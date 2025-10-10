Tesla Model Y Performance review: The best Tesla yet is an SUV supercar slayer

Tesla models follow a well-trodden path: there are standard, long-range, rear or all-wheel drive models and then, eventually, a performance version comes along.

So, it wasn’t much of a surprise when the new Tesla Model Y, with its Cybertruck-inspired front end tacked onto the familiar pear-like shape, got the Performance treatment, just a matter of months since the launch of the new car.

What surprised me, though, is how the new Model Y Performance blends outstanding performance and a fair degree of agility (unusual in a big, heavy, battery-powered car) with a degree of civility thanks to a ride that actually feels comfortable on UK roads (unusual in a Tesla).

It’s not all about the car’s dynamics, though. The interior upgrades are subtle yet elevate the car to a new level – including some of the most comfortable car seats I’ve ever sat in and a bigger, brighter central screen.

The Model Y Performance just feels like a brilliantly engineered car, with drivetrain and tech working seamlessly. But it’s that duality of purpose that has impressed me most – not many super-quick cars are this usable and this comfortable. As a range-topper, it’s pricey, but consider what you get for the money and the numbers really start to add up.

How we tested

I was allowed a day with the new Tesla Model Y Performance, so took full advantage – it was late into the evening when I took it back. I started by driving it into central London nipping in and out of city traffic and using self-parking in a tight car park. I then drove it out to my home in Buckinghamshire where I took the car on some of the most enjoyable roads I use regularly. I also used that as a chance to find out what it’s like as a passenger in the back, and giving all the other features and tech a thorough workout.

Tesla Model Y Performance: £61,990, Tesla.com

open image in gallery External enhancements to the Tesla Model Y Performance include aerodynamic boosts and Performance badging ( Steve Fowler )

Independent rating: 10/10

Pros Incredible performance, great ride/handling balance, intuitive tech, build quality

Incredible performance, great ride/handling balance, intuitive tech, build quality Cons How I wish you could get Apple CarPlay on that big screen

Tesla Model Y Performance specs

Price: £61,990

£61,990 Battery size: 79kWh (estimate)

79kWh (estimate) Maximum claimed range: 360 miles

360 miles Miles per kWh: 3.8

3.8 Maximum charging rate: 250kW

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Rather than just beef up the Model Y, Tesla has taken much of what makes the Model 3 Performance so special and applied it to the Model Y.

It starts with Tesla’s latest battery tech, with cells that offer greater energy density, but without adding weight. Then there are the super-efficient drive units from the Model 3 Performance, too, which promise greater acceleration without harming efficiency.

Tesla doesn’t talk battery numbers, but it’s probably a 79kWh battery, while Tesla will boast about the efficiency of 3.8 miles/kWh. It’s also quite happy to boast about a 0-60mph time of 3.3 seconds, a top speed of 155mph and a decent claimed maximum range of 360 miles.

open image in gallery The Tesla Model Y Performance features a new, bigger 16in touchscreen ( Steve Fowler )

I have a handy dual carriageway near me that allows me to put acceleration claims safely (and legally) to the test, and the Model Y Performance feels every bit as quick as the numbers suggest. But it also feels more agile than you’d expect, although there’s no getting away from the physics of having a big, heavy battery on board.

The Model Y Performance also borrows much of the suspension tech from the Model 3 Performance, which means adaptive suspension (that’s been tweaked for the taller Model Y), while new springs, stabiliser bars and bushings combine with the Model Y’s much stiffer body than its predecessor to bring better body control. The 21in ‘Arachnid 2.0’ wheels have bespoke tyres for impressive grip, while the steering is accurate if not particularly flavoursome.

Through some of the twisty country lanes near my home, the car felt stable, secure and incredibly quick. The deep front windscreen gives you a great view forward and you can cover the Tarmac so quickly you’ll forget you’re driving what is still a five-seat SUV. You’ll have to remember that, otherwise the kids in the back might be looking a touch green.

There’s normally a payoff on ride quality when a car feels so alert and agile, but that’s the thing with this Tesla – it actually rides quite nicely. It’s a world away from the rock-hard ride in the old Model Y; still firm, but never uncomfortable.

open image in gallery A carbon fibre rear spoiler is one of a host of aerodynamic improvements on the Tesla Model Y Performance ( Steve Fowler )

I spent some of my time in the new Performance driving in and out of central London, where the roads are rubbish, yet this Model Y’s ride was anything but. It nicely takes the edges off the worst bumps, while communicating plenty about the road surface without making you wince.

There are Standard and Sport driving modes, but I preferred Standard – Sport didn’t seem to offer that much more in terms of agility or responsiveness. Similarly, I left the steering in Standard rather than Heavy, while I prefer to leave the stability assistance systems in Standard rather than Reduced mode.

Outside the changes are subtle but effective. As well as the bigger wheels there’s a carbon rear spoiler, beefed up front apron and a diffuser at the back – all with aero benefits as well as offering a sporty look. A Performance badge sits in the tailgate and is displayed in the puddle lights, the brake calipers are finished in red and the mirror caps get a gloss black treatment.

Interior, practicality and boot space

There are two key changes to the Model Y Performance in addition to the subtle enhancements made earlier this year.

The first are the front seats with Tesla adding Performance seats. Even with my ‘ample’ frame, they’re really comfortable – I’d even go as far as saying they’re some of the most comfortable seats I’ve sat in in a car. There’s just enough bolstering at the sides, while you can extend the seat base under your thighs for extra support; there’s heating and cooling of the seats, too.

open image in gallery Performance seats in the Tesla Model Y Performance are some of the most comfortable I’ve sat in ( Steve Fowler )

Then there’s the touchscreen, up from 15.4in to 16in with a thinner bezel around the edges and a higher resolution. It does look good and the usability is excellent, even if you do have to use the touchscreen for absolutely everything, including selecting park, reverse or drive (although it can do that automatically sensing where you’re parked).

There are Performance-specific carbon fibre inserts on the dash and doors, plus a thin strip of ambient lighting around the dash and on the front and rear doors – you can choose the colour, have the lights pulse along with your choice of music. The air vents are concealed, and the windscreen extends from the panoramic sunroof down to the bonnet, providing a wide view toward the front.

The rear view is comparable to other SUVs in this segment, with a relatively shallow rear screen. Door mirrors offer adequate visibility, and multiple cameras assist with manoeuvring.

open image in gallery The boot in the latest Tesla Model Y is marginally smaller than in the previous model ( Steve Fowler )

The interior space remains good, even if the boot is marginally smaller than before, while the rear seats fold at the touch of a button.

Build quality is as impressive as anything else at this price – at last Tesla is building cars well, with the cars being made in Germany at the Tesla plant in Berlin.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

That new touchscreen not only looks great but works really well. Yet although it’s preloaded with Spotify and even Apple Music, it’s just not as intuitive to use for messaging and phone calls as it would be if you had Apple CarPlay or Android Auto – that would make the Model Y close to perfect in my book.

I used the self-parking tech to get into a tight space in a London car park and it’s both easier to use than most other systems and feels more natural – I felt like I trusted it more than in the BMW iX I’m driving most these days.

open image in gallery Rear seat passengers in the Tesla Model Y Performance get an 8in screen to play games on ( Steve Fowler )

The adaptive cruise control is easy to use, although I felt it stayed a little to the left in a lane, meaning I had to move the steering to the right to let a motorcyclist through, which deactivated the system entirely.

Rear passengers now have an 8in screen for climate, seat heating, entertainment, and independent Bluetooth headphone use, while the steering wheel includes quick-access controls and customisable buttons; unlike the Model 3, the Model Y retains an indicator stalk that operates with a nudge rather than a click.

Tesla’s in-house produced and tuned 15-speaker audio system with subwoofer continues to impress, while Tesla says connectivity is improved in the latest Model Ys through faster WiFi, cellular downloads, better phone performance, and clearer microphones for in-car calls – said to be 66 per cent clearer.

open image in gallery The shape of the Tesla Model Y Performance is familiar with sporty spoilers, wheels, badges and red brake calipers ( Steve Fowler )

Prices and running costs

The new Model Y Performance isn’t cheap at £61,990. However, when you consider the level of performance on offer for that price, the level of comfort and the level of quality, then it becomes much more acceptable although it’s hard to call any car of that price good value.

What you do get is decent efficiency thanks to much of the advanced battery and drivetrain tech that Tesla uses. The claim of 360 miles didn’t seem too far off in my whole day (and evening) of driving over mixed roads and at mixed speeds.

Tesla Model Y Performance rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

On a Tesla Supercharger, for example, the Model Y Performance will add up to 151 miles in 15 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Put simply, yes - even at £61,990. This is the best car Tesla has ever produced.

Does Tesla replace batteries for free?

In the UK, Tesla says it includes a 4-year/60,000-mile Basic Vehicle Warranty, a 5-year/60,000-mile Supplemental Restraint System Warranty, and an 8-year Battery and Drive Unit Warranty (with 70 per cent capacity retention, covering 100,000 or 150,000 miles based on model).

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: Tesla Model Y Performance

The Tesla Model Y Performance is the best car Tesla has ever built. It feels the most complete with its blend of smile-inducing performance, confidence-inspiring grip and handling, and a surprising level of comfort and luxury thrown in, too. It’s a seriously fast car on UK roads, yet docile enough when you just want to do the things that SUVs are most likely to do. It’s an awesome car.