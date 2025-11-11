Cupra Formentor review: Sporty, stylish and surprisingly characterful

The Cupra Formentor has been on sale a few years now, but it still cuts a dash (particularly if you choose one of the stylish matt paint finishes). A bold and sporty-looking crossover, it manages to still look coupe-like and racy despite its raised ride height and five-door profile. It’s the car that helped make the nascent Cupra brand a standalone success – its split from the sister Seat brand has only gathered momentum ever since.

The Cupra Formentor was facelifted in 2024, tidying up the looks and delivering a much-needed improvement to its infotainment system. Crucially, the plug-in hybrid version, called eHybrid, was also upgraded with a much larger battery. This now gives a pure electric range of up to 77 miles, significantly expanding the Formentor’s EV potential. A fuel-efficient 1.5-litre petrol engine boosts economy when the battery is depleted as well.

There are two versions of Cupra Formentor eHybrid, a 204hp model and a higher-output 272hp alternative. They actually have similar performance, so although I tested the higher-power version, the drive of the regular (cheaper) version won’t differ too much.

Prices start from over £40,000, positioning the Cupra Formentor as a premium alternative to an Audi Q3 or Range Rover Evoque. But this characterful car delivers on the promise of its sporty design with an engaging and mature drive. Just be sure to check your children won’t feel too claustrophobic in the rear – space is OK but it’s a bit gloomy back there.

How we tested

A week with the Cupra Formentor included heading out for a Saturday afternoon drive, just for the fun of it. That’s the sort of car the Formentor is, and its characterful nature has only been further enhanced as the years have passed.

Cupra Formentor: From £41,620, Cupra.co.uk

open image in gallery The Formentor defaults to EV drive every time you start up, as long as there’s charge in the battery ( Cupra )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Driver-focused feel, sporty design and interior, sophisticated plug-in hybrid system

Driver-focused feel, sporty design and interior, sophisticated plug-in hybrid system Cons: Sporty focus might be too much for some families, expensive compared to non-plug-in versions, boot space

Cupra Formentor Specs

Price range: £41,620-£51,210

£41,620-£51,210 Battery size: 25.8kWh

25.8kWh Maximum EV range: 77 miles

77 miles Engine: 1.5-litre petrol

1.5-litre petrol Claimed battery & engine range: TBC

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The upgraded Cupra Formentor eHybrid now has a much larger 25.8kWh battery. This gives it that impressive EV range of up to 77 miles. To maximise electric usage, the Formentor defaults to EV drive every time you start up, so long as there’s charge in the battery. You have to manually engage hybrid mode if you don’t want to use up all the battery in one go.

Cupra makes it easy to monitor the battery, as the range gauge in the instrument panel mirrors the petrol gauge – each tells you how many miles of range is left. I found this encouraged me to plug in the Formentor during my week with it, to conserve the expensive petrol in the tank and drive on cheaper electricity from my wallbox instead.

I also tried it on a 55-mile trip with the battery at a lower state of charge. It averaged an impressive 85.6mpg, and proved so efficient, the fuel tank range was higher at the end of the trip than it was at the start.

open image in gallery The Formentor veraged an impressive 85.6mpg ( Cupra )

It’s smooth and refined in EV mode, so it’s a shame there’s a bit too much tyre noise from the sporty rubber. Indeed, once up to speed, you won’t hear the engine kicking in, as it’s drowned out by the tyre noise (and because the transition is so smooth, of course). There’s a nice, smooth feel in EV mode, and a more tense, sporting feel with the engine running – it’s fast, but not as electrifying as a full EV.

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

If you want to make the most of the battery, Cupra has added DC rapid charge functionality. This will take it from 10-80 per cent charge in 26 minutes. Using an AC wallbox, fully charging the battery will take around two and a half hours.

I love how the Cupra Formentor drives. It has agile handling in corners, blended with a surprisingly supple ride. This is a thoroughly well-sorted car that enthusiasts will love to drive – and I think the overall balance of the eHybrid makes it the pick of the range, even more so than the high-output petrol-powered range-topper.

open image in gallery Enjoy the view: The Cupra Formentor’s semi-high seating position gives a great vantage point ( Cupra )

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Cupra Formentor’s semi-high seating position gives a great view out, but it still feels hunkered down and sporty. The high-spec model I drove also had a brilliant set of Sabelt sport seats. They were awkward to get in and out of, but once settled in, I found them among the best seats I’ve ever sat in. They’re definitely an option worth considering.

The extra practicality offered by the Formentor’s higher-riding crossover profile makes it an easy car to live with. The interior is more practical than a regular hatch, and it’s just that bit more easy-going to live with. The copper-coloured Cupra accents add a bit of flair as well.

Rear seat space is decent too, although it may not feel like it to some, due to the small windows created by the sporty design. Children may struggle to see over the high sides, and the tinted rear glass removes further light from the back seats. An open-plan SUV this is not.

The Cupra Formentor eHybrid also has a smaller boot than regular models, due to space taken up by the battery. 345 litres of space is more supermini-sized than family crossover. It’s a big reduction from the regular car’s 420 litres, and therefore may be another consideration for those intending this to be a family-friendly car.

open image in gallery The new system has a far larger 12.9in screen, with an all-new menu stricture that’s far easier to understand and use ( Cupra )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The facelifted Cupra Formentor has a much-improved infotainment system. Earlier models suffered from the same usability woes as other Volkswagen Group models, so it’s great the firm has rectified this area of such great frustration.

The new system has a far larger 12.9in screen, with an all-new menu stricture that’s far easier to understand and use. It’s now a pleasure to use – and there’s wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for those who prefer to stick with their smartphone.

The standard stereo has seven speakers and OK sound. I love a premium sound system, though, and the car I drove had the optional Sennheiser premium setup with 10 speakers, a central speaker and subwoofer. It sounded great, and seems an absolute bargain at just £600.

I was pleased to see Cupra has stuck with physical buttons on the sporty, good-to-hold steering wheel – and doubly pleased to find there was a button to disable the ADAS safety assist systems, rather than going through the touchscreen. It’s a shame Cupra hasn’t restored physical climate control buttons, though – changing the temperature remains a fiddly affair.

open image in gallery An open-plan SUV this is not: Children may struggle to see over the high sides ( Cupra )

Prices and running costs

As mentioned, the Cupra Formentor eHybrid has premium pricing that puts it in competition with models such as the BMW X1 25e plug-in hybrid. The premium power of the Cupra brand aims to justify that – and it’s such a desirable car overall, I think it carries it off. Standard equipment levels are better than the premium competition, too.

You’ll never see the near-200mpg claimed overall economy figure in real life, but my test average of 85mpg might not be too far-fetched, if you’re able to charge the battery once or twice a week. The ability to rapid-charge will encourage people to charge the battery when they can too.

Retailed values for the well-liked Cupra Formentor are very strong, backing up the high esteem in which this car is held. This also helps make monthly PCP and leasing costs more affordable, meaning this should be a cost-effective car in terms of running costs.

Cupra Formentor rivals

Range Rover Evoque

BMW X1

Audi Q3

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Cupra Formentor eHybrid has 50kW DC rapid charging, which will take the battery from 10-80% in 26 minutes.

How much does it cost – is it worth it?

The Cupra Formentor is a premium-priced plug-in hybrid, but its special design and sophisticated plug-in hybrid technology helps justify this.

Does Cupra replace batteries for free?

The Cupra Formentor has a five-year, 100,000-mile warranty for its high-voltage plug-in hybrid battery.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: Cupra Formentor

I’m a big fan of the Cupra Formentor. It’s something refreshingly different – a sporty crossover rather than a full-on SUV, with just enough practicality for growing families who don’t mind a bit of compromise in the search for aesthetics. While you can get fire-breathing petrol versions, I think the latest plug-in hybrid is the finest Formentor all-rounder.