This isn’t just an electric version of the Porsche Macan. It is the new Porsche Macan. The previous-generation car is no more (although it remains on sale in a few markets, including the UK, until 2025), and from now on Porsch’s mid-size SUV is electric-only.

It looks broadly similar to the old car, but the wheelbase has been lengthened in a bid to create more space inside, and the body is smoother to help reduce drag and improve range. It sits on an 800-volt electrical platform that can charge its battery at up to 270 kW – that’s far quicker than many rivals, and means a top-up takes less than 20 minutes.

There are currently four models available, starting with the entry-level Macan and passing through the 4 and 4S, up to the range-topping Turbo, which offers massive performance and a similarly large price tag. The Porsche’s main rivals are the Audi Q6 e-tron, Mercedes EQE SUV and Polestar 3.

How we tested

I’ve driven both the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo on a wide variety of roads in the South of France. The routes included the narrow streets of Antibes, as well as rural roads and some time on the motorway, over the course of two days.

Porsche Macan: From £67,200, Porsche.com

The electric Porsche Macan comes in four flavours topped by the £95,000 Macan Turbo ( Porsche )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Enjoyable to drive, fast charging, great interior ergonomics

Enjoyable to drive, fast charging, great interior ergonomics Cons: Rear seat space is marginal, options quickly get expensive, turbo is overkill for most

Rear seat space is marginal, options quickly get expensive, turbo is overkill for most Price range: £67,200 to £95,000

£67,200 to £95,000 Battery size: 100 kWh

100 kWh Maximum claimed range: Up to 380 miles

Up to 380 miles Miles per kWh: 2.9 to 3.6

2.9 to 3.6 Maximum charging rate: 270 kW

270 kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.89

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The electric Porsche Macan comes in four flavours, ranging from the £67,200 entry-level Macan, through the 4 and 4S, and topped (for now, at least) by the £95,000 Macan Turbo. All have a 100 kWh battery, and all but the rear-drive base model have two motors and all-wheel-drive. They also all share the same 800-volt electrical system (double that of most EVs) and maximum charge rate of 270 kW, which fills the battery from 10 to 80 percent in around 20 minutes. A full charge at home takes about 10 hours.

The base-level Macan produces 351 bhp and accelerates to 62 mph in 5.7 seconds, while the range-topping Macan Turbo has 623 bhp and hits 62 mph in just 3.3 seconds. For us, the sweet spot of the range is the Macan 4, which has 498 bhp, reaches 62 mph in 4.2 seconds and costs from £69,800.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The interior is all very Porsche. By which we mean it’s a little subdued, but looks premium and feels very well made. It’s also similar to that of the Taycan and most recent Cayenne, with a curved, digital display ahead of the driver, a central infotainment touchscreen and an illuminated panel of toggle switches on the centre console for adjusting the interior temperature, fan speed and seat heating. These really are great; they look good and aren’t a distraction, yet can be controlled easily without taking your attention from the road like a touchscreen.

Despite having a longer wheelbase than its predecessor, rear passenger space is only just adequate for taller adults. Meanwhile the panoramic roof is wonderful for light, but robs a little headroom. Boot space is a respectable 540 litres, but this falls to 480 with the Turbo, and there’s a further 84 litres under the bonnet for storing charge cables.

The Porsche Macan’s panoramic roof is wonderful for light, but robs a little headroom ( Porsche )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Drivers unsure about the massive touchscreen displays of other EVs will be pleased to see a more refrained approach from Porsche. Like the Taycan, the Macan has physical temperature controls, conventional buttons on its steering wheel, and a sensibly-sized infotainment screen.

Porsche’s system works with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, or if you use the car’s own navigation you can take advantage of its new, bigger head-up display, complete with augmented reality arrows to help with junctions and roundabout exits. A second infotainment screen ahead of the passenger is available as an optional extra (£1,112), complete with a display that cannot be seen by the driver, so can be used to show video.

Porsche offers two upgraded stereo options, including a 14-speaker, 710-watt Bose system for £917 (standard fit on the Turbo) and a 21-speaker, 1,470-watt Burmester stereo for £3,695.

Prices and running costs

Porsche has always known how to charge for extras, and the Macan is no different – even when other brands are keen to bundle more standard kit than ever. Get greedy with the configurator and you’ll spend a fortune on top of the list price for your Macan. Otherwise, running costs can be very low – as with any EV – so long as you charge during off-peak hours at home and be careful when using expensive high-speed public chargers. And remember, at 270 kW the Macan can fill its battery with pricey electricity more quickly than most.

Porsche offers two upgraded stereo options, the best adding £3,695 to the list price ( Porsche )

Porsche Macan rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Macan is one of few EVs to use an 800-volt architecture instead of 400. This means it can charge more quickly, up to 270 kW if you plug it into a suitable charger. That’ll fill the battery from 10 to 80 percent in as little as 21 minutes. A full charge from empty using an 11 kW home charger takes about 11 hours.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Naturally, being a Porsche this is a premium car. The Macan starts at £69,800 for the base model, but prices run all the way up to £95,000 for the Macan Turbo. As always, Porsche likes to charge handsomely for optional extras, so be careful when picking the kit for your car.

Does Porsche replace batteries for free?

Porsche has a warranty for its EV batteries. Like many other manufacturers, this lasts for eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. If the battery fails during that time, and the car has kept up with its routine service schedule, Porsche will address the problem.

The verdict: Porsche Macan

As a premium, all-round EV the Porsche Macan is hard to beat. Avoid the Turbo unless you can truly afford the inevitable depreciation, and go for the 4, or even the base model – but be careful with all those pricey optional extras.

Much like its Taycan sibling, the new Macan looks, feels and drives like a Porsche, despite being electric and carrying a fair bit of weight. Although not a full-size SUV, it could still work well as a premium family car in base Macan and Macan 4 guise, while the Turbo is properly quick (and equally expensive, too).

The Macan EV offers a decent range, plenty of power in any configuration, an enjoyable driving experience and super-fast charging thanks to its 800-volt system. It can get rather expensive if you’re greedy with the options list (just as any Porsche can), and rear passenger space is only just adequate, but in return you get a car that feels every bit as premium as the badge of its nose suggests. From the engaging drive and speedy charging, to the ergonomics of the cabin and snappiness of the infotainment system, this is a top-notch EV from a company that knows what it’s doing.