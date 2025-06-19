New Genesis GV60 turns from Dr. Jekyll into Mr. Hyde

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Genesis is becoming the king of the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it update. Its GV60 hatchback is the latest model to get an almost invisible nip and tuck.

However, look beyond the minimal makeover and Genesis has boosted the GV60’s dynamics with the aim of turning this mild-mannered machine into a super fast, drifting hot hatchback.

Like its sister cars from the Hyundai family, the GV60 sits on the company E-GMP platform that has been updated to accommodate a larger 84kWh battery – up from 77kWh on the old GV60. That means a decent range bump – now up to a claimed maximum of 348 miles, a handy increase of 27 miles over the old car. What hasn’t changed is the 10 to 80 per cent charging time of 18 minutes at charging speeds up to 240kW.

open image in gallery The new Genesis GV60 still looks premium despite its new found athleticism ( Genesis )

It’s the character of the GV60 that has changed the most, which is hinted at by a 0-62mph time of 4 seconds (unchanged from the previous model) using Genesis’ now-familiar boost button on the steering wheel.

However, the paddles behind the steering wheel – which used to adjust the brake generation – now have a naughty secret. Pull them both towards you at the same time and you’ll unlock Drift Mode, turning the car into a demon drifter that you’ll be able to use for lurid slides (on a suitable circuit, of course).

The GV60 has clearly been taught a thing or two by the sporty Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. There’s now a virtual gearshift that simulates the behaviour of a conventional gearbox using the paddles. New four-pot brakes are now standard across the range, while an electronic Limited Slip Differential and four-wheel drive can also be specified for greater traction out of corners.

open image in gallery The show-stopping revolving Crystal Sphere gear selector remains in the new Genesis GV60 ( Genesis )

In spite of the newfound sense of fun, the GV60 has retained its premium looks – this still doesn’t look like a sports car. New bumpers and the front and rear will be spotted by the eagle-eyed, while a new version of Genesis’ two-line headlamps are probably more noticeable – just.

There’s now colour-coding on the wheel arches, bumper inserts and rear diffuser along with new alloy wheel designs and one new colour – Tromso Green Metallic – among the 14 options.

Inside you’ll spot the new 27in panel across the dash that merges the driver display and infotainment, while there’s a new three-spoke steering wheel, heated, of course. Thankfully the show-stopping revolving Crystal Sphere gear selector remains in the centre console between the front seats.

The Bang & Olufsen audio system has had an invisible upgrade, too – it still has 17 speakers but now features Dolby Atmos for an enhanced sound experience. There’s also a new digital rear-view mirror, while some of the other tech has been improved and will continue to get updated through a new over-the-air update system.

Prices have yet to be confirmed for the new GV60, but Genesis retailers will be taking orders from 1 July.