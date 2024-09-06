Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The Citroen e-C4 X represents really great value for money. In terms of ‘metal for your money’, it’s an electric car that’s hard to beat, particularly in value-packed entry-level 50kWh You guise. The one you really want is the 54kWh Max, which is just under £36k, but the extra range and equipment is worth it – up to 260 miles, instead of the standard car’s 222 miles.

This is a car that stands out because of its comfort, with a really smooth ride on bumpy roads, and cosseting seats that feel as indulgent as a luxury car. You don’t quite get luxury car performance, but it’s fast enough, and refinement is very good too.

Saloons such as the SUV-style Citroen e-C4 X are less popular than the regular Citroen e-C4 hatch, but they do have their advantages – not least a huge 510-litre boot. The smaller opening means it’s less practical than a hatchback overall though, and rear seat space suffers the same compromises as the regular model.

How we tested

I spent a week with the Citroen e-C4 X, in which I put it through its paces during everyday family life. This included trips to the supermarket, Sunday drives for lunch and a stop at the local rapid charger to check out how speedily it can charge.

Citroen e-C4 X: From £31,960, Citroen.co.uk

The SUV-style Citroen e-C4 X includes loads of boot space ( Citroen )

Independent rating: 6/10

Pros: Well-priced, very comfortable ride, decent range from 54kWh version

Well-priced, very comfortable ride, decent range from 54kWh version Cons: Unfashionable saloon car profile, big boot but practicality could be better

Unfashionable saloon car profile, big boot but practicality could be better Price range: £31,960 to £36,960

£31,960 to £36,960 Battery size: 50kWh, 54kWh

50kWh, 54kWh Maximum claimed range: 222-260 miles

222-260 miles Miles per kWh: 4.4

4.4 Maximum charging rate: 100kW

100kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.57

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Citroen e-C4 X offers a choice of two batteries, either 50kWh or a newer 54kWh design. The standard 50kWh battery gives a range of up to 222 miles, and is paired with a 136PS electric motor. The 54kWh battery gives a much-improved range of up to 260 miles, and you get a more powerful 156PS electric motor, too. Overall, it offers better efficiency, thanks to its newer battery chemistry.

There isn’t much difference in performance between the two. The 50kWh version does 0-62mph in 10.0 seconds, with the 54kWh model doing it in 9.3 seconds. This is a little tepid by EV standards, but still quick enough for most.

The regular Citroen e-C4 stands out for its soft and supple suspension, and this is enhanced further in the e-C4 X. It soaks up bumps really well, cushioning even the most aggressive-looking potholes. The compromise here is a bit more lean through corners than you may be used to. The steering and brakes are ultra-light too, and also take a bit of familiarisation.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Citroen e-C4 X has a simple and modern interior. There is a touchscreen mounted high up on the dash, with an additional small electronic display for the driver. It has super-practical dials for the climate control, which even have a rubber coating so they’re easy to grip. They are a welcome contrast to heater settings buried within touchscreens.

The front seats are really nice to sit in – they have extra-soft padding, as part of the ‘Citroen Advanced Comfort’ initiative. When combined with the comfortable ride, it makes the e-C4 X a very relaxing car to travel in. Those in the rear might not be quite so relaxed though, as legroom is a little lacking.

All the extra space has gone into the boot instead. For a saloon car, it’s really big, stretching to 510 litres with the seats up. That is a substantial 130 litres bigger than the regular Citroen e-C4. The only grumble is the hit to practicality in not having a rear hatchback. The smaller opening can mean you have to carefully feed in larger items, rather than simply chucking them in.

The Citroen e-C4 X offers a comfortable, relaxed ride ( Citroen )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

All Citroen e-C4 X have a 10.0-inch touchscreen in the centre of the dash, and a supplementary 5.0-inch colour driver display. On all but base You models, sat nav is standard, and this has ‘connected’ technologies that allow you to locate nearby charge points on the move. You can check on the car’s range remotely too, via a smartphone app. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

There’s only one stereo choice available on the Citroen e-C4 X. The ‘Citroen Hi-Fi’ has a central dashboard speaker, four speakers in the lower doors and two front pillar tweeters. It’s… OK, but it’s a shame there’s no premium stereo upgrade available.

Otherwise, technology is the familiar array of features you get on all modern cars, including a comprehensive (and sometimes annoying) set of safety assist features, dual zone climate control and ultra-bright LED lights that help it look distinctive both day and night.

Prices and running costs

The Citroen e-C4 X is a large car with a small car price tag – it starts from just £31,960. For a model that measures an ample 4.6 metres long, this is pretty good value for money. All the basics are included too, including the touchscreen, although it doesn’t have built-in sat nav in base You trim.

The jump up to the larger 54kWh battery is a steep-sounding £3,840. However, that’s because it’s combined with higher-spec Max trim – in reality, the price difference is only £900. We think it’s well worth it, given the extra range and efficiency it offers.

The value-priced Citroen e-C4 X should be cheap to run, too. Charging it shouldn’t cost much, its sensibly-sized tyres should be inexpensive to replace, and insurance won’t be too high, either – most models fall into group 22, which is only a couple of groups higher than a similarly-powered petrol version.

The Citroen e-C4 X is good value for money ( Citroen )

Citroen e-C4 X rivals

MG4 EV

Kia Niro EV

Renault Megane E-Tech

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Citroen e-C4 X will charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in under half an hour.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

For such a large car, the Citroen e-C4 X seems well-priced in entry-level guise – you certainly get plenty of metal for your money.

Do Citroen replace batteries for free?

Citroen will replace the batteries for free, provided the car is less than eight years old and has under 100,000 miles on the clock.

The verdict: Citroen e-C4 X

The Citroen e-C4 X is a rather conventional car, embracing a saloon car profile in a world of hatchbacks. Its SUV overtones still give it a rugged look, though, and it certainly offers a lot of car for the money.