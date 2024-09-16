SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

Honda designs and builds cars with an enviable reputation for reliability throughout the industry. Sometimes the models can be a little bit bland, but there are also some real thrill-seeker’s powerhouses in the range line-up.

The Honda e was, in our view, overpriced in an ever-growing sector and the e:Ny1 followed that train of thought. In fact, after several months, the number crunchers at Honda dropped the price on both the Elegance and Advance trims by £5,000 to capture more sales.

Design-wise, the e:Ny1 looks quite tame. It lacks the dynamic styling of some close rivals but does feature some nice touches such as flush rear door handles, narrow headlight clusters connected by a light bar that lights up when charging, a panoramic roof and neat 18-inch alloys.

The interior is modern and quite futuristic with a 15.1-inch portrait infotainment screen being the main focal point with a smaller driver display screen behind the steering wheel providing all the important details such as speed and driving range.

And speaking of range, the e:Ny1 can deliver 256 miles between charges which is good enough for a vehicle this size, but we do wonder if the cost is still too high despite the recent price-drop.

How we tested

I covered more than 600 miles in the Honda e:Ny1 enjoying twisting country lanes, some faster motorway driving and congested Bath city centre traffic. Topping up was made easy thanks to my home wallbox which also keeps running costs low.

Honda e:Ny1: From £39,995, Honda.co.uk

Despite its relatively compact size, the Honda e:Ny1 offers plenty of space for passengers and luggage. ( Honda )

Independent rating: 6/10

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Both the front-wheel drive e:Ny1 Elegance and Advance models are powered by a 68.8kWh battery. The Advance model, as tested, delivers 204PS with 310Nm of torque resulting in a 0-60mph time of 7.6 seconds and top speed of 99mph.

It feels quite weighty when driving through twisting lanes, but the acceleration is quick enough out the starting gates and it has that extra zip to easily join fast-moving motorways from a slip road.

Drive modes called Econ, Normal and Sport alter the dynamics and handling slightly and it is possible to control the level of regenerative braking via steering wheel paddles, although it quickly resets to Honda’s chosen auto setting before you know it, which is a tad annoying.

Comfort levels are impressive and generally the suspension set-up results in a cushioned ride quality. Hit an unexpected pothole though and it will send judders through the car.

One feature the Advance model gains is a very efficient automatic Parking Pilot system that will make you look an expert when squeezing the car into a tight space.

The e:Ny1’s peak charging speed is not exactly notable. With almost all other rivals offering triple-digit charging capacities, the Honda is a measly 78kW, which means you can get a 10 to 80 per cent boost in about 45 minutes. The same charge takes six hours via an 11kW wallbox. In addition, there is no heat pump, which would help improve range in colder conditions.

Inside, the Honda e:Ny1 features a large 15.1-inch portrait infotainment screen and a digital driver’s display. ( Honda )

Interior, practicality and boot space

Like all Honda models, the interior is upmarket without being over-the-top or garish in any way. The powered seats are upholstered in smart synthetic leather and these, along with the steering wheel, can be heated against the winter blues.

Up front, a couple of six footers can stretch out and there is ample space in the back for a couple more. Three children would have plenty of room and there are two USB-C ports for their devices, which is obviously essential these days.

The boot, accessed via a powered tailgate on the Advance specification model, can hold 344 litres of luggage, a limit that increases to 1,136 litres with the 60:40 split-folding rear seats dropped flat. We particularly liked the removable rubber boot mat that can easily be washed down after carrying muddy boots or the likes. There is no frunk for additional storage, but other bits and pieces can be tucked away in the glovebox, seat back pockets, central cubby or door bins. The car also has front and rear cup holders, plus a wireless charging pad.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The first thing you will notice when you take your seat inside the e:Ny1 is the large centrally-positioned 15.1-inch upright infotainment screen. This acts as the car’s nerve centre offering access to the many on-board systems, such as Honda Connect with navigation, DAB digital radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, a multi-view camera system, plus a six speaker audio.

The screen is nicely responsive and is split into three sections with the top part dealing with navigation and smartphone needs, the middle section has standard icons linking to the phone, EV settings, Bluetooth, power flow details etc., while the bottom section is all things climate control.

We did have quite an issue with the compact driver display screen behind the steering wheel that seemed to go into meltdown during a heavy downpour. One by one, all the warning lights came on and while we were not too perturbed by the situation, any newbie EV drivers may have fared differently. Normality was restored after powering down and waiting for 15 minutes, but not ideal considering our inclement weather conditions.

That blip aside, everything worked well and all controls are ideally positioned for ease of use on the move.

Prices and running costs

Honda recently announced a £5,000 reduction to the e:Ny1 line-up resulting in the Elegance now costing £39,995 and the Advance £42,195. While that price-drop brings the e:Ny1 more in line with its closest rivals, it still seems a bit steep. That said; Honda has never been a budget brand and it still maintains a very strong and loyal fanbase.

Running costs for an EV are notably lower than traditional petrol or diesel vehicles, with numerous government-led incentives to be factored in, too. In addition, charging costs can also be kept to a minimum, especially if the majority of charges are completed at home when tariffs can often be cheaper overnight.

The Honda e:Ny1 is powered by a 68.8kWh battery and can be charged at relatively slow 78kW. ( Honda )

Honda e:Ny1 rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

On a 78kW fast charger, it takes 45 minutes to boost from 10 to 80 per cent.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

With a starting price at a fiver under £40,000 the Honda e:Ny1, like all Honda models, is not cheap. You can get a lot more for your money elsewhere.

Does Honda replace batteries for free?

The batteries are covered by a five-year, 90,000-mile warranty.

The verdict: Honda e:Ny1

I always expect a lot from Honda as they have long been viewed as the ‘sensible’ brand with cars that run and run with thousands of trouble-free miles. I also expected a lot from their second EV, but sadly it fell below expectations on a number of counts.