely electric, with the petrol engine reserved for longer trips. Combine both power sources and the Tiggo 9 offers a total driving range of more than 650 miles, making it well suited to long-distance touring.

Charging capability is equally strong. DC rapid charging at up to 71kW allows the battery to be replenished from 30 to 80 per cent in around 18 minutes, which is quicker than most other plug-in hybrids and makes opportunistic charging genuinely worthwhile. There’s also vehicle-to-load functionality, allowing the Tiggo 9 to power external devices, such as appliances like TVs, and camping equipment, when required.

open image in gallery The Chery Tiggo family has an Audi-esque family familiarity to it ( Chery )

On the road, the Tiggo 9 prioritises comfort over excitement. The steering is light and accurate, visibility is good for a car of this size, and refinement is generally excellent. It drives noticeably more comfortably than its sister car, the Omoda 9, particularly thanks to its superb front seats. Ride quality is mostly settled, though over rougher surfaces there can be a slight jiggle that reminds you this is a large, heavy SUV. Handling is safe and predictable rather than engaging, but that feels entirely appropriate for the car’s intended role.

Interior, practicality and boot space

Inside, the Tiggo 9 feels every inch the flagship. The cabin design is clean and modern, with high-quality materials used throughout and solid build quality evident at every touchpoint. There’s a real sense of space and airiness, helped by the long wheelbase and panoramic sunroof, and the overall ambience is calm and reassuring.

open image in gallery The Chery Tiggo 9's quality extends to the third row where space is okay, but not much more than in the Tiggo 8 ( Chery )

The first two rows are where the Tiggo 9 really shines. Front-seat comfort is excellent, with heating, ventilation and massage functions all included as standard – this time for the driver, rather than just the passenger as in the Tiggo 8. These seats are among the most comfortable you’ll find at this price point and make long journeys genuinely relaxing. The second row is equally well catered for, with heated and ventilated seats and plenty of legroom, making it a comfortable place for adults as well as children.

The third row is more usable than in many seven-seat SUVs, though it’s still best suited to children or occasional adult use. Importantly, Chery has included air-conditioning vents for the rearmost passengers, which helps make it a viable space rather than an afterthought. However, whether it gives you enough extra space over the much cheaper Tiggo 8 – which starts at £33,545 – is debatable.

Boot space is flexible rather than class-leading with all seven seats in place, but fold the third row flat and there’s loads of room for family luggage. Drop both rear rows and the Tiggo 9 turns into a genuinely cavernous load-lugger, capable of swallowing bikes, flat-pack furniture or holiday kit with ease.

open image in gallery The Chery Tiggo 9's boot is a decent size, even with all three rows in place ( Chery )

Practical details are well thought through, too. Wide-opening doors, plentiful storage cubbies, USB-A and USB-C ports in every row and electrically adjustable seating all contribute to making the Tiggo 9 easy to live with daily. It feels like a car designed around real family use, not just showroom appeal.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Technology is a major selling point for the Tiggo 9, and Chery has clearly thrown everything at it. The dashboard is dominated by a delightful 15.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen, paired with a digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and head-up display. The graphics are crisp, the screen is responsive, and the system feels modern and well specified.

open image in gallery The Chery Tiggo 9 interior features a lovely 15-inch touchscreen that's clear and responsive ( Chery )

That said, the user interface requires some learning. The menu structure isn’t always intuitive, and there’s a lot going on beneath the surface. Spend time with it and things start to make sense, but it’s not quite as instantly user-friendly as the best systems from Kia or Hyundai.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, as is a cooled wireless charging pad to stop your phone from overheating. The Tiggo 9 also features a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, traffic jam assist, blind-spot monitoring and automatic parking. A 540-degree camera system, which stitches multiple views together to go beyond a basic 360-degree setup, provides excellent visibility when manoeuvring, which is particularly useful given the car’s size.

The 14-speaker Sony audio system is the most advanced Chery has fitted to date, but still lacks a bit of detail and mid-range depth. It’s a clear step up from the 12-speaker system in the Tiggo 8, also from Sony, though it still prioritises impact over absolute clarity. For most buyers, it will feel more than adequate.

open image in gallery The Chery Tiggo 9's 14-speaker Sony stereo is only so-so ( Chery )

Other highlights include the “Hello Chery” voice assistant, remote functions via the smartphone app, air purification with ionised filtration and a dedicated Pet Mode that keeps the cabin cool while parked and reassures passers-by with a message on the touchscreen that animals inside are safe.

Prices and running costs

With a list price of £43,105, the Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid sits well above the Tiggo 8 in Chery’s line-up, and that does raise an obvious question: is it worth the extra £9,500? Judged purely on space and practicality, the Tiggo 8 offers much of the same experience for significantly less cash. But the Tiggo 9 justifies its premium with more power, greater refinement, a longer EV-only range, four-wheel drive and a far more luxurious interior.

open image in gallery The Chery Tiggo 9 offers plenty of luxury features for the money ( Chery )

Running costs should be competitive, especially for drivers who can take advantage of the long electric range. Company car drivers will benefit from low Benefit-in-Kind rates, while private buyers who charge regularly could see meaningful fuel savings compared to a non-hybrid. Servicing costs are expected to be reasonable, and the seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty – with eight years on the hybrid battery – adds a welcome layer of reassurance.

Overall, the Tiggo 9 feels like a car designed to tempt buyers away from premium brands by offering similar comfort and technology at a much lower price point, rather than simply undercutting mainstream rivals.

Chery Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

Using a DC rapid charger, the battery can charge from 30 to 80 per cent in around 18 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

If you want a large, luxurious seven-seat SUV with strong performance, long electric range and an enormous amount of standard kit for the money, then yes. At £43,105, it’s not cheap, but compared with premium rivals it represents very strong value.

Does Chery replace batteries for free?

Yes – every model comes with a seven-year / 100,000-mile warranty, with the hybrid battery covered for eight years.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict

The Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid is a quietly impressive flagship. It doesn’t shout about itself, and the styling is deliberately conservative, but spend time with it and the strengths quickly become clear. The level of equipment is remarkable, the front-seat comfort is excellent, and the Super Hybrid system delivers a rare combination of strong performance and genuine efficiency.

I like how easy it is to live with, how refined it feels on long journeys, and how much car you get for the money. I’m less convinced by the ride on poorer roads, and the infotainment system still needs a bit of patience – or, ideally, a software update to improve the user interface – but those are relatively minor complaints in the grand scheme of things.

The Tiggo 8 remains the smarter buy for many, offering much of the same experience for far less money. But if you want the full flagship treatment, more power and a more luxurious feel, the Tiggo 9 makes a very compelling case.