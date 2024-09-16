SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

The Citroen e-SpaceTourer is a classic Citroen concept. It embraces utility, with its super-flexible interior and sheer abundance of space. The design wears the latest Citroen crest on its nose with pride, too.

The standard car seats up to nine people, and the posh Max version seats up to eight. There are two lengths too, a five-metre ‘M’ and the even roomier 5.3-metre ‘XL’. This has even more space for passengers and luggage. The seats offer a tremendous number of configurations, and you can even get a six-seater Max with three rows of posh captain’s chairs.

It’s less van-like than you might think to drive, and the Max is well-equipped with VIP-style features. The trouble is, because it’s so big and heavy, range really takes a hit, particularly on the 50kWh version. Only the larger battery is truly usable, and this inevitably comes at a price. This is a machine with lots of strengths, but some obvious compromises as well.

How we tested

I spent a week with the Citroen e-SpaceTourer. It involved squeezing it onto my driveway to charge it up, squeezing it into tight supermarket car parking spaces – and finally enjoying the freedom of the motorway, before having to stop and charge it up again.

Citroen e-SpaceTourer: From £38,135, Citroen.co.uk

The Citroen e-SpaceTourer is available with a choice of two battery sizes, with the 75kWh unit offering a range of up to 215 miles ( Citroen )

Independent rating: 6/10

Pros: Sheer practicality, executive-level features on Max, surprisingly refined

Sheer practicality, executive-level features on Max, surprisingly refined Cons: Max is expensive, range really takes a hit when on the motorway

Max is expensive, range really takes a hit when on the motorway Price range: £38,135 to £55,275

£38,135 to £55,275 Battery size: 50kWh, 75kWh

50kWh, 75kWh Maximum claimed range: 215 miles

215 miles Miles per kWh: 2.4

2.4 Maximum charging rate: 100kW

100kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £2.82

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Citroen e-SpaceTourer buyers can pick from either a 50kWh or 75kWh battery. The 50kWh battery is simply too small for a car this size. The official range is just 136 miles, and the reality is that it will drop below 100 miles in real-world use, particularly if you drive it at speed on the motorway.

The 75kWh battery is better, with a range of 215 miles. The reality is probably a range of around 150 miles. This still isn’t great, but it can be worked around if you plan ahead. It would be better still if the DC rapid charge rate was quicker than 100kW; on the 75kWh battery, it requires 45 minutes to reach an 80 per cent charge.

The Citroen e-SpaceTourer drives much better than you might expect from a van-based machine. OK, the steering is a bit slow and the ride is crashy when unladen (it improves noticeably with people on board). It’s also not particularly dynamic. But modern vans still offer decent refinement, and a full suite of safety assist tech helps keep things on the straight and narrow.

Interior, practicality and boot space

It’s a tale of two halves when it comes to the interior of the Citroen e-SpaceTourer. The You version, which on the outside has ugly black bumpers and wheels with no wheel trims, has plenty of seating inside, but a distinct lack of features. It doesn’t even get carpets on the floor. Having three people sat up front is a bit van-like as well.

The prettier Max, with body-colour bumpers and diamond-cut alloy wheels, is far nicer. It has leather seats, thick carpet, an acoustic kit to boost refinement, even climate control in the front with an aviation-style rear air con controller. There are LED spotlights in the roof and footwells, and dark-tint rear glass adds to its VIP feel.

All Citroen e-SpaceTourers have a 10.0-inch touchscreen in the dash. ( Citroen )

Obviously, practicality is brilliant, no matter which trim you choose. Both M and XL versions have acres of space, and there are lots of different seating configurations to balance passengers with luggage. The boot is enormous, particularly in the XL.

The commanding feel behind the wheel is nice, too. You have to climb up to get in, but you’ll tower over other cars once there. Just remember, the driving position is, naturally, a bit more van-like, which might take a bit of getting used to.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

All Citroen e-SpaceTourer have a 10.0-inch touchscreen in the dash. It comes as standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but only the Max has integrated connected navigation to easily find nearby charge points. A 10.0-inch digital driver’s cluster is also standard.

On Max models, the sliding rear doors are powered, and can automatically be closed with a wave of your foot, which is tech that’s bound to impress passengers. The Max also has a 180-degree reverse camera and blind spot monitor helps you manage its size on the road, too.

The standard stereo is a bit weedy, but Max models have a nine-speaker hi-fi system that’s much better. Its carpeting and acoustic pack helps passengers hear it more clearly on the move.

Prices and running costs

The Citroen e-SpaceTourer looks temptingly priced in You guise, with prices starting from just £38,155. Even going for the longer XL only adds £900 to the price. This, however, is for the compromised 50kWh battery. If you want the more usable 75kWh unit, prices start from £43,535. Remember too that utilitarian spec of You grade; the better-looking, better-spec’d Max costs from a much punchier £54,375.

Because of its size and aerodynamics, the Citroen e-SpaceTourer isn’t the most efficient of EVs. But neither is its diesel equivalent as economical as a regular passenger car – and if you go electric, at least you’ll be cutting running costs through cheaper electricity. Take the 75kWh to make the most of this; with the 50kWh, you’ll be too reliant on expensive public charging.

The Citroen e-SpaceTourer Max is well-equipped with an integrated navigation system to easily find charging points. ( Citroen )

Citroen e-SpaceTourer rivals

Peugeot e-Traveller

Ford e-Tourneo Custom

Vauxhall Vivaro Life Electric

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Citroen e-SpaceTourer can use 100kW DC rapid chargers. They’ll take the 50kWh battery to an 80 per cent charge in 38 minutes, and the 75kWh to 80 per cent in 45 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The Citroen e-SpaceTourer has a tempting entry price of just over £38,000, but once you’ve added in the spec and battery you really need, it rises to more than £54,000.

Does Citroen replace batteries for free?

Citroen will replace the batteries for free, provided the car is less than eight years old and has under 100,000 miles on the clock.

The verdict: Citroen e-SpaceTourer

Electric people carriers are all about practicality, and the Citroen e-SpaceTourer, which can seat up to nine people, has that by the bucketload. It’s just a shame today’s battery tech doesn’t quite deliver the real-world range to make the most of this.