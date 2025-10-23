Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BYD adds plug-in hybrid Atto 2 with 634 miles of range

New Atto 2 compact SUV to be available with a choice of all-electric and PHEV power

Steve Fowler
Electric Vehicles Editor
Thursday 23 October 2025 16:25 BST
The BYD Atto 2 DM-i gets a mild makeover to differentiate it from the EV version
The BYD Atto 2 DM-i gets a mild makeover to differentiate it from the EV version (BYD)
BYD’s promise of offering every one of its models with all-electric or plug-in hybrid power is coming true, with the announcement of the BYD Atto 2 DM-i.

The new battery-powered Atto 2 is just going on sale in the UK, with the new plug-in DM-i hybrid joining the range in early 2026.

BYD refers to its DM-i cars as ‘Super Hybrids’ with DM-i standing for Dua Mode-intelligent, with the technology maximising efficiency on longer journeys by cleverly determining which mode to run in at the appropriate time. It has already proven to be a hit in the BYD Seal U DM-i, which impressed us with its efficiency on our test.

There are no technical details yet on the Atto 2 DM-i other than it will be offered with two battery sizes, the largest of which will go for around 56 miles on electric power alone, with a claimed maximum hybrid range combining a full tank of petrol and fully charged battery of 634 miles. The all-electric Atto 2 claims a maximum range of 267 miles from the larger of its two available batteries.

The Atto 2 DM-i gets a few design tweaks to differentiate it from its fully electric sibling, with a larger front grille and redesigned front bumper, the removal of cooling vanes in the front wings and a redesigned badge on the boot. Midnight blue will be a colour unique to the plug-in hybrid.

There’s no word yet on price, but we’d expect it to undercut the cheapest all-electric Atto 2 Boost with its 51.1kWh battery and 214 mile range, which costs £30,850. The bigger Seal U DM-I SUV costs from just £33,315.

