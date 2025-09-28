Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

The best electric towcars revealed

The Caravan and Motorhome Club’s Towcar of the Year 2026 awards reveal the best cars to pull in

Steve Fowler
Electric Vehicles Editor
Sunday 28 September 2025 11:05 BST
Comments
Porsche's all-electric Macan took a category win in the Towcar of the Year awards
Porsche's all-electric Macan took a category win in the Towcar of the Year awards (Caravan and Motorhome Club)
SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT

The Independent's Electric Vehicle Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

Electrified cars have won half this year’s Towcar of the Year awards taking six out of the seven category wins, with five of them being fully electric models.

The BMW iX xDrive60 M Sport was named best electric towcar overall, also winning in the caravan weight over 2,000kg category. Judges commented that the iX “provides smooth, confident acceleration, even with a heavy caravan in tow. The adaptive air suspension kept everything stable, composed and level when hitched, while regenerative braking helped control descents.”

The BMW iX is the best electric towcar for 2026
The BMW iX is the best electric towcar for 2026 (Caravan and Motorhome Club)

For smaller caravans, the Skoda Enyaq SportLine 85x 82kWh 210 kW 4x4 took the award in the caravan weight under 1,300kg category. Its four-wheel drive system was a boon, with judges calling it “remarkably stable when towing” and “natural and balanced”.

The Nissan Ariya e-4orce Evolve 87 kWh won in the caravan weight 1,500kg to 1,600kg, with the Genesis GV60 Sport Plus winning in the 1,600kg to 1,700kg category. Judges described the Genesis as “a wonderful, capable and stylish towcar”.

Porsche’s new Macan Electric took the trophy for the caravan weight 1,800kg to 2,000kg with judges saying that it feels just like the petrol version and praising its stopping power, saying it was “class leading”.

Finally, serial towcar award winner Volvo was named best hybrid towcar with the updated XC90 T8 Plug-in Hybrid AWD Ultra, judges saying, “The XC90 handles superbly with a caravan whilst remaining comfortable and sure-footed.”

Recommended

The awards judging took place over four days at the Millbrook Proving Ground in Bedfordshire, with cars hitched up to caravans ballasted to 85 per cent of their kerbweight or their towing limit. Acceleration and braking were measured, while the cars were tested on Millbrook’s high-speed bowl and Alpine route.

In addition to the driving, ‘caravanability’ judges checked on the practicality of the cars for caravanners, while also checking how easy it is to hitch up the cars to caravans.

Commenting on the number of electrified winners in this year’s awards, Nick Lomas, Director General of the Caravan and Motorhome Club, said, “The pace of technological advancement in motoring has been remarkable and the strong presence of electric vehicles in this year’s competition highlights just how far the industry has come.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in