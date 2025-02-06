Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Citroen’s C3 Aircross has been something of a hit among those who want a stylish, spacious, small SUV that’s good value. The new model takes all that and just makes it all a bit better. It has a whole new look inspired by the wacky Citroen Oli concept of 2023 – and Citroen is at its best when it goes wacky. It’s got more room than ever – so much so that non-electric versions can squeeze seven seats inside. There’s more kit than ever, too, and at prices that will surprise those who say EVs are all too expensive, it’s better value than ever.

The elephant in the room is the range of what is, currently, the only version available with a 44kWh battery pack – just 188 miles. But if you think about your daily usage – and this is a family runaround after all – most people will be fine with that and may not have to charge up more than once a week. If you can wait and are willing to pay more, a bigger battery version will go on sale later this year, upping the range to around 250 miles.

What you’ll get either way with the new e-C3 Aircross is a car that’s really easy to live with and hugely comfortable. The ride is soft, the seats are soft yet supportive, the view out is good and the controls are easy to use. With cost savings on ‘fuelling’ costs, it’s a great value family EV.

How we tested

We headed to Barcelona to drive the Citroen e-C3 Aircross, where we put the car through its paces on a variety of urban, country and motorway roads, while also loading up the boot and checking out the space in the back seats.

Citroen e-C3 Aircross: From £22,990, Citroen.co.uk

open image in gallery The C3 Aircross is also available with petrol and hybrid engines ( Citroen )

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros: Well priced, decent equipment, comfortable ride

Well priced, decent equipment, comfortable ride Cons: 188-mile range

Price range: £22,990 to £24,990

£22,990 to £24,990 Battery size: 44kWh

44kWh Maximum claimed range: 188 miles

188 miles Miles per kWh: TBC

TBC Maximum charging rate: 100kW

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

There’s currently just the one battery available. It’s a 44kWh unit that gives the e-C3 Aircross a range of 188 miles. If you think about your average usage, you may find that it’ll work fine for you – especially at the prices, which start at just £22,990 for the Plus model.

If you can find a super-fast charger, the e-C3 Aircross will charge at speeds up to 100kW – again, not bad given the price of the car. That means you’ll get from 20 to 80 per cent charge in around 26 minutes. On a 7kW home charger that would likely take four hours and ten minutes, making a decent overnight charge on a low-rate energy tariff ideal with an e-C3 Aircross.

Performance isn’t exactly scintillating – you might be better off measuring the zero to 62mph sprint with a calendar rather than a stopwatch. 12.9 seconds is, er, relaxed.

But relaxation is what this car is all about. With fancy hydraulic bump stops in the suspension, the e-C3 Aircross feels smoother across broken roads than most rivals – ideal for when the family’s on board. In fact, the ride feels very much like Citroens of old, which were famous for their limo-like ride quality.

As the 0-62mph time suggests, this is no sports car and the softer set-up means the car will lean a bit if you take corners quickly. Not that you’re likely to, this car encourages a more relaxed driving manner, which will also boost efficiency from the small-ish battery.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The e-C3 Aircross’s boost in size – it now measures 4,390mm in length, around 200mm longer than before – means there’s plenty of space in the back, while the upright SUV style means you’ll never have to worry about headroom.

There’s also been a handy increase in boot space, too. It’s a shame you can’t get seven seats in the EV – that’s down to having a battery under the car’s floor – but you’ve still got an excellent 460 litres of space that can be increased to a small van-like 1,600 litres if you fold the rear seats down.

There are also plenty of neat storage spaces for those in the front or the back of the car, too, while although some of the plastics feel a bit cheap inside, Citroen has covered them across the dashboard with a strip of material that makes the car look posher and warms things up a treat.

The seats use Citroen’s Advanced Comfort seating system, which basically means they’re a bit wider and squishier than many other car seats, yet they still feel reasonably supportive. Combined with the soft ride, this car will be one of the most comfortable family cars you can buy over the UK’s broken up roads.

The small oval steering wheel helps to make the car feel easy to manoeuvre, too, while the digital instruments are placed high up on the dash where they’re easy to see.

And with a big glass area, everyone gets a good view out, and with a high-up driving position, parking the car is easy, too, helped by a decent camera system.

open image in gallery Citroen’s Advanced Comfort seating system offers seats we can only describe as “squishy” ( Citroen )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

For a relatively low price, you get a decent amount of kit. The highlight is the 10.25-inch touchscreen, which comes with wireless smartphone connectivity for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. We were delighted to see separate controls for the heating and ventilation system below the touchscreen, which will make life much easier adjusting the temperature on the move.

All cars get the same 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, but the Max model, which at £24,990 is two thousand pounds more than the Plus car, adds heating for the seats and steering wheel, LED rear lights, front and rear parking sensors, a two-tone paint job outside and wireless smartphone chargers.

For the money, there’s an excellent roster of advanced safety systems that include active safety brake that will detect an imminent impact and apply the brakes, plus active lane keeping assist to stop you inadvertently crossing the white line in the middle of the road, plus convenience features like automative high-beam and automatic wipers.

Prices and running costs

Given the space, kit and style on offer, the e-C3 Aircross offers impressive value. It’s a fine example of how sharing parts among many Stellantis brands can keep costs down, yet Citroen has managed to make the e-C3 Aircross feel and look very much like a Citroen.

The £22,990 starting price for the Plus model is tempting enough, but given the extra kit and a dose more style that you get with the Max car, we’d be tempted to look at that model, which has a list price of £24,990. And we’d fully expect decent deals to be on offer when the car goes on sale in April, with first deliveries around June time.

Of course, the C3 Aircross is also available with petrol engines, including a hybrid, but the electric cars undercut the hybrid models by a surprising £750.

open image in gallery If you can find a super-fast charger, the e-C3 Aircross will charge at speeds up to 100kW ( Citroen )

Citroen e-C3 Aircross rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

On a 100kW fast charger, the Citroen e-C3 Aircross will go from 20 to 80 per cent charge in 26 minutes. On a 7kW home charger that’s likely to take around four hours and 10 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

We think the e-C3 Aircross is great value with prices starting at £22,990. The electric version undercuts the hybrid model by £750.

Does Citroen replace batteries for free?

The e-C3 Aircross’s battery is covered for eight years and 100,000 miles, while there’s Citroen’s standard three-year warranty back up on the rest of the car.

The verdict: Citroen e-C3 Aircross

The e-C3 Aircross will be the perfect family runaround for many. Don’t be put off by the 188-mile range – many families don’t do that sort of mileage in a week, let alone a day. Instead enjoy the value and the space on offer. It’s a great car for not much cash.