Electric vehicles to face congestion charge for first time, Sadiq Khan announces

Electric car driving Londoners are going to have to find £13.50 a day to drive their cars in the capital under plans by London Mayor Sadiq Kahn to revise the city’s Congestion Charge and scrap the Cleaner Vehicle Discount, replacing it with a new tiered system.

The announcement comes just a week after news broke of government proposals to introduce a pay-per-mile levy on electric car drivers from 2028.

The daily Congestion Charge will increase to £18 from 2 January next year, with discounts of 25 per cent for electric cars and 50 per cent for electric vans, HGVs and quadricycles, but only if they’re registered on TFL’s Auto Pay system.

open image in gallery Businesses like Royal Mail will have to pay £9 a day to drive electric vans in London

From March 2030 those discounts will reduce to 12.5 per cent for electric cars and 25 per cent for electric vans, HGVs and quadricycles.

Residents who live within the charging zone and are in receipt of the Residents’ Discount prior to 1 March 2027 will still get their 90 per cent discount, regardless of vehicle fuel type. However, any residents applying for the Residents’ Discount after 1 March 2027, will only get the 90 per cent discount if they own an EV. Residents with low incomes and disabled residents will still be able to apply for the Residents’ Discount irrespective of the type of vehicle they own, but only up until March 2030.

Commenting on the changes to the Congestion Charge, Mayor of London Sadiq Kahn said, “Keeping London moving by reducing congestion is vital for our city and for our economy. While the congestion charge has been a huge success since its introduction, we must ensure it stays fit for purpose, and sticking to the status quo would see around 2,200 more vehicles using the congestion charging zone on an average weekday next year.

“We must support Londoners and businesses to use more sustainable travel, so I'm pleased that substantial incentives will remain in place for Londoners who switch to cleaner vehicles, as we work to build a greener and better London for everyone.”

open image in gallery AA President Edmund King has called the new Congestion Charge plans “a backward step” ( The AA )

Transport for London (TfL) says that the new measures have been drawn up ‘after feedback from Londoners’. However, businesses have expressed concern about the added costs for electric vehicles. The Electric London Coalition, which represents businesses such as AA, Openreach and Royal Mail, has said that it could cost a professional driver entering London five days a week up to £3,000 a year.

Edmund King OBE, AA president, said, “This is a backward step which sadly will backfire on air quality in London. Our AA UK EV Readiness Index shows that many drivers are not quite ready to make the switch to electric vehicles, so incentives are still needed to help them over the line.

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

“The Mayor needs to reconsider to continue to help more essential van and car journeys in the capital go electric.”

Steve Garelick, representing the GMB Union London Region, said, “Rolling back the Cleaner Vehicle Discount is an affront to working Londoners who answered City Hall’s call to go electric. This decision risks undoing years of progress, which neither our city nor its workers can afford.

“Couriers, private hire drivers, key workers – the people that keep London moving – are being punished for doing the right thing. Private hire drivers already pay substantial costs to TfL and operators to work in London. It is deeply unfair to charge them even more for simply doing their job.”

TfL claims that without the changes to the Congestion Charge there could be an additional 2,000 cars on London’s streets on an average weekday. In 2024 it says that congestion cost the capital £3.85 billion, while EVs are expected to account for 20 per cent of all vehicles in the Congestion Charging Zone by the end of this year.