Honda is back in the room with funky new models

Honda is getting its mojo back with a range of exciting new models that are heading to the UK.

The biggest news is the compact, all-electric Honda Super-N Prototype, which is making its global debut at the Japan Mobility Show ahead of its planned launch in Japan and the UK next year.

Originally revealed in concept form as the Super EV at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the production-ready prototype is designed to bring Honda’s hallmark “fun-to-drive” experience to a new generation of compact EVs. The car is based on the lightest-ever platform from Honda’s N Series range of small ‘Kei’ cars sold in Japan.

open image in gallery The Honda Super-N promises a fun drive with a Boost button for more power ( Honda )

With its purposeful stance, blistered wheel arches and prominent aero ducts, the Super-N Prototype brings an assertive look to the urban EV space with a hint of the much-loved Honda-E electric supermini about it.

Inside, the bold theme continues with blue-accented asymmetrical seats and a clean, horizontal instrument panel – details aimed at reinforcing the car’s dynamic character and lightweight feel.

Honda is promising not just standout design, but a genuinely engaging drive. A key feature of the Super-N is its new Boost mode, which increases the car’s output to deliver more performance and driver involvement. Boost also simulates a multi-gear shift pattern, complete with an Active Sound Control system to enhance the driving sensation. It’s all brought together with dedicated interior displays and lighting effects designed to heighten engagement behind the wheel.

open image in gallery The Honda Prelude returns to the UK next year as a hybrid sports coupe ( Honda )

“The Super-N Prototype promises to offer a great entry point to Honda EV ownership when it arrives in our market next year, building on the excitement we saw for the concept model at Goodwood this summer,” said Rebecca Adamson, Head of Automobile at Honda UK. “By bringing Honda’s trademark ‘fun-to-drive’ performance to a compact all-electric model, we believe this is a unique proposition and we are excited for people to experience it from 2026.”

While Honda has confirmed that the Super-N will go on sale in Japan first, followed by the UK and parts of Asia, there are currently no plans to expand availability to other European markets. However, the car’s reception will help inform Honda’s strategy on future small EVs for the region.

Honda has also confirmed that a hybrid coupe wearing the famous Prelude badge will also be returning. The new model, using tech from the hot Civic Type-R models, is the first time that a Prelude model has been available in the UK for 25 years. Like the Super-N it will be arriving in Honda’s UK showrooms in 2026.