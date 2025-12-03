Hyundai Tucson review: Luxurious family SUV is a distinctive looker

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Hyundai Tucson is a popular family SUV from this well-liked brand’s range of distinctive-looking models. Arguably one of the sharpest of them all, the edgy and expressive Tucson stands out thanks to its sharp body creases and eye-catching front end that contains LED running lights built into the grille. When you see one on the move, you can’t miss it, as there’s currently nothing else quite like it.

Compared to sister brand Kia, Hyundai is a more luxury-focused car maker – still mainstream, but keen to give buyers a bit more comfort and refinement for their money. The Tucson is a great example of this, with a welcoming interior, excellent ride comfort and plush refinement that means it’s generally hushed at all speeds.

It’s particularly quiet when running in plug-in hybrid guise, something it’s able to do for a fair distance thanks to its lithium ion battery’s 43-mile range. Once the battery is discharged, a rorty 1.6-litre turbo engine takes over – and, when combined, the electric motor and petrol engine serve up effortless performance.

The Hyundai Tucson is offered in a range of specs, including sporty-looking N Line range-toppers. But I rather like the fancy Ultimate grade – yes, it’s expensive, but its indulgent spec seems to complement the upmarket Tucson rather well. It’s always worth noting the five-year Hyundai warranty, too – unlike many, this has no mileage cap, meaning you can drive to your heart’s content for half a decade knowing that you’ll be covered for anything unforeseen.

How we tested

I spent a week with the Hyundai Tucson soon after it was launched. Its calming, luxurious feel immediately impressed me, and my wife was also impressed by the grown-up family SUV’s refinement.

Hyundai Tucson: From £39,140, hyundai.com

open image in gallery Compared to sister brand Kia, Hyundai is a more luxury-focused brand ( Hyundai )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Distinctive styling, excellent refinement, luxury car comfort

Distinctive styling, excellent refinement, luxury car comfort Cons: Prices seem a little high, premium sound system eats into boot space, a Kia Sportage is sportier

Hyundai Tucson Specs

Price range: £39,140-£44,410

£39,140-£44,410 Battery size: 13.8kWh

13.8kWh Maximum EV range: 43 miles

43 miles Engine: 1.6-litre petrol

1.6-litre petrol Claimed battery & engine range: TBC

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid has a 13.8kWh battery, giving a range of up to 43 miles. It’s not quite so generous in reality, but you’ll still get a good 30 miles out of it, and probably even more if you mainly drive in town. It’s a shame there’s no DC rapid charging though; this means topping up the battery is best done overnight.

The petrol engine is a 1.6-litre turbo and, when combined with the 91hp electric motor, it serves up a total system power of 253hp. This is an impressive output, although performance is only reasonably electrifying with 0-62mph in 8.2 seconds. The pure electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 is notably faster.

The Hyundai Tucson is, notably, available in both front-wheel drive and grippy all-wheel drive, the latter proving a little less efficient, with a lower 39-mile EV range, but with loads of traction for handling any wintry weather throw at it.

The refinement of the powertrain is complemented by the Tucson’s refined drive. It is light and easy, with effortless controls and low overall noise levels. It’s not the sportiest or most dynamic of cars, but it’s great at simply flowing along in a comfortable, relaxing manner. An absorbent ride quality backs this up, although N Line models are a bit bumpier here due to their bigger and more stylish alloy wheels. The 18-inch wheels of Premium are perhaps the sweet spot.

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

open image in gallery Joy of joys, Hyundai still offers proper physical climate controls ( Hyundai )

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Hyundai Tucson has a practical and well laid-out interior. I like the more minimalist design, particularly when finished in the fancy Cypress Green colourscheme offered in top-spec Ultimate. The full-width, chrome-finished air vents are smart as well, along with the door panels that elegantly flow into the dashboard – the low overall height of the dashboard helps with visibility, too.

Instead of a Hyundai logo on the steering wheel, the Tucson features little squares, or pixels, adding to the feeling of modernity. The big centre console features a standard wireless smartphone charger – and, joy of joys, Hyundai still offers proper physical climate controls. The open-plan feel is aided by the gear selector being moved to the steering column – you twist the silver shifter back and forward to choose drive and reverse.

There’s decent space in the rear, with a good amount of leg and head room. A separate climate control for rear seat passengers is standard in N Line S and Ultimate versions, along with an opening panoramic glass roof.

The entry-level Hyundai Tucson Advance has a 616-litre boot that expands to 1,795 litres with the 40:20:40-split rear seats folded (remote levers in the boot makes this easier). In Premium models and above, boot space drops to 558 litres with the seats up, and 1,737 litres with them folded, due to the premium sound system. Apart from Advance, all models get an electric tailgate.

open image in gallery The menu structure is generally easy to use, if you don’t mind a bit of swiping ( Hyundai )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Dual 12.3-inch displays are fitted to all variants of Hyundai Tucson, with the centre display being a touchscreen. They are high-res and feature crisp graphics, and the menu structure is generally easy to use if you don’t mind a bit of swiping.

The Hyundai Tucson Advance has a regular sound system, but Premium and above feature a punchier Krell setup with eight speakers and a subwoofer in the boot. Although less recognisable in the UK, Krell is one of America’s biggest premium sound system brands.

The Hyundai Tucson has a limited range of options, but one of them is a fancy digital key, available on N Line S and Ultimate. This allows it to be locked and unlocked via a mobile phone – so the physical key can be left at home.

Inevitably, the Hyundai Tucson comes with a broad array of safety assist tech as standard. Some features are more useful than others, but it is easy to disable some of the more intrusive features – there’s a lane-keep assist button on the steering wheel, for example.

open image in gallery Charge each night and you’ll start each day with up to 43 miles’ pure electric range ( Hyundai )

Prices and running costs

The Hyundai Tucson has premium appeal, but prices arguably reflect this, with only one model dipping below the £40,000 expensive car supplement tax rate. Saying that, there isn’t a single version of its sister car, the Kia Sportage, that comes in below £40k…

Company car drivers will of course save on Benefit-in-Kind tax, and savvy owners will also enjoy cut-price fuelling costs if they’re able to regularly charge at home. This is best done overnight, given the Tucson’s relatively slow charging rate – and it will mean you start each day with up to 43 miles of pure electric range before the petrol engine kicks in. Insurance groups seem reasonable too, with not too much of a hike over the regular hybrid version.

Hyundai Tucson rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid doesn’t have DC rapid charging. This means charging a flat battery will take around four hours using a 7.4kW home wall box.

How much does it cost – is it worth it?

The Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid has premium pricing, with only one model dipping below the £40,000 expensive car supplement tax rate.

Does Hyundai replace batteries for free?

On top of the five-year, unlimited mileage Hyundai warranty, the Tucson plug-in hybrid has an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty for its high voltage battery.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict

The Hyundai Tucson is a plush and luxurious alternative to its sportier sister car, the Kia Sportage. It is refined and relaxing to drive, and the distinctive exterior styling certainly ensures you’ll turn a few heads.