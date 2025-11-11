Ford Kuga review: Still fun to drive but getting on a bit now

The Ford Kuga is a long-running model in the UK, and has often been one of the top ten selling cars in the UK. This third-generation version has been around since 2019, but these days it’s competing with an ever-growing number of rivals.

Some of these are familiar, such as the Kia Sportage and Volkswagen Tiguan. Like the Ford, they are offered in plug-in hybrid guise. But new plug-in hybrid family SUV alternatives are arriving all the time, most notably from China. You’ve probably already seen a Jaecoo 7, BYD Seal U DM-i or MG HS out on the road.

And that’s a problem for the Ford. While it remains good fun to drive, age is creeping up on it, particularly in terms of exterior style and interior appeal. The plug-in hybrid battery range is no longer front-running for this sector, either.

Many will still give a Ford Kuga the once-over, because of how well known the brand is in the UK. But there’s an ever-larger number of challengers nipping at its heels – and with no replacement on the horizon, things are only going to get more challenging for the once-mighty Ford Kuga.

How I tested

I spent a week with a Ford Kuga, where I made sure to spend some time on the sort of twisting roads it excels at. Naturally, it performed more mundane everyday duties too.

Ford Kuga: From £39,315, Ford.co.uk

open image in gallery While the Kuga remains good fun to drive, age is creeping up on it ( Ford )

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros Nice to drive, OK electric range, decent value

Nice to drive, OK electric range, decent value Cons Looks and feels old, gruff 2.5-litre engine

Ford Kuga Specs

Price range: £39,315 – £41,965

£39,315 – £41,965 Battery size: 14.4kWh

14.4kWh Maximum EV range: 42 miles

42 miles Engine: 2.5-litre petrol

2.5-litre petrol Claimed battery & engine range: around 475 miles

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Ford Kuga is offered in regular petrol and full hybrid guise, as well as this Kuga PHEV plug-in hybrid. The range-topping plug-in has a 14.4kWh battery, which gives an EV range of 42 miles (or, says Ford, 31 miles on the motorway).

The battery doesn’t have any DC rapid charge capability. What’s more, it can’t even make use of a 7kW wall box, either. The fastest charge speed is 3.7kW, meaning it will take around four hours to fully charge.

The hybrid setup is paired with a rather larger 2.5-litre Duratec four-cylinder engine and CVT automatic gearbox. This allows the engine to cut in and out seamlessly when required, although when it is running, it will mimic gearchanges for a more natural feel. Floor the accelerator and the single-speed, high-rev CVT effect presents itself, which can make for noisy going until you lift off. This isn’t a particularly sophisticated experience – although, boasting 243PS, performance is pretty sprightly, with 0-62mph taking 7.3 seconds.

Where the Ford Kuga still excels is in what it feels like to drive. Behind the wheel, it’s a pleasure, with crisp handling, sharp steering and a dynamic, well-planted feel. The pay-off is a ride quality that’s firm at times, particularly in ST-Line models, but it still remains the right side of acceptable, and the driver finesse shown by the Ford shows up some of its newer, less well-honed challengers.

open image in gallery Behind the wheel? The Ford Kuga is a pleasure ( Ford )

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Ford Kuga has a dull, plasticky interior, that features a few too many hard, scratchy surfaces for a family SUV in 2025. A 2024 facelift did upgrade the central touchscreen, adding a bit of modernity, but it’s not enough. This also saw the climate controls relegated from physical dials into a strip at the bottom of the screen – a retrograde step in terms of practicality.

It’s comfortable to sit in though, particularly ST-Line versions which have a great set of semi-bucket seats. The steering wheel is nice to hold, and fully round – not always a given these days. It has physical buttons as well, rather than fiddly touch-sensitive controls (although there are rather a lot of them).

The Ford Kuga is spacious in the back. There’s a good amount of legroom and knee room, although the panoramic glass roof can squeezer head room for tall adults. The rear seat slides back and forth, so you can balance passenger and luggage space.

The boot has up to 645 litres of space. Fold the rear seats and more than 1,500 litres of space is available. The boot is a bit cheaply-finished, though, and the wheel arches do intrude a little too much.

open image in gallery Losing the physical climate controls was a shame, but at least there’s a physical volume knob ( Ford )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Ford Kuga was updated in 2024 with a larger 13.0-inch touchscreen. This is much larger than the 8.0-inch pre-facelift screen. The latest Sync 4 software is crisper and more comprehensive, taking a lead from the electric Ford Mustang Mach-E. Losing the physical climate controls was a shame, but at least there’s a physical volume knob. The Kuga also has a rotary gear selector, and an electronic parking brake.

The Kuga PHEV has a 13.4-inch digital instrument cluster. This is clearer and easier to understand than many such screens. It’s particularly good at clearly illustrating how much charge is left in the battery, and helping you understand what drive mode it’s currently running in. If you wish, you can choose to ‘save’ battery charge to use later in the journey.

The Kuga plug-in hybrid also has what Ford calls ‘Green Zone’ geofencing. This allows it to automatically switch into EV model in ULEZ zones. If you have one that’s part of your route, it will save enough battery power to drive through the ULEZ zone in emissions-free EV mode. Indeed, the tech is probably ahead of the legislation, because there’s currently no beneficial proviso made for it in UK regulations.

The Ford Kuga gets a B&O premium audio 10-speaker stereo with subwoofer. It also has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 5G modem and FordPass Connect services. A 360-degree camera makes parking easier, and the blind spot warning system is good for safety. Adaptive cruise control also includes stop and go functionality, to ease the pain of traffic jams.

open image in gallery Ford Kuga ( Ford )

Prices and running costs

Now it’s in its later years, the Ford Kuga plug-in hybrid doesn’t look bad value. Prices start from around £39,000, and that’s for a desirable ST-line version (the old entry-level Titanium has been discontinued). There’s also an even more stylish and well-equipped ST-Line X (I love its 19-inch machined-finish black alloy wheels), and a more off-road-style Active (with a higher ride height and tougher body styling).

Official fuel economy of over 313mpg probably equates to a more real-world 45mpg when running on a discharged battery. The 45-litre fuel tank will give an overall range of around 475 miles. CO2 emissions of 21g/km will help keep company car bills in check, and the ST-Line’s sub-£40k price also helps it avoid the dreaded luxury car tax.

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Ford Kuga has a fairly slow charging rate, so will take around four hours to fully charge its battery.

How much does it cost – is it worth it?

Several Ford Kuga PHEV variants are now priced under £40,000. This makes it better value than earlier iterations.

The Ford Kuga PHEV has an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty for its high-voltage plug-in hybrid battery.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict

The Ford Kuga is still an engaging plug-in hybrid SUV to drive. It isn’t bad value either, as Ford loads up this ageing model with equipment. And that’s the problem – it’s no longer a fresh face, and is feeling its age in a marketplace packed with swish and more sophisticated alternatives.