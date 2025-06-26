Volvo XC90 review: Old timer gets upgraded, but with Temu-style tech

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first generation Volvo XC90 lasted 13 years before being replaced by this one. The latest updates to this model could take the current car beyond that time – its smart new looks (which didn’t look that dated anyway) and high quality interior sit well with Volvo’s premium positioning, but in spite of the pleasant facade, there are some things that you just can’t hide when it comes to ageing.

For one, I’m disappointed that more effort wasn’t made with the tech upgrade. The new 11.2in screen looks more like something bought from Temu than a quality bespoke unit. In an age of super-thin screens with slim bezels, the thick plasticky screen resembles a plasma TV from the early 2000s. At least the Google-powered software is up-to-date and usable.

The rest of the interior is as spacious and even classier than ever, but the same can’t be said about the drive. On our test route, the ride was a bit fragile, jiggling me about a bit too much. And when the silence of all-electric driving was over – all too quickly with just 44 miles of range – the engine kicking in was an unwelcome jolt to the senses.

But in the plug-in hybrid market, seven seaters are like hens teeth – the battery usually takes up room that would otherwise go to passengers. In that respect, the XC90 is still worthy of consideration, even if it is starting to feel like a posh, elderly relative who wears trendy clothes.

How we tested

I was invited to be a judge at Germany’s Car of the Year awards, where the new Volvo XC90 was available to test. I drove it around town, on country lanes and on the autobahn, while giving the on-board tech a thorough workout. I’ve lived with an XC90 in the past so have a strong knowledge of the space on offer, which hasn’t changed in this updated model.

Volvo XC90: From £72,760, Volvocars.com

open image in gallery The four-cylinder engine doesn’t sound particularly nice when it kicks in ( Volvo )

Independent rating: 6/10

Pros Luxury feel, space for seven

Luxury feel, space for seven Cons Showing its age, tech upgrade looks old-fashioned, jiggly ride

Volvo XC90 specs

Price range £72,760 to £84,260

£72,760 to £84,260 Battery size 19kWh

19kWh Maximum EV range 44 miles

44 miles Engine 2.0-litre petrol

2.0-litre petrol Claimed battery & engine range 541 miles

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Even though the average person drives less than 20 miles a day, an EV-only range from a plug-in hybrid SUV of up to 44 miles feels a bit old school. The Volvo’s 2.0 litre engine is apparently good for over 497 miles, plus the 44 from petrol power, giving an overall 217mpg on the official WLTP tests. The 19kWh battery takes about three hours to charge from your home 7kW charger.

Volvo gives the plug-in hybrid version of the XC90 the T8 moniker, which used to mean something sporty in Volvo parlance. And sure enough, with the electric motor and petrol engine working together, powering all four wheels, the big SUV can get from 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds.

open image in gallery There’s still the option of an excellent Bowers & Wilkins audio system, but even that isn’t as up to date as the system in the EX90 ( Volvo )

However, while there’s impressive silence when the electric motor is doing its stuff – extra sound-deadening material has helped – the four-cylinder engine doesn’t sound particularly nice and there’s a bit of a jolt as it kicks into action. The gearbox is beautifully smooth when switching ratios, though.

Volvo has tweaked the air suspension that’s available in all but the entry-level Core model. It lowers to help with access or aerodynamics and then rises again should you wish to take your XC90 off road. But the ride can feel a little fidgety at times, and the noise from the tyres and suspension spoils the otherwise soothing interior.

Interior, practicality and boot space

Volvo does lovely interiors. The latest XC90 has had a thorough makeover with more storage, posher materials, more recycled stuff and some tasteful ambient lighting.

It’s as lovely as it ever was, with only one rather important element letting it down: the ugly touchscreen. The build quality is impressive, the seats are super-comfortable and there’s still decent space in rows two and three, with reasonable access for whoever has to clamber into the back row.

If any company knows a thing or two about going to Ikea it should be Volvo, and rest assured that the XC90 is brilliantly practical. Even with all seats in place there’s still a reasonable 298 litres of space (about as much as in a supermini) for some shopping or squashy bags, with a handy pop-up panel with stretchy straps for keeping things in place.

open image in gallery Boot space with all seats folded totals 1,941 litres ( Volvo )

Fold the back seats into the floor (the headrests handily pop out of the way automatically) and there’s a whopping 977 litres of space, while tucking away all five rear seats leaves a nice flat floor and 1,941 litres of room. Possibly more important for the flat-pack lovers amongst us is the maximum 1,903mm of length from the back of the front seats to the tailgate.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The XC90’s 10-year-old platform was always going to be a struggle to update with the very latest tech, but Volvo has had a go.

The old 9in integrated touchscreen has been replaced by an 11in unit that stands proud of the dash. It looks a bit slapped on. For all we know the old one could still be there behind it. Worse than that, it’s a cheap-looking item that looks like Volvo’s Chinese owners have sourced it from Temu. It’s thicker than you’d expect, both from a side-on view and front-on – it’s a shame the screen doesn’t extend right to the edges with a classy metallic bezel that would fit in with the rest of the car. It looks very after-market.

The software, at least, is up to date, running the same system as newer Volvo models, so it’s Google-powered with a choice of apps, a contextual bar that runs along the bottom with fast buttons with improved usability. And it will continue improving with over-the-air updates.

open image in gallery The new 11in integrated touchscreen looks a bit slapped on ( Volvo )

There’s still the option of an excellent Bowers & Wilkins audio system, but even that isn’t as up to date as the system in the EX90 – there’s no Dolby Atmos option, for example.

You’d expect safety tech to be top-notch and it is, although again the tech isn’t the most advanced that Volvo offers – there are radar and cameras that help to keep you safe, but not the EX90’s lidar system and the advanced tech that brings.

Prices and running costs

You’re not exactly flush with choice when it comes to plug-in hybrid SUVs that offer seven seats. In fact, it’s pretty much the Volvo XC90 or one of the Korean twins, the Hyundai Santa Fe or Kia Sorento. Even the seven-seat Volkswagen Tayron loses the seven-seat option when you go for the PHEV model. Up against those two, the starting price of the Volvo looks steep, but it will actually go further and the Volvo is a different class of car when it comes to style and build quality.

How running costs stack up depends on how often you plug it in. With a low rate EV tariff you could slash running costs, while the low CO2 output will help when it comes to taxation as well.

open image in gallery The tech isn’t the most advanced Volvo offers, and misses out on the EX90’s lidar system ( Volvo )

Volvo XC90 rivals

Hyundai Santa Fe

Kia Sorrento

Kia EV9

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The XC90’s 19kWh battery should take around three hours to charge from a 7kW home charger.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

You’ll probably want to avoid the £72,760 Core model and at least go for the £77,760 Plus car to get air suspension. There are also Plus Pro at £80,510 and Ultra at £84,260 models.

Does Volvo replace batteries for free?

There’s eight years or 100,000 mile cover for the hybrid battery pack, with a three year or 60,000 mile warranty on the rest of the car.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: Volvo XC90

The most amazing thing about the XC90 is that – ten years into its life – it’s still one of the most handsome full-size SUVs you can buy, with a real luxury feel inside. Sadly, the plug-in hybrid tech is behind the times, as is the updated touchscreen and the ride comfort. But there aren’t that many seven-seat plug-in hybrids you can buy.