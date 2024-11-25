New Genesis Electrified GV70 SUV revealed: more tech, more range and a touch more style

SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

We like the Genesis Electrified GV70. It’s a car that offers something different to the established premium players like BMW, Audi and Mercedes, and we like different. Genesis focuses on Son-Nim, the Korean art of hospitality, and the GV70 has always impressed with its quality, style and focus on the user.

The few complaints we’ve had about the Electrified GV70 Electric have now been addressed, though, with a mild reboot of the model revealed at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

open image in gallery The new Genesis Electrified GV70 interior gets a big reboot with a 27-inch OLED display ( Steve Fowler )

Although there have been quite a few tweaks to the design, you might walk up to the new Electrified GV70 and not notice. The headlights have been revised, although still with the familiar Genesis parallel-lined LED strips; new technology should make them brighter.

The grille features a more premium, intricate G-matrix pattern with more use of body colour on the Electrified models, while the bumper and air intakes have also been revised. There are new wheel designs and a new colour, too.

Our biggest issues were with the range of the current car and some of the tech in the interior. The new Electrified GV70 gets a bigger battery, up to 84kWh from 77kWh, which should see the range exceed the 300-mile mark.

open image in gallery New colours and wheels also feature on the new Genesis Electrified GV70 ( Steve Fowler )

The star of the show inside, though, is the fabulous new 27-inch OLED display that sits ahead of the driver and stretches across the centre of the dash showing driver information and infotainment functions. At last there’s wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, while the wireless charging pad has also been removed.

The new high-tech display does look slightly at odds with the refined mix of metals and leather around the cabin, but the new steering wheel looks more modern with its updated controls and flattened bottom edge. The air vents have also been repositioned, but the quality and design of the GV70’s interior is as impressive as before

Another useful tech upgrade is Genesis’ new digital key, which turns your smartphone into a handsfree entry and start device for the car rather than needing a traditional key in your pocket. A Bang & Olufsen premium sound system is also available as is adjustable interior ambient lighting, while over-the-air updates are also said to have been improved.

There was no UK-specific detail available at the LA Auto Show, but we’d expect to see the revised GV70 Electric arrive in the UK in the first half of 2025 and – with the bigger battery and more tech – we’d expect a decent-sized increase over the current £65,000 starting price.