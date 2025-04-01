Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Over the past twelve months, Mini replaced its entire range. The hatchback has been renamed Cooper, the Countryman SUV has got bigger and the Aceman has slotted into the sweet spot between the two of them.

Both the Cooper and Countryman have electric options, but it’s only the Aceman that’s exclusively fully electric. I’ve got one on my driveway for the next few months to see how living with what Mini calls a “crossover SUV” is really like.

We already have one Mini on our driveway, a 2015 five-door Mini hatch that belongs to my daughter, Gemma, and was once the star of an episode of Hollyoaks – the Mini, not Gemma.

Gemma will be getting a go in the Aceman too, to see how she finds this new five-door Mini (the new Cooper is only available as a three-door) and to see how she gets on with electric power.

I’ll be updating my review as I drive and get to know the Aceman better, so check back in to see how the fully electric Mini measures up in the real world.

Mini Aceman SE Sport

open image in gallery The new Aceman is definitely compact at 4,079mm ( The Independent )

Base price: £35,405

£35,405 Options: Legend Grey paint (£550), 19” wheels (£550), Level 3 option pack (£6,500)

Legend Grey paint (£550), 19” wheels (£550), Level 3 option pack (£6,500) Total price: £43,005

£43,005 Battery size: 54.2 kWh

54.2 kWh Maximum claimed range: 244 miles

244 miles 0-62mph: 7.9 seconds

The Mini Aceman after week one

Although the new Aceman is definitely compact at 4,079mm, that makes it about a meter longer than the original classic Mini and 221mm longer than today’s three-door Mini Cooper. It’s still dwarfed by the Countryman though, which is 366mm longer still.

What does that mean in the real world? Well, the Mini has just taken three of us – including my 88-year old dad – for a weekend to his club in central London, the aptly-named Union Jack Club. My Mini doesn’t have a Union Jack on its roof, but the tail lamps still sparkle with a Union Jack style.

open image in gallery The Mini Aceman retains some of its iconic British styling ( The Independent )

My wife was relegated to the back seats, where she had no complaints about space, just the bumpy ride, which I’ll come back to. She did love the panoramic glass roof, which is ideal for sightseeing around London. The glass roof is part of the £6,500 Level 3 pack – Mini certainly knows how to charge for options.

The boot easily coped with three cabin bags plus a few other things, and the Mini was a joy to drive around London where the sharp acceleration from the 215bhp electric motor made nipping in and out of traffic great fun. Being zero-emissions, I didn’t have to pay London’s Congestion Charge once the car was registered.

The crossover SUV style also made it comfortable for my dad, who’s not as nimble as he once was, to get in and out. One thing he loved was the big 9.5in OLED screen in the centre of the dash. I’m a fan, too, although I wish Apple CarPlay could go full screen rather than just appearing as a square in the middle.

Driving in and around London in stop/start traffic is where the Aceman is at its best and its most efficient. Mini says a range of 244 miles should be possible in my car, but 200 has been the maximum so far. However, driving around town has seen efficiency jump above the four miles per kWh mark and a full charge is now showing 218 miles. If I reduced the number of motorway miles I’ve been doing, I reckon 230 miles or more will be easily achievable on a single charge – and I haven’t yet felt short of range.

open image in gallery The Aceman features a distinctive 9.5in OLED driver display ( The Independent )

The only slight issue we’ve had with the car so far is the ride comfort. When I’m driving alone, I’m fine with what Mini refers to as ‘go-kart handling’. Driving the Aceman always puts a smile on my face with its snappy acceleration and just as quick reaction to steering inputs.

However, my passengers report that the ride is firm and even worse in the back. Part of that is probably down to the optional 19in wheels my car came with rather than the standard 18in wheels, which would probably be a little more compliant.

I’m fine with the way the car drives, the impressive quality, the style and the tech on board too. Not only that fabulous circular screen and its impressive usability, but little things like being able to use my phone as the key rather than the chunky one that came with the car.

So it’s an impressive start to life with the Mini Aceman. Let’s see how the rest of the family get on with it in the coming weeks and months.