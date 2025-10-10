Tesla Model 3 vs Polestar 4 vs Kia EV6 – which EV is best?

For years the Tesla Model 3 has been sitting pretty at the top of the premium electric saloon market, a benchmark for efficiency, tech and performance to which rivals are invariably compared. But things are changing, and a parade of compelling Tesla alternatives are arriving thick and fast: take the super-stylish Polestar 4 and the practical-yet-powerful Kia EV6, for example.

Each of these cars has its strengths. The Kia EV6 leverages its advanced 800V charging tech for 18 minute pitstops. The Polestar 4 makes an impression with a bold design and premium cabin. And the Tesla Model 3, now refined with a more comfortable ride, continues to offer incredible efficiency and the unmatched convenience of its Supercharger network.

Buyers looking for the best all-round premium EV have never had so much choice. To help you figure out which car is right for you, let’s compare the Tesla Model 3, Polestar 4 and Kia EV6.

Tesla Model 3: From £39,990, Tesla.com

open image in gallery The Tesla Model 3 offers the best value – especially on the second-hand market ( Steve Fowler )

Independent rating: 10/10

Pros: Brilliant tech, good to drive, efficient, Supercharger Network

Brilliant tech, good to drive, efficient, Supercharger Network Cons: No Apple CarPlay option

Tesla Model 3 specs

Price range: £39,990 to £59,990

£39,990 to £59,990 Battery size: 60-75kWh (usable)

60-75kWh (usable) Maximum claimed range: 436 miles

436 miles Miles per kWh: 4.7

4.7 Maximum charging rate: 170kW

Kia EV6: From £45,585, Kia.com

open image in gallery As a versatile hatchback, the Kia EV6 offers practicality when carrying bulky items ( Kia )

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros: Long range, great to drive, lots of kit

Long range, great to drive, lots of kit Cons: Front headroom, rear access

Kia EV6 specs

Price range: £45,585 to £58,125

£45,585 to £58,125 Battery size: 84kWh

84kWh Maximum claimed range: 361 miles

361 miles Miles per kWh: 3.9

3.9 Maximum charging rate: 258kW

Polestar 4: From £60,000, Polestar.com

open image in gallery The Polestar 4 brings a new level of style to the EV market ( Polestar )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Nice blend of ride and handling, style, quality

Nice blend of ride and handling, style, quality Cons: No rear window, pricey option packs

Polestar 4 specs

Price range: £60,000 to £66,990

£60,000 to £66,990 Battery size: 100kWh

100kWh Maximum claimed range: 385 miles

385 miles Miles per kWh: 2.17

2.17 Maximum charging rate: 200kW

Price and value

All three cars represent value for money, though they arrive in very different price brackets. The Tesla Model 3 remains the most accessible of the bunch, with its entry-level Rear-Wheel Drive model kicking off at a competitive £39,990. It offers a whole lot of performance and range for that price.

In the middle of the pack sits the Kia EV6. Starting at £45,495, it commands a small premium over the Tesla but justifies the bump in price with a decent level of standard equipment, more space and the confidence of a seven-year warranty.

The Polestar 4 is the most wallet-busting in our group, with a starting price of £60,000. For your investment you’re treated to a high-end interior, impressive on-board tech, larger size and positioning as a more luxurious, coupe-SUV-style vehicle, but there’s no getting around that steep initial outlay.

Winner: Tesla Model 3. It offers the most affordable entry point into this premium segment without feeling like a compromise.

open image in gallery The Polestar 4’s most controversial feature is its lack of a rear window, but an excellent digital rear-view mirror does the job ( Polestar )

Battery, range and charging

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range is the marathon runner of the group, costing an extra £5,000 but boasting an official WLTP range of up to 466 miles and class-leading efficiency. Its 250kW peak charging speed is zippy, but the real advantage remains the convenient and reliable Supercharger network, an ecosystem of chargers that takes the stress out of long-distance travel. Drop down to the entry-level Model 3 and you’ll still get a respectable 323 miles.

The Polestar 4 Long Range is hot on Tesla’s heels with an impressive maximum range of 379 miles. Its charging speed is slightly slower at 200kW, a respectable enough figure but not standout by any means.

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

The Kia EV6 has the shortest official range, topping out at 361 miles for the rear-wheel drive, 84kWh trim. However, its 800V architecture is its ace in the hole. With a peak charging speed of 258kW it can complete a 10 to 80 per cent charge in a blistering 18 minutes. That’s a lot less time spent hanging around motorway services.

Winner: Tesla Model 3. While the Kia’s charging is fast, the Tesla’s range and efficiency wins out.

open image in gallery The latest Tesla Model 3 fixes the harsh ride of its predecessor ( Tesla )

Performance and drive

All three cars deliver the sprightly acceleration that EVs are renowned for, but the driving experience sets them apart. The Tesla Model 3 is all about driver engagement. The latest version has fixed everything we disliked about the old car’s harsh ride, and it now offers a more comfortable experience on UK roads without sacrificing the sharp steering and agile handling that make it so rewarding to drive.

The Polestar 4 is genuinely fun to drive. Described by editor Steve Fowler in his Polestar 4 review as “a real driver’s car”, it deftly controls its own weight, feeling agile and responsive while still delivering a comfortable ride. It’s impressive and dynamic, and comes close to matching the Tesla Model 3.

The Kia EV6 is a supremely comfortable and refined cruiser. It’s great to drive and handles neatly, but it prioritises family comfort over outright sportiness and isn’t quite as sharp or exciting as its rivals.

Winner: Tesla Model 3. By a slim margin, and since the latest update, it’s the most dynamic and fun-to-drive car in our group.

open image in gallery The Kia EV6 offers a stylish and family-friendly alternative to its rivals ( Kia )

Interior and practicality

The Polestar 4 boasts a stunning and beautifully crafted interior that feels way more luxurious than the Tesla’s. Its oddest feature – the lack of a rear window – is mitigated with an excellent digital rear-view mirror. Crucially, its hatchback design makes it far more convenient for loading large items than the Model 3’s traditional saloon boot.

The Kia EV6 also impresses with a stylish, spacious and well-built cabin. It too has a large, practical boot and hatchback versatility, making it a superb family-friendly option, though we found headroom was tight on the GT-Line S trim and a surprisingly shallow rear door opening could make loading kids into child seats a bit awkward.

The Tesla Model 3’s minimalist cabin, while improved, still feels spartan and plain next to the Polestar and Kia. Its biggest practical flaw remains its saloon boot opening, which restricts its load-carrying ability compared to the more versatile hatchbacks.

Winner: Polestar 4. Its smart interior quality and clever design, combined with hatchback practicality, set the standard for the class.

open image in gallery The Model 3 delivers an engaging driving experience that narrowly keeps it ahead of the Polestar 4 ( Tesla )

Technology and infotainment

The Polestar 4 comes equipped with excellent and intuitive built-in Google software, meaning you get the familiar interface of Google Maps as well as seamless integration with Google Home and the Google Assistant. It’s a fast and user-friendly system that will feel immediately familiar to any Android user, though wireless Apple CarPlay is fully supported too.

The EV6 is designed around Kia’s own software interface running on a pair of sharp and clear 12.3in displays. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported, giving users their choice of platform. We were impressed by the advanced safety kit that comes as standard, as well as the adaptive cruise control system with automatic lane changing, which is one of the best we’ve used.

The Tesla Model 3 continues to do its own thing, denying phone mirroring in favour of its own slick and deeply integrated software. While the lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto might be a deal-breaker for some, it's testament to Tesla’s brilliant tech that the Model 3 can get away with it. It offers native navigation, effortless charging management and a best-in-class smartphone app – a holistic experience that remains the benchmark for a joined-up EV ecosystem.

Winner: Tesla Model 3. The Polestar has the more flexible user interface, but there’s no faulting the Tesla’s fully integrated software ecosystem.

open image in gallery The EV6’s ace card is its 800V architecture, enabling a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 18 minutes ( Kia )

The verdict: Tesla Model 3 vs Polestar 4 vs Kia EV6

Which car is best for you will depend on your specific wants and needs: the Kia EV6 is a brilliant, stylish and practical all-rounder, while the Polestar 4 is a spectacular piece of automotive design with a truly premium-feeling interior.

While both EVs narrow the gap to the thinnest of margins, the Tesla Model 3 remains the most complete package for most drivers, balancing a rewarding drive with a newly comfortable ride, chart-topping real-world range and efficiency, and a convenient charging infrastructure that adds extra value to an already affordable car. Tesla’s popular, premium electric saloon continues to be the smartest, most efficient and user-friendly you can buy.